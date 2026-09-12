New Delhi, Three alleged mule account holders, including a DU student and a bike taxi rider, have been apprehended for allegedly receiving and withdrawing money cheated from a Gujarat man under the pretext of selling washing machine spare parts at low prices, police said on Saturday. Three held for using mule accounts to receive ₹1.5 lakh cheated from Gujarat man

The victim, a resident of Gujarat's Patan, was allegedly cheated of ₹1.5 lakh after he made an online payment for washing machine spare parts but did not receive the promised products, they said.

Police said the cheated money was routed through multiple bank accounts, with part of it withdrawn from an ATM in East Delhi. Police have identified the accused as Vikas Soni and Naitik , both residents of Shakarpur, and Sagar , a resident of Trilokpuri.

After police received an online complaint from the victim, they registered an FIR on September 7.

During the investigation, police found that a portion of the cheated amount was transferred to a bank account in Naitik's name. Police said the investigation revealed Vikas's alleged involvement in the money transfer, and they apprehended both of them. Police later apprehended Sagar.

They said he allegedly received part of that amount in his bank account, withdrew it from an ATM and gave the cash to an absconding associate in exchange for a commission. Police said the three accused were allegedly acting on the associate's directions, who coordinated the receipt, withdrawal and delivery of the cheated money.

Police said Vikas, a BA third-year student, allegedly provided or used his bank account to receive the money.

Naitik, a BA second-year student of Delhi University's School of Open Learning, allegedly received and withdrew the cheated amount. Sagar, a 12th-pass bike taxi rider, allegedly allowed his account to be used for receiving a portion of the funds and withdrew the cash, they said.

Police recovered a black iPhone 13 from Vikas.

The device allegedly contains chats and other communication relevant to the transactions and is being examined for digital evidence, they said.

Investigators have also found another online complaint linked to the bank account or accounts allegedly used in the fraud. Police said the fraudsters allegedly targeted people searching online for washing machine spare parts and, in some cases, contacted those looking for customer care or contact numbers of reputed brands on search engines.

They allegedly posed as sellers or service providers, offered products at comparatively low prices, and induced victims to make online payments, police said.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the absconding associate, identify other members of the alleged network and establish the complete money trail.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.