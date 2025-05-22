Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best 3 star double door refrigerators in India 2025 for energy saving, large storage and consistent cooling for families

ByKanika Budhiraja
May 22, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Struggling to find a fridge that saves energy, stores plenty, and keeps food fresh? Best 3 star double door refrigerators make life easier for Indian families.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best 3 star fridge

LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best 3 star Wi-Fi fridge

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DSLHL, Ez Clean Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹49,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

best double door fridge

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

inverter 3 star fridge

Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 355 TITAN STEEL(3S) CONV-TL) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 309 L 3 Star 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NR-TG321CUSN, Shining Silver, Jumbo Vegetable Basket, Net Capacity 279L) View Details checkDetails

₹31,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 355 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-363TS-P, Inox Steel) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

energy saving fridge

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prime convertible tech

Panasonic 338 L 3 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NR-TG355CPKN, Diamond Black, Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket, Net Capacity 304L) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 327 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL(3S) CONV-TL) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Buying the best 3 star double door refrigerators can be confusing and stressful. Many people worry about picking a fridge that uses less electricity but still keeps food fresh, especially with rising power bills. Others struggle to find one with enough space for a growing family’s needs without making the kitchen feel crowded. Choosing the wrong fridge can mean spoiled food, frequent repairs, or higher costs, problems no one wants.

Spacious storage and low electricity use in best 3 star double door refrigerators.
Spacious storage and low electricity use in best 3 star double door refrigerators.

That’s why it’s important to focus on refrigerators that offer big storage and steady cooling designed for Indian homes. These models help keep your groceries fresh longer and make everyday life easier by balancing storage needs and electricity use. With the right fridge, you get more time to enjoy with your family.

Top 10 best 3 star double door refrigerators in 2025:

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 380 litre 3 star smart double door refrigerator stands out among the best 3 star double door refrigerators in India 2025. Its convertible cooling lets you change the freezer or fridge space based on your needs, making storage flexible for families of all sizes.

Another handy feature is express freeze, which chills items quickly when you’re in a hurry. With consistent cooling and ample space, this fridge keeps your food fresh longer while helping save on electricity bills—ideal for Indian homes.

Specifications

Additional Features
Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Express Freeze, Auto Smart Connect, Smart Diagnosis
Product Finish Type
Matte
Door Material Type
Steel
Freezer Capacity
90 Litres
Annual Energy Consumption
250 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Convertible cooling for flexible storage

affiliate-tick

Express freeze to quickly chill items

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly large footprint

affiliate-cross

Higher price than basic models

Click Here to Buy

LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quiet operation, ample storage, and energy savings. Some find the installation process slow.

Why choose this product?

It balances spacious storage with smart cooling options that suit daily family needs.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 419 litre 3 star double door refrigerator is one of the best 3 star double door refrigerators in India 2025. It offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling, letting you adjust storage space based on your family’s needs. Plus, the digital inverter compressor helps save electricity while keeping food fresh for longer.

This fridge also features WiFi-enabled Bespoke AI, making it easy to control settings remotely. Its frost-free design ensures less maintenance and more convenience for Indian homes.

Specifications

Additional Features
Energy Efficient, Automatic Defrost, Wi-Fi Enabled, Frost Free, Adjustable Shelves
Voltage
230 Volts
Freezer Capacity
95 Litres
Annual Energy Consumption
252 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-saving digital inverter

affiliate-tick

WiFi-enabled for smart control

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires stable WiFi connection

affiliate-cross

May be complex for some users

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DSLHL, Ez Clean Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smart cooling options and the quiet compressor. Many appreciate the easy remote control through the app.

Why choose this product?

It offers smart features with flexible storage and energy savings, fitting well in Indian kitchens.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 343 litre 3 star double door refrigerator is one of the best 3 star double door refrigerators in India 2025. It comes with convertible cooling to adjust storage space as needed and an express freeze feature to chill food faster. 

This fridge keeps food fresh longer while managing electricity use smartly. Its smart inverter technology helps reduce noise and energy consumption, making it a good fit for busy kitchens.

Specifications

Freezer Capacity
81 Litres
Annual Energy Consumption
245 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Refrigerator Net Capacity
343 Liters
Additional Features
Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Express Freeze

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Convertible cooling for space use

affiliate-tick

Express freeze chills faster

affiliate-tick

Quiet smart inverter motor

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky design

affiliate-cross

No water dispenser feature

Click Here to Buy

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quiet operation and easy space adjustment. Many find the express freeze useful for quick cooling.

Why choose this product?

It offers smart storage and faster cooling with lower power use for Indian homes.

