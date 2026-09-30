Asus ExpertBook P3 (2026) review: Asus makes a strong case for affordable business laptops | HT Verified

Asus has launched its latest ExpertBook P3 and P5 laptops at a time when PC hardware prices are climbing steadily. RAM, SSDs and other components have become noticeably more expensive in 2026, so buying a proper business laptop can easily turn into a much bigger investment than expected. The new ExpertBook P3, however, is trying to go in the opposite direction. Starting at ₹82,500 on Flipkart, it brings fairly powerful hardware to a business laptop without the hefty price tag.

Asus ExpertBook P3 2026 review: Doing the budget business laptop right (Amit Rahi - HT)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

I have been testing the 14-inch ExpertBook P3 with Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and there is a lot to like here. Asus has clearly cut a few corners to keep the price under control, especially with the display and chassis, but most of those compromises are understandable at this price. There is, however, one particular decision around the RAM configuration that has a much bigger impact on performance than I initially expected.

Asus ExpertBook P3 specifications

Specification Asus ExpertBook P3 Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255H GPU Intel Graphics, Arc 140T capable RAM 16GB DDR5 5600MHz Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Display 14 inch WUXGA IPS, 1920 x 1200, 60Hz Display finish Anti glare, 300 nits, 45% NTSC Ports Thunderbolt 4, USB C, 2x USB A, HDMI 2.1, RJ45, 3.5mm Battery 50Wh Charger 65W USB C Weight 1.49kg Price ₹ 82,500

Design: Practical rather than premium

Let's start with the design because the ExpertBook P3 is not going to win any beauty contests. The 14-inch version is a fairly generic-looking business laptop, and the use of polycarbonate and ABS plastic makes that quite obvious. It weighs around 1.49kg, which is reasonable for a 14-inch machine, and the relatively slim chassis makes it easy enough to carry around.

Asus ExpertBook P3 2026 review: Build quality

The top lid is a different story; the metallic finish and shiny Asus logo in the centre make it look considerably more premium than the rest of the chassis. Open it up, though, and you can see where Asus has saved money. There is some flex on the deck, particularly in the area between the keyboard and trackpad, and the plastic bottom panel looks and feels basic.

The hinge is quite good. I can open the laptop with one hand, and it folds all the way back to 180 degrees. There is some wobble while adjusting the display, though, so it isn't quite as rigid as I would like.

Asus ExpertBook P3 2026 review: Most ports are on the left side

What I do like is the practicality: Asus has managed to fit a full-size Gigabit Ethernet port into this fairly thin chassis, along with Thunderbolt 4, a full-function USB-C port, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1 and a headphone jack. For a business laptop, that's a very useful selection.

Asus ExpertBook P3 2026 review: You get full size Ethernet port

Asus has also added internal metal reinforcement to the PC+ABS chassis and claims the P3 has passed 24 MIL STD 810H tests. Its internal testing includes up to 50,000 hinge cycles, 10 million keystrokes and keyboard spill resistance. The latter is particularly useful because spill-resistant keyboards are still not something you get on every expensive laptop. Just remember that spill-resistant does not mean waterproof.

Display: Functional, but nothing special

The display is a 14-inch 16:10 IPS panel with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness and 45% NTSC colour coverage. It also has an anti-glare coating, which is useful if you are working in offices with harsh lighting or near windows.

Asus ExpertBook P3 2026 review: Display

There isn't much else to talk about here. The viewing angles are decent, and text looks sharp enough at this size, but colour reproduction isn't particularly impressive. If you are buying the ExpertBook P3 primarily for spreadsheets, documents, coding and general office work, it gets the job done. For photo or video editing, this isn't the display I would choose.

This is also one of the areas where Asus' more expensive configurations are quite different. The ExpertBook P3 family can be configured with considerably better panels, but my particular 14-inch unit gets the basic WUXGA display.

Keyboard and trackpad

The keyboard is again quite conventional, but I actually enjoyed typing on it. It uses a chiclet layout with 1.5mm key travel, and the power button doubles as the fingerprint sensor.

Asus ExpertBook P3 2026 review: Keyboard and trackpad

The power button sits where you would normally expect the Delete key to be, which initially feels strange. Thankfully, Asus has made the button noticeably firmer than the regular keys, so accidentally pressing it while reaching for Delete is unlikely.

The trackpad is large and supports the usual Windows gestures, but it is still the old-school clicky type rather than a haptic trackpad. Tracking is fine, although I did run into a strange issue where the trackpad sometimes didn't immediately wake the laptop. I suspect this is a driver issue and hopefully Asus can fix it through a software update.

Performance: There is a catch

My unit comes with the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 16GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The 255H is a 16-core, 16-thread processor with a maximum boost clock of 5.1GHz and Intel's Arc 140T integrated graphics architecture. Intel rates the chip at up to 96 total TOPS, including 74 GPU TOPS and 13 NPU TOPS.

Asus ExpertBook P3 2026 review: Performance

On the CPU side, this thing is genuinely fast. I could throw heavy multitasking, large spreadsheets, browser tabs, productivity software and other demanding workloads at it without the laptop feeling underpowered. The benchmark results from my testing are included in the graphics below, but the important thing is that the CPU itself is not the problem here.

The problem is the RAM configuration. When I launched Counter-Strike 2, I was getting only around 30fps, which immediately looked suspicious. A Core Ultra 7 255H should be capable of considerably more than that from its integrated graphics. After digging around, I found that Asus has shipped my laptop with a single 16GB DDR5 module, leaving the second SO-DIMM slot empty.

