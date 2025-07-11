Audi launches 68,000 dashcam with QHD recording and parking surveillance

Audi India has launched a new dashcam aimed at improving vehicle security both on the move and while parked. Priced at ₹68,000, the dash cam is compatible with all Audi models and can be retrofitted to existing vehicles or added at the time of a new purchase. A key feature of the system is its advanced parking mode, which activates when motion or impact is detected while the vehicle is parked. (Audi)

The system is designed to address rising concerns around automotive safety, offering high-resolution video recording and real-time incident documentation. With crystal-clear QHD video quality and mobile app integration, the Audi Dash Cam records while driving and in stationary mode, helping drivers gather evidence in the event of accidents, hit-and-run incidents, or vandalism.

A key feature of the system is its advanced parking mode, which activates when motion or impact is detected while the vehicle is parked. This enables the camera to capture critical footage even when the driver is not present, offering added protection in public and private parking spaces.

Key Features

-Recording and Storage: Video is saved directly to an internal SD card, and users can review and manage footage via a dedicated mobile app available on both Android and iOS.

-App-Enabled Controls: Functions such as video playback, event alerts, and system settings can be managed through the smartphone app.

Protection Modes:

-Event Mode: Automatically records during incidents or collisions.

-Park Mode: Begins recording if movement or impact is detected while the vehicle is parked.

Security Benefits:

-Provides evidence for insurance claims.

-Helps deter fraudulent accident claims.

-Monitors surroundings to record potential vandalism or theft attempts.

The dash cam system is now available across Audi’s dealership network in India. Existing owners can opt for retrofitting during service visits, while new customers have the option to include it during vehicle delivery.

By integrating high-end surveillance features into a single package, Audi aims to raise the standard of in-car safety and accountability in the premium automotive segment.