Loading Suggestions...

The Whirlpool 308 litre 3 star double door refrigerator is one of the best 3 star double door refrigerators in India 2025. It features a convertible storage system that lets you switch between fridge and freezer space based on your needs. Its inverter compressor not only saves electricity but also runs quietly, perfect for everyday family use.

With frost-free technology, this fridge prevents ice build-up and keeps your food fresh longer, reducing the hassle of manual defrosting and ensuring consistent cooling.

Specifications

Additional Features
Door Lock
Voltage
230 Volts
Shelf Type
Toughened Glass
Freezer Capacity
73 Litres
Annual Energy Consumption
236 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Convertible storage for flexibility

affiliate-tick

Quiet inverter compressor

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No water dispenser

affiliate-cross

Moderate storage compared to bigger models

Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 355 TITAN STEEL(3S) CONV-TL)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quiet operation and adjustable storage. Many appreciate the energy savings during long use.

Why choose this product?

It balances space and power savings well for family kitchens.

Loading Suggestions...

The Panasonic 309 litre 3 star double door refrigerator is one of the best 3 star double door refrigerators in India 2025. It comes with a 6-stage smart inverter compressor that adapts to cooling needs while saving power. The jumbo vegetable basket offers ample space, helping keep your greens fresh and organised for longer.

The frost free feature stops ice from forming, eliminating the hassle of manual defrosting. This refrigerator offers an excellent balance of energy efficiency and spacious storage, perfectly suited for the daily needs of families.

Specifications

Additional Features
Humidity Care Controller, 6 Stage Intelligent Inverter Compressor, Ag Clean Technology, Gentle Surround Cooling, Moisture-Retaining Fresh Safe Vegetable Case
Voltage
237 Volts
Freezer Capacity
83 Litres
Annual Energy Consumption
237 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Shelf Type
Toughened Glass

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-saving 6-stage smart inverter

affiliate-tick

Large jumbo vegetable basket

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher price than some models

affiliate-cross

No built-in water dispenser

Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 309 L 3 Star 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NR-TG321CUSN, Shining Silver, Jumbo Vegetable Basket, Net Capacity 279L)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quiet operation and spacious vegetable basket, saying it fits well in medium-sized homes.

Why choose this product?

It offers reliable cooling with smart inverter tech and practical storage for Indian kitchens.

Loading Suggestions...

If you want a fridge that’s smart, spacious, and easy on the electricity bill, the Haier 355 litre 3 star double door refrigerator is a great pick. It offers 14-in-1 convertible cooling, so you can adjust the space as your needs change. 

The triple inverter keeps it quiet and efficient, and the bottom freezer saves your back during daily use. No defrosting needed either—just smooth, reliable performance. One of the best 3 star double door refrigerators for families in 2025.

Specifications

Additional Features
Inverter Compressor
Voltage
230 volts
Annual Energy Consumption
255 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Refrigerator Net Capacity
355 Litres

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

14-in-1 convertible cooling feature

affiliate-tick

Triple inverter motor saves power

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly larger footprint

affiliate-cross

Display panel can be tricky to use

Click Here to Buy

Haier 355 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-363TS-P, Inox Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the flexible storage and quiet operation, praising its cooling consistency.

Why choose this product?

It blends smart cooling options with energy savings, fitting well in Indian kitchens.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 350 litre 3 star double door refrigerator is one of the best 3 star double door refrigerators in India 2025. It comes with 5-in-1 convertible cooling, letting you adjust space for different needs. The digital inverter technology keeps the fridge quiet and energy-saving, fitting well in Indian homes.

With WiFi-enabled Bespoke AI, you can easily monitor and adjust settings from anywhere, adding extra convenience. The frost free cooling reduces maintenance and keeps your food fresher for longer for big or small families.

Specifications

Capacity
‎350 litres
Annual Energy Consumption
243 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity
‎275 litres
Freezer Capacity
‎75 Litres
Special Features
‎Energy Efficient, Automatic Defrost, Wi-Fi Enabled, Frost Free, Adjustable Shelves
Door Material
‎Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Flexible storage with 5-in-1 mode

affiliate-tick

Quiet, energy-saving digital inverter

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

WiFi features may confuse some

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher price point

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Many praise its quiet operation and adjustable space but some find smart features complex.

Why choose this product?

It balances smart tech with flexible storage to suit Indian family needs.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 272 litre fridge fits well into smaller homes and works quietly with its smart inverter compressor. Its convertible cooling lets you shift between fridge and freezer space based on your needs.

