Asus’ latest mouse releases perfume while you work, priced at 1,999

Asus has unveiled one of the quirkiest desktop accessories to hit the Indian market, the Fragrance Mouse MD101. Priced at ₹1,999, this wireless mouse is designed to do more than just click and scroll, it releases a soothing aroma while you work. Beyond its fragrant flair, the Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101 is a fully functional dual-mode wireless mouse.(Asus)

At first glance, the Asus MD101 appears to be a regular wireless mouse. But hidden inside is a built-in fragrance compartment that disperses a subtle, calming scent throughout your workspace.

Asus has partnered with Indian fragrance brand Eze Perfumes to craft a custom perfume blend exclusively for this mouse. The fragrance opens with peach and freesia, flows into rose and sandalwood, and finishes with warm musk and amber notes, essentially turning your desk into a mini aromatherapy zone.

Each unit includes two refillable fragrance vials, and the scent chamber is easy to clean and reuse, allowing users to swap scents over time.

Specifications: Tech Meets Wellness

Beyond its fragrant flair, the Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101 is a fully functional dual-mode wireless mouse. Key specifications include: Dual-mode wireless connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.4GHz, adjustable DPI settings: 1200, 1600, and 2400 DPI, three-button layout for basic navigation and PTFE feet for smoother gliding. It is powered by a single AA battery and compatible with Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS. It’s available in two colours: Iridescent White and Rose Clay.

Availability and Purchase

The Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101 is now available for purchase through ASUS Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and the official ASUS e-shop.

While it may sound like a novelty, the MD101 blends utility and sensory comfort in a way few desktop accessories do. It’s aimed at those tired of mundane desk setups and looking for a little scented serenity to enhance long workdays.

With its unique combination of functionality and fragrance, Asus may have just created the most refreshing gadget on your desk, literally.