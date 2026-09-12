In a historic first, three IAF flying instructors to train UK fast-jet pilots at RAF Valley
The IAF described the deployment as a “historic first” in India-UK defence cooperation, saying it would further strengthen professional excellence.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the deployment of three of its Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) to the UK’s Royal Air Force Valley in Wales, marking the first time Indian Air Force instructors will train Royal Air Force pilots in the country.
The IAF described the deployment as a “historic first” in India-UK defence cooperation, saying it would further strengthen professional excellence, interoperability and long-standing defence ties between the two countries.
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The three Indian QFIs have joined RAF Valley, a key training base for the Royal Air Force, where they will instruct RAF pilots.
Announcing in a post on X, the media coordination centre of the Indian Air Force wrote, "A historic first in India–UK defence cooperation. Three Indian Air Force Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) have joined RAF Valley, Wales, to instruct Royal Air Force pilots — marking the first deployment of Indian QFIs to the UK."
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India-UK defence cooperation
Earlier in April, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held talks with UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Nicholas Powell on regional security developments.
The two officials also reviewed the progress of existing India-UK defence cooperation frameworks.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held discussions with Powell on regional and global security issues. Separately, Powell and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval discussed the annual India-UK Strategic Dialogue.
In October last year, then UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited India on an official trip at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to the joint statement issued after their meeting, the two leaders agreed to expand bilateral exchanges between the Indian and UK armed forces through joint exercises, training and capacity building.
Modi also welcomed the port call of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group and the Royal Navy’s KONKAN exercise with the Indian Navy. Both sides committed to strengthening maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including the establishment of the Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (RMSCE) under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).
On training cooperation, the two leaders welcomed progress on an arrangement under which Indian Air Force Qualified Flying Instructors would be integrated into UK Royal Air Force training. They also welcomed an agreement that would facilitate “our strong training and education relationship.”
(With ANI inputs)
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