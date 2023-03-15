As more 'human' ChatGPT announced, Musk says ‘we better get a move on with…’

The startup behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT announced the release of a long-awaited update of its artificial intelligence (AI) model. OpenAI said in a blog post that its latest AI technology, GPT-4, is a large "multimodal model" that “exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks.”

Highlighting the strength of the powerful AI, the company said the score of its previous AI model, GPT-3.5, in a simulated bar exam was around the bottom 10% of test takers while GPT-4 passed it with a score around the top 10%.

The distinction between GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 are more pronounced when the complexity of the task reaches a sufficient threshold where the latter is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.5, according to the OpenAI.

"We’ve spent 6 months iteratively aligning GPT-4 using lessons from our adversarial testing program as well as ChatGPT, resulting in our best-ever results (though far from perfect) on factuality, steerability, and refusing to go outside of guardrails."

Billionaire investor Elon Musk, who has also co-founded a brain-chip company Neuralink that develops implantable brain–computer interfaces, responded to a tweet about ChatGPT-4 acing exams, wondering what would be left for humans to do.

“We better get a move on with Neuralink!” he added.

Neuralink, founded in 2016, is yet to receive approval from US Food and Drug Administration to test its brain chip in humans.

Musk has predicted several times that his brain-chip company, Neuralink, would soon secure FDA approval for human trials but the company's application was rejected in early 2022, reported Reuters citing company staffers.

In November 2022, Musk tweeted: “We are now confident that the Neuralink device is ready for humans, so timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process.” At Neuralink’s livestreamed “show-and-tell” presentation, Musk said that he expects the device to be in humans in six months, and that he considers it safe enough for his own children.

