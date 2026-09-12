Alienware 15 (2026) review: Good gaming laptop, but less Alienware than I would like

Dell Alienware 15 (2026) review: A solid Alienware that plays it a little too safe (Amit Rahi - HT) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Get your new Gaming at ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → I have been an Alienware fan for a very long time, so when Dell announced the new Alienware 15, I was genuinely excited to see what the company had done with a more affordable Alienware gaming laptop. That excitement quickly turned into a mix of curiosity and confusion when I saw the pricing, though. At ₹1,63,990, this isn't exactly a cheap gaming laptop, and it sits very close to Dell's Aurora range in terms of positioning and pricing. That made me wonder why Dell needed another 15-inch gaming laptop under the Alienware name when the Aurora series already exists. I have been using the Alienware 15 for around two weeks, playing games, running benchmarks and using it as my everyday laptop, and I am still not completely sold on where this machine fits into Alienware's lineup. Alienware 15 (2026) specifications

Specifications Alienware 15 (DA15260) Processor Intel Core 7 240H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050, 8GB GDDR7 RAM 16GB DDR5 5600MHz Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Display 15.3-inch WUXGA, 165Hz, 300 nits Resolution 1920 x 1200 Battery 70Wh Weight 2.25kg Price ₹ 1,63,990

2. Alienware 16 Aurora Gaming Laptop, RTX 5050, Intel Core 7 240H Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Alienware 15 (2026): The design is solid, but this doesn't feel like the Alienware I remember The first thing that surprised me about the Alienware 15 is how sturdy it feels despite using a plastic chassis. There is absolutely no obvious flex in the main chassis, while the keyboard deck has only a little movement when I deliberately press down on it. The finish is also quite nice and gives the laptop a much better impression than I expected from an all-plastic design.

Alienware 15 (2026) review (Amit Rahi - HT)

It does pick up fingerprints, particularly on the darker surfaces, but they are easy enough to wipe off. The overall design is also considerably more understated than older Alienware machines. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, but as someone who has been around Alienware hardware for years, some of that visual drama is missing. The laptop weighs around 2.25kg, so it isn't exactly lightweight and with charging brick it is more than 2.5kg.

Alienware 15 (2026) review (Amit Rahi - HT)

I quite like the layout of the ports, most of them are placed towards the left, which works well for me as a right-handed user because it keeps cables away from the mouse area. You also get HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, USB-A and USB-C, including a USB-C port that supports DisplayPort and 100W power delivery. There is no Thunderbolt, though, which isn't a deal-breaker at this price but would have been a nice addition.

Alienware 15 (2026) review (Amit Rahi - HT)

The clean deck gives the full-size keyboard plenty of room, while the large trackpad sits nicely below it. The vents above the keyboard also feed fresh air into the cooling system, which becomes important once you start pushing the hardware. Alienware 15 (2026): Good keyboard, but the little things start adding up The keyboard is pretty good overall. I like the spacing and the layout, but the keys feel a little firmer than I personally prefer. More importantly, Dell has placed the power button in the top-right corner where I would normally expect to find the Delete key, and I found myself pressing it accidentally more than once. The trackpad is accurate and has a nice surface finish, but its click is unusually deep. It isn't bad to use, just something I noticed fairly quickly.

Alienware 15 (2026) review (Amit Rahi - HT)

What I find harder to accept is the lighting. The Alienware 15 doesn't have RGB lighting. Instead, you get a single-colour backlight with three brightness levels. For a regular office laptop, I wouldn't care, but on an Alienware machine at ₹1,63,990, I expect some level of customisation. Lighting has always been part of the Alienware identity, and this laptop feels like it has deliberately stripped that away. That's one of the bigger differences between this machine and the Alienware laptops I remember. It looks cleaner, but also less distinctive. Dell, please give us the glowing Alienware logo back! Seriously. That little glowing logo was one of the things that made Alienware feel special, and I really miss it on recent models. Alienware 15 (2026): The display is where I have the biggest problem The 15.3-inch 16:10 display is good for gaming in terms of resolution and refresh rate. The 1920x1200 resolution is sensible for an RTX 5050 laptop, and the 165Hz refresh rate makes everything feel smooth. The matte coating is another thing I liked because it does a good job of cutting down reflections, especially when I am using the laptop somewhere with bright ambient light.

Alienware 15 (2026) review (Amit Rahi - HT)

Brightness is also decent for everyday use, the problem is colour. On casual inspection, the display looks perfectly acceptable, and I can see why some reviewers have described it as fine for gaming and entertainment. But to a trained eye, the panel looks noticeably dull. The colours simply don't have the richness I expect from a laptop in this price bracket. I noticed the same thing during my time with the laptop. Games still look fine because the 165Hz refresh rate and decent contrast make the experience enjoyable, but photos, videos and other content don't have the kind of colour pop you get from better laptop panels. So I wouldn't recommend this display for colour-critical photo or video work. If you're buying the Alienware 15 specifically for gaming, it does the job. At this price, though, the display feels like a noticeable compromise. Alienware 15 (2026): RTX 5050 performance is actually quite good The combination of the Intel Core 7 240H and RTX 5050 delivers very good gaming performance for a laptop in this segment. I played Cyberpunk 2077, where I was getting around 80fps in my testing, while Black Myth: Wukong hovered around the 50fps mark. These are demanding games, so seeing the RTX 5050 handle them at playable frame rates without constantly having to drop everything to low was encouraging.

Alienware 15 (2026) review (Amit Rahi - HT)