The 255H's Arc 140T graphics performs much better with dual-channel memory. Intel officially lists two memory channels for the chip, while testing of other 255H laptops has also shown a substantial difference between single and dual-channel configurations.

So, technically, the laptop has the hardware for Arc 140T graphics, but this particular configuration is being held back by the single-channel memory setup. Adding another compatible 16GB DDR5 module should enable the proper dual-channel configuration and significantly improve integrated graphics performance.

And honestly, this is a strange time to tell someone to just "buy another RAM stick". In 2026, RAM prices have gone from something you barely think about to something you check your bank balance for twice. The upside is that Asus at least hasn't soldered the RAM.

Asus ExpertBook P3 2026 testing and benchmarks

Category Benchmark / Detail Result Build material Polycarbonate + ABS plastic with internal metal reinforcement Weight 1.49kg Thickness 18.9mm Battery 50Wh Video playback Approx. 8 hours Office use Approx. 5 to 6 hours Charging time 1.5 to 2 hours to 100% Overall performance PCMark 10 7,056 CPU Geekbench 7 Single Core 2,356 CPU Geekbench 7 Multi Core 13,157 CPU Cinebench 2026 Single Thread 472 pts CPU Cinebench 2026 Multi Thread 3,407 pts GPU 3DMark Steel Nomad Light 2,108 GPU 3DMark Wild Life 9,980 GPU 3DMark Night Raid 12,876 GPU Night Raid Graphics Score 12,496 GPU Night Raid CPU Score 15,565 Storage Sequential Read 6,685.29 MB/s Storage Sequential Write 3,275.99 MB/s Storage Random Read 488.53 MB/s Storage Random Write 385.26 MB/s

Upgradability: Asus got this part right

This is one of the strongest aspects of the ExpertBook P3. There are two SO-DIMM slots, so you can upgrade the memory later, and there are also two M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots. Asus says the platform can support up to 64GB of preconfigured memory, with higher self-upgrade limits depending on the configuration, while storage can be expanded substantially with the two SSD slots.

The serviceability is also well thought out. Asus uses a proprietary latching system designed to make the first access layer easier to remove, and the internal layout gives access to the RAM, SSD, WLAN card and battery. So while the single-channel 16GB setup hurts performance out of the box, at least Asus has left you a straightforward upgrade path.

Software, security and AI

The P3 comes with business-focused security features including TPM 2.0, Secure Boot, a webcam privacy shutter, fingerprint authentication and a commercial-grade BIOS with self-healing capabilities. Asus also promises five years of BIOS and driver security updates after product announcement.

For businesses, these features are far more relevant than flashy AI gimmicks. The laptop is designed to protect the hardware and firmware level, while Asus also offers management features for remotely configuring security and managing devices.

There are AI features too. ExpertMeet can handle things such as AI noise cancellation, voice enhancement, meeting transcription, translation and other conferencing tools, while the AI camera adds features such as background blur, motion tracking and lighting optimisation. The full AI feature set requires 16GB RAM, so my configuration qualifies.

For someone using this laptop for meetings every day, these features make considerably more sense than simply having an NPU badge on the palm rest.

Battery: The weak point

My unit has a 50Wh battery, which feels small by 2026 standards, especially in a laptop with a relatively power-hungry H-series processor. Asus includes a compact 65W USB-C charger, and charging is reasonably quick, taking around 1.5 hours to reach a full charge in my testing. Battery life, however, isn't impressive. I could get around six hours of normal use on a full charge, which is usable but nowhere near Asus' headline figures.

Asus ExpertBook P3 2026 pros and cons

Pros

Powerful Core Ultra 7 255H processor

Excellent port selection including Thunderbolt 4 and Gigabit Ethernet

RAM and storage are upgradeable

Spill-resistant keyboard

Useful business security features

65W USB-C charging

Cons

Single-channel 16GB RAM limits integrated graphics performance

Average display

Battery life is mediocre

Should you buy it?

The Asus ExpertBook P3 is an interesting business laptop because it gets the fundamentals mostly right without trying to look more premium than it actually is. The build is basic, the display is average, and the trackpad feels dated, but you get a powerful Core Ultra 7 processor, excellent port selection, a good keyboard, useful business security features and genuinely impressive upgradeability.

The biggest problem is the single-channel RAM configuration. It leaves the Core Ultra 7 255H's integrated graphics performing far below what the hardware is capable of, and at a time when adding another RAM stick can be surprisingly expensive, that feels like an unnecessary compromise.

If you are buying the P3 primarily for office work, coding, productivity and business use, the CPU performance is excellent. But if you also want to take advantage of the Arc graphics, I would strongly recommend budgeting for a second RAM module. That one upgrade could completely change how this laptop performs.

Aspect Score (10) My evaluation Design & Build Quality 7 Good enough for everyday work, but the plastic build feels basic. Display Quality 6 Usable for work, but the display is fairly basic. Keyboard & Trackpad 7 Comfortable keyboard, but the trackpad feels a little dated. Performance 8 Strong CPU performance, although single channel RAM limits the graphics. Battery Life 6 Decent battery life, but nothing exceptional. Upgradeability 9 Excellent upgrade options with expandable RAM and dual SSD slots. Overall Score 7.5 A capable business laptop with strong performance and excellent upgradeability.

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