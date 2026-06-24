Been waiting for SharkNinja? Its best-Selling kitchen appliances are now on Flipkart

For years, SharkNinja products have built a loyal following in markets such as the US and UK, especially among home cooks looking for appliances that can handle multiple cooking tasks without taking over the kitchen. Now, Indian consumers can buy several of the brand’s products directly through Flipkart, bringing its air fryers, multi-cookers and portable blenders to a wider audience.

SharkNinja products like air fryers, multi-cookers and blenders are now available in India.

The launch comes at a time when more households are looking for appliances that can reduce cooking time, simplify meal preparation and replace multiple devices with a single unit. From large-capacity air fryers to portable blending solutions, SharkNinja’s latest lineup targets a range of everyday kitchen needs.

The Ninja AF180 Max Pro is designed for users who want a larger air fryer for daily cooking. It features a 2000W heating system and a 6.2-litre basket that can accommodate meals for multiple people in one batch.

The appliance uses adjustable airflow technology to help cook food evenly while requiring little oil. The non-stick basket is PFOA-free and designed for easy food release and cleanup. Whether it's snacks, frozen foods or regular meals, the AF180 aims to make air frying a practical alternative to deep frying.

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For kitchens where space is limited, the Ninja SFP701IN combines multiple cooking functions into a single appliance. It offers 14 cooking modes, including air frying, steaming, baking and slow cooking.

One of its key features is HyperSteam technology, which allows users to prepare different components of a meal together. Proteins, grains and vegetables can be cooked simultaneously, reducing the need for multiple utensils and appliances. It is aimed at families and working professionals who want a faster cooking process with fewer dishes to clean afterwards.

The Ninja AF300 Foodi addresses a common challenge in meal preparation—cooking different foods at the same time. It comes with two independent cooking zones, allowing users to prepare separate dishes with different settings simultaneously.

The air fryer offers a total capacity of 7.6 litres and supports functions such as air frying, roasting, baking and dehydrating. Its Max Crisp mode can reach temperatures up to 240°C, helping cook frozen foods quickly. The dual-zone design ensures that main dishes and side items can finish cooking together.

The SL300IN takes a different approach by stacking its cooking zones vertically. This design helps save countertop space while maintaining a total cooking capacity of 7.6 litres.

Powered by a 2470W heating system, the appliance can cook multiple food items at the same time using separate temperature and timing controls. The included wire racks expand cooking flexibility, making it suitable for households that prepare different dishes during a single cooking session.

For users who prefer smoothies, protein shakes or fresh juices on the move, the Ninja Blast Portable Blender offers a compact solution. It comes with a 150W motor and a 530ml blending jar capable of handling ice, fruits and greens.

The blender operates on a USB-C rechargeable battery, eliminating the need for a power outlet during use. Its leak-resistant lid and carry handle make it suitable for commuting, office use or travel.

The Denim Blue version of the Ninja Blast Portable Blender offers the same performance and features in a different colour option. Equipped with a 150W motor and rechargeable battery, it is built for preparing fresh drinks wherever needed.

The 530ml jar is suitable for single servings, while the sip lid allows users to drink directly from the container after blending. For those looking for convenience without carrying a full-sized blender, it serves as a compact everyday option.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying SharkNinja Appliances

1. Identify Your Cooking Needs

Before choosing a SharkNinja appliance, consider how you plan to use it. An air fryer may suit everyday cooking, while a multi-cooker can replace several kitchen appliances if you frequently prepare complete meals.

2. Check Capacity Requirements

Capacity plays a major role in appliance selection. Smaller households may find a portable blender or compact air fryer sufficient, while larger families may benefit from 6-litre to 7.6-litre models with higher cooking capacity.

3. Evaluate Available Kitchen Space

Measure your countertop and storage space before purchasing. While some models offer large cooking capacity, others, such as the Double Stack Air Fryer, are designed to occupy less counter space.

4. Compare Features and Cooking Functions

Different SharkNinja products offer different capabilities. Look for features such as dual cooking zones, air frying, steaming, slow cooking, baking or cordless operation, depending on your daily requirements.

5. Consider Power Consumption and Ease of Maintenance

Check the appliance's power rating and cleaning requirements. Removable baskets, non-stick surfaces and dishwasher-safe components can help reduce maintenance effort after use.

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