Multi air flow keeps food evenly chilled, even during summer. This model stands among the best 3 star double door refrigerators in India 2025, thanks to its thoughtful build and steady cooling. The toughened glass shelves also handle everyday use with ease.

Specifications

Additional Features
Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Door alarm, Auto Smart Connect, Smart Diagnosis
Annual Energy Consumption
236 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Refrigerator Net Capacity
272 Litres
Door Material Type
Steel
Voltage
220 Volts

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-saving smart inverter tech

affiliate-tick

Convertible cooling for flexible use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller capacity for large families

affiliate-cross

No WiFi or smart connectivity

Click Here to Buy

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quiet operation and flexible storage but wish for more smart features.

Why choose this product?

It offers reliable cooling with good energy savings suited for Indian homes.

Loading Suggestions...

The Prime convertible feature of this Panasonic 338 litre 3 star fridge lets you adjust between modes based on daily needs, giving you extra space when needed. Its 6 stage smart inverter ensures smooth cooling while helping lower power use. The jumbo fresh vegetable basket is a real help if you shop once a week.

Ideal for midsize families with changing storage habits, this model stands out among the best 3 star double door refrigerators in India 2025. It fits well in homes that need flexibility in food storage without compromising on cooling quality.

Specifications

Freezer Capacity
83 Litres
Annual Energy Consumption
212 Kilowatt Hours
Refrigerator Net Capacity
338 Litres
Additional Features
Prime Convertible Mode, 35L Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket, Humidity Care Controller, Ag Clean Technology

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

6-Stage Smart Inverter for steady use

affiliate-tick

Jumbo basket suits Indian households

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No Wi-Fi or smart app control

affiliate-cross

Door finish may show fingerprints

Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 338 L 3 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (NR-TG355CPKN, Diamond Black, Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket, Net Capacity 304L)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the cooling and storage space. Some feel the design is simple but functional.

Why choose this product?

You get cooling consistency and flexible use with Prime Convertible modes.

Loading Suggestions...

This Whirlpool 327 litre fridge comes with a convertible freezer and adaptive intelligence that helps manage daily cooling smartly. The fresheners and micro block technology keep fruits and veggies in good shape for longer, cutting down waste. The cooling remains steady even during power cuts with its inverter setup.

If you're browsing the best 3 star double door refrigerators in India 2025, this one fits right into the list for its practical cooling modes and storage logic. It suits homes where groceries come in bulk and need to last the week without fussing over spoilage or cooling gaps.

Specifications

Voltage
230 Volts
Shelf Type
Toughened Glass
Cooling Method
Compressor
Freezer Capacity
73 Litres
Annual Energy Consumption
236 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Refrigerator Net Capacity
235 Litres

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

5-in-1 convertible freezer for extra space

affiliate-tick

Adaptive intelligence for smart cooling

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No cool pad in freezer

affiliate-cross

No Wi-Fi or smart features

Click Here to Buy

Whirlpool 327 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL(3S) CONV-TL)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Most users say the cooling is fast and steady. They like the convertible options and silent motor. A few mention the build feels basic, but it works as expected.

Why choose this product?

Because it gives you flexibility in storing weekly groceries without overthinking modes or buttons.

How does a 3 star refrigerator with inverter technology perform differently in Indian summers compared to non-inverter models?

Inverter compressors adjust cooling based on usage. During Indian summers, where external heat is high, inverter-based 3 star refrigerators cool more consistently without frequent motor restarts. This not only stabilises internal temperature but also helps reduce power bills in the long run, compared to traditional compressors that switch on/off frequently, causing temperature fluctuations.

Why does the placement of the freezer (top vs. bottom) matter in double door refrigerators?

Top-mounted freezers are more energy-saving in general, while bottom-mounted designs are user-friendly for frequent fridge users. In India, where fresh food storage is common, bottom-freezer models reduce bending and improve daily access. However, they may consume slightly more energy as cool air must circulate upward.

What’s the real-world benefit of a 5-in-1 or 14-in-1 convertible mode if I don’t use the freezer much?

Convertible modes allow you to convert the freezer into fridge space or reduce cooling power when not needed—handy for vacations or when your fresh storage needs increase. Even if you rarely use the freezer, the extra fridge mode acts as overflow space during festivals or bulk shopping weeks, keeping items from being crammed.

How do humidity control zones in double door refrigerators affect food shelf life?

