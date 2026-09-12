Chakra Horoscope Today, September 12, 2026: Your intuition can guide you, but awareness helps you interpret it correctly

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Aries could uncover something today that validates a feeling or suspicion already sitting in the background. Discovery and instinct work particularly well together, provided you give yourself time to observe rather than react. Your intuition can guide you, but awareness helps you interpret it correctly.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes for five minutes and bring your attention to the point between your eyebrows. Ask, “What am I ready to discover?” and repeat OM seven times.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, black grapes, purple cabbage or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Sodalite: Keep it close while journaling or considering an important choice.

Career and finance: New information could alter your approach to work or money. Fluorite can be used with an intention for sharper judgement and strategic thinking.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown and Heart Chakras

A rejection could initially disappoint Taurus, yet it may ultimately redirect you toward something far more fitting. The combination of miracle and rejection suggests that an ending is not necessarily the final answer. Stay receptive to an outcome you haven't anticipated.

Chakra balancing practice: Rest one hand over your heart and the other above your head. Breathe slowly for ten rounds, repeating YAM and then OM.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, berries or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Rhodonite: Work with it when processing disappointment while remaining open to hope.

Career and finance: A setback could redirect you toward a better professional option. Jade can support an intention for stability and renewed growth.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Insecurity may have Gemini questioning abilities that are already stronger than they realise. Don't turn one uncertain moment into evidence that you're incapable. Your confidence needs nourishment, not criticism.

Chakra balancing practice: Place a hand over your solar plexus and breathe deeply for two minutes. Repeat RAM nine times.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, pumpkin, yellow lentils or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone carry it as a reminder to trust your own capabilities.

Career and finance: Avoid undervaluing yourself or hesitating over a promising opportunity. Tiger Eye can reinforce an intention of courage and professional confidence.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Prayer encourages Cancer to surrender the need to know exactly when or how something will unfold. You may not control the timing of an outcome, but you can choose whether uncertainty becomes anxiety or an invitation to develop trust.

Chakra balancing practice: Find a quiet place, bring your palms together and spend five minutes in prayer or meditation. Repeat OM gently.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, walnuts, coconut water or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst: Hold it while praying or meditating.

Career and finance: Avoid making rushed decisions simply because an outcome isn't clear yet. Clear Quartz can support an intention for clarity and appropriate timing.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Leo is being asked to distinguish genuine confidence from dependence on admiration. Enjoy compliments and recognition, but don't let them become the foundation of your self-esteem. Your value remains present even when there is no audience.

Chakra balancing practice: Look into a mirror and identify three qualities you appreciate about yourself that have nothing to do with appearance or status. Finish with RAM.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, corn, yellow peppers or warm lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Golden Healer Quartz: Use it as a symbolic reminder of confidence that comes from within.

Career and finance: Let your results and substance establish your reputation. Pyrite can support an intention for professional recognition and financial growth.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Virgo may notice an emotional weight gradually fading, yet the process could leave you feeling low before relief arrives. Dissipating and despondence suggest that you don't need to force positivity. Allow yourself to acknowledge what is ending emotionally instead of immediately trying to repair it.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down the feeling or attachment you are prepared to release. Take seven slow breaths while repeating YAM, then discard the note.

What to eat or drink: Green apple, spinach, avocado or tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Chrysocolla: Keep it nearby during emotional processing or journaling.

Career and finance: Avoid making major professional choices while you're experiencing a temporary emotional dip. Hematite can help reinforce grounding and consistent focus.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Enlightenment may arrive through a shift in perspective rather than a dramatic event. Libra could suddenly understand the meaning behind something that once seemed confusing or emotionally tangled. The past may remain unchanged, but your relationship with it can become lighter.

Chakra balancing practice: Put your phone aside and spend ten minutes in silence. Imagine violet light above your head and repeat OM.

What to eat or drink: Blackberries, purple grapes, walnuts or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Lepidolite: Meditate with it when seeking calm and deeper understanding.

Career and finance: A changed perspective could reveal a more effective professional strategy. Fluorite can support an intention for clear thought and practical judgement.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Scorpio may experience memories that carry both sweetness and pain. Bittersweet feelings do not have to be erased, and forgiveness does not mean pretending the past was acceptable. It means choosing not to give old resentment unlimited access to your present.

Chakra balancing practice: Rest both hands over your heart, breathe deeply and repeat YAM ten times. With each exhale, consciously release one lingering resentment.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apple or rose tea.

Crystal remedy: Rhodonite: Use it as a companion for emotional healing and compassionate release.

Career and finance: Let previous professional disappointments remain lessons rather than burdens. Malachite can support an intention for transformation and forward movement.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root and Solar Plexus Chakras

Sagittarius could push itself too hard today. Workaholic tendencies combined with perfectionism can create the feeling that even considerable effort is never sufficient. Productivity should serve you, not consume you.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes standing barefoot, then place your hands over your solar plexus. Breathe slowly while repeating LAM and RAM.

What to eat or drink: Sweet potato, carrots, bananas or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Red Jasper: Use it as a grounding reminder to work at a sustainable pace.

Career and finance: Focus on the tasks that genuinely create results rather than endlessly refining details. Hematite can support disciplined effort without encouraging overwork.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart and Sacral Chakras

Capricorn gets a refreshing combination of gratitude and passion. Ambition doesn't have to mean sacrificing enjoyment. Appreciate what is already present while giving yourself permission to pursue the things that genuinely energise you.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and another below your navel. Repeat YAM, then VAM, and name three things you sincerely appreciate.

What to eat or drink: Oranges, spinach, mangoes or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian: Carry it to encourage enthusiasm while keeping your emotional centre balanced.

Career and finance: A project you care deeply about could gain momentum. Citrine can support an intention for motivated action and abundance.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra

Impatience can make Aquarius focus too heavily on whether results have arrived yet. Some things require development time, and repeatedly checking their progress can scatter your creative energy. Keep moving without trying to force the clock.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands below your navel and breathe slowly for ten rounds. Visualise orange light and repeat VAM.

What to eat or drink: Oranges, papaya, mangoes or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Orange Calcite: Use it to redirect restless energy into creativity.

Career and finance: Continue taking practical steps, but resist impulsive money decisions made from a desire for immediate progress. Carnelian can support motivation and productive momentum.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Pisces may sense that events are unfolding according to a larger pattern. Destiny doesn't require you to sit back and wait; it asks you to trust the direction while continuing to participate actively in your own life.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and visualise violet light above your crown. Repeat OM nine times while setting one clear intention.

What to eat or drink: Berries, walnuts, coconut water or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst: Keep it with you during meditation or quiet reflection.

Career and finance: An unexpected development could alter your professional direction. Clear Quartz can support an intention for clarity and alignment as you decide your next move.

Kishori Sud

(IPHM Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Energy Worker, Spiritual Life Coach, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163