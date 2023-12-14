Australia's 3G network shutdown begins on Friday. What we know

Australia's phase-out of the 3G network will kick off on Friday, starting with Vodafone, among other major telcos (telecommunications companies), turning off their services. Over the next nine months, the three largest telcos in Australia are slated to close down their 3G networks. The majority of Vodafone's data traffic, about 85 percent, is managed by the 4G network, while more than 13 percent flows through the 5G network.

The other two prominent telcos, Telstra and Optus, have scheduled their 3G network shutdowns for June 30, 2024, and September 2024, respectively. Telstra has committed to ensuring 4G coverage across all 3G areas before the shutdown. However, Optus hasn't made a similar commitment on its website. Meanwhile, Vodafone has stated that its 4G coverage is comparable in size to its 3G offering.

Why the shutdown?

The 3G network, once a cornerstone of mobile coverage across Australia, has significantly declined in usage, as reported by 9News. Modern devices increasingly rely on the faster 4G and 5G networks, rendering 3G far less utilized.

As a result, phone providers have a substantial portion of their network allocated to a service that sees diminishing use and relevance over time.

By phasing out 3G coverage, providers like Telstra or Optus can repurpose the radio frequency bands previously dedicated to this network. This process, known as “re-farming”allows them to enhance and expand 4G or 5G coverage, improving their network capabilities.

What happens after the shutdown?

According News.com, if a device solely relies on 3G, once the network shuts down, you won't be able to connect to your service provider's network. Consequently, making calls, sending texts, or accessing mobile internet on the device won't be possible, though Wi-Fi access will remain unaffected.

To continue using mobile services, individuals with these older devices must upgrade to models compatible with 4G or 5G networks. Telcos have cautioned that individuals using 3G devices will not be able to dial Triple-0 after the network shutdown.

How to find if your device is affected

A simple method to confirm is by checking if your phone screen displays "4G" or "5G". Nevertheless, newer devices designed for advanced networks may still link to 3G in regions with weaker 4G coverage. For precise information about your device's reliance on the 3G network, consulting the user manual or reaching out to the manufacturer is advisable. Another option is to contact your mobile service provider for guidance.