Humidity-controlled crispers balance moisture levels for fruits and veggies. In Indian households, veggies like coriander, spinach, and tomatoes tend to wilt fast. A good humidity control system prevents excess moisture build-up or dryness, keeping them fresh 3 to 4 days longer without wrapping them in paper or storing in containers.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best 3 star double door refrigerators in 2025:

  • Inverter Compressor: Always check if the fridge comes with a smart inverter compressor—it runs quietly, adjusts cooling based on usage, and helps lower electricity bills over time.
  • Convertible Modes: Many double door refrigerators now offer 5-in-1 or more convertible settings, letting you switch between fridge and freezer space depending on your storage needs.
  • Freezer Placement (Top vs Bottom): Top-freezer models are more common and slightly more power-saving, while bottom-freezer ones make it easier to access the fridge section if that's used more often.
  • Cooling Technology: Features like multi air flow or surround cooling make sure everything is evenly chilled—from the top shelf to the back corners. It’s important if your fridge is often full.
  • Build Quality and Shelf Design: Look for toughened glass shelves that can hold heavy utensils, and door racks that fit large bottles. It saves you the hassle of rearranging things too often.
  • Humidity Control Crisper: Helps keep vegetables fresh longer by balancing moisture. It really matters if you stock up on greens and fruits for the entire week.
  • Power Cut Support: Some models come with cooling retention for several hours or even solar/inverter compatibility—useful if you live in areas with frequent outages.
  • Noise Levels: Check user reviews for real feedback. Inverter models are quieter, but some may still hum more than expected.
  • Size vs Family Needs: For a small family, 260 to 280L is enough. Bigger families should go for 300L+. Don’t overspend on extra capacity you won’t use.

Top 3 features of the best 3 star double door refrigerators in 2025:

Best 3 Star Double Door Refrigerators in 2025Voltage (V)Technology UsedSpecial Features
LG 380 L 3 Star Smart Double Door Refrigerator220-240Smart Inverter CompressorMulti Air Flow Cooling, Convertible, Stabilizer
Samsung 419 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator220-240Digital Inverter CompressorConvertible 5-in-1, WiFi Enabled, Frost Free
LG 343 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator220-240Smart Inverter CompressorConvertible, Multi Air Flow, Smart Diagnosis
Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator220-240Inverter CompressorConvertible Frost Free, IntelliSense Technology
Panasonic 309 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator220-2406-Stage Smart InverterJumbo Vegetable Basket, Prime Convertible
Haier 355 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator220-240Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Tech14-in-1 Convertible, Bottom Mount, Digital Display
Samsung 350 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator220-240Digital Inverter CompressorConvertible 5-in-1, WiFi Enabled, Frost Free
LG 272 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator220-240Smart Inverter CompressorConvertible, Multi Air Flow Cooling
Panasonic 338 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator220-2406-Stage Smart InverterPrime Convertible, Jumbo Vegetable Basket
Whirlpool 327 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator220-240Inverter CompressorConvertible Frost Free, IntelliSense Technology

Similar stories for you:

Best refrigerators for large families: 10 top 500L+ capacity fridges for Indian homes with huge space and smart features

Best direct cool refrigerators for small families: Top 10 picks for quick cooling and modern features from big brands

Make your kitchen smarter with the best Wifi enabled refrigerator: Top 7 picks from Samsung, Haier and other brands

Best bottom freezer refrigerators: Top 10 fridges for families who need easy freezer access and less frequent bending

Best 5 star refrigerators in India 2025 with smart inverter technology for low power use and reduced electricity bills

Best refrigerator brands in India that combine modern features, durability and performance from top brands

FAQs on the best 3 star double door refrigerators in 2025

  • What makes a 3 star double door refrigerator better than a 2 star model in 2025?

    A 3 star fridge uses less electricity per year than a 2 star one, making it more cost-effective in the long run. It also tends to come with better compressors and cooling systems.

  • Can a 3 star double door fridge help reduce monthly power bills without compromising on cooling?

    Yes, it balances power usage and cooling needs well—ideal for daily Indian household use without increasing your electricity bill too much.

  • Is a convertible 3 star refrigerator useful for seasonal storage changes?

    Very much. You can convert the freezer into a fridge when needed—handy during festivals or when you need extra space for veggies or drinks.

  • Which 3 star double door refrigerators in India offer the best freezer-to-fridge ratio?

    Brands like Samsung and Whirlpool offer models with smart 70:30 or convertible freezer options that let you switch based on your needs.

  • How long can a 3 star refrigerator maintain cooling during power cuts in 2025?

    Most new models can retain cooling for up to 9 to 12 hours, especially those with insulated capillary technology or cool packs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Best 3 star double door refrigerators in India 2025 for energy saving, large storage and consistent cooling for families
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On