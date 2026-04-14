ASUS Zenbook S14, DUO, and A series laptops unveiled in India; Pre-orders now live

ASUS has opened pre-orders for its latest Zenbook laptops in India, while also expanding its Vivobook range. The move brings a new set of devices across price segments, with sales set to begin on April 21 through online and offline channels. ASUS unveiled the Zenbook S14, Zenbook Duo and Zenbook A14 in India, alongside the Zenbook A16 and a refreshed Vivobook series. (HT Photo) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

The new lineup includes the Zenbook S14, Zenbook DUO, Zenbook A14, and the upcoming Zenbook A16. The company has also introduced updated Vivobook models to target students and adults. Pre-orders for the Zenbook range are open from April 14 to April 20.

The Zenbook series laptops will be available at the starting price of Rs. 179,990, while Vivobook models will begin at Rs. 98,990. Interested buyers placing early orders can access bundled offers such as extended warranty and damage protection at an additional cost. The Zenbook DUO will also ship with a backpack as part of the offer.

The company said the new devices use a material called Ceraluminum, designed to improve durability while keeping the weight low. The laptops run on newer processors from Intel and Qualcomm, with support for AI-based tasks handled directly on the device.

Zenbook S14 The Zenbook S14 features a slim design with a thickness of about 1.1 cm and a weight close to 1.2 kg. It includes a 14-inch 3K OLED display and is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, going up to the Core Ultra 9 variant. The device is claimed to offer up to 27 hours of battery usage. The machine starts at Rs. 179,990 in India.

Zenbook DUO with Dual Screens The Zenbook DUO brings a dual-screen setup with two 14-inch OLED touch displays. It supports multiple usage modes for different work setups. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and is designed for multitasking across screens. Battery life is rated at up to 32 hours. The laptop starts at Rs. 299,990 in India.

Zenbook A Series The Zenbook A14 and A16 models focus on portability and battery life. The A14 weighs under 1 kg, while the A16 is around 1.2 kg. These laptops are powered by Snapdragon X2 series processors, with higher configurations offering increased AI processing capability.

The Zenbook A14 starts at Rs. 185,990, while the Zenbook A16 is priced at Rs. 199,990 and will be available at a later date.

Vivobook New Range Alongside the Zenbook lineup, ASUS has updated its Vivobook series. The Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 16 are powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 processors and include AI-based features such as search and task handling. They also support face unlock through an IR-based camera system.

The Vivobook S14 and S16 models are equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7 processors. These laptops are designed for users handling regular work and content tasks, with battery life claimed to go up to 29 hours. Vivobook prices start at Rs. 98,990, while the S series begins at Rs. 128,990.