Best 5G mobiles under 10,000: Redmi 13C 5G, Lava Blaze 5G and more

If you're looking for an affordable smartphone that offers fast 5G connectivity without breaking the bank, there are plenty of great options available under ₹10,000. As more users seek future-proof devices with reliable 5G support, the demand for budget smartphones with next-gen connectivity has surged. To help you find the best value, we've put together a list of the top 5G smartphones under ₹10,000 that deliver excellent performance, smooth browsing, and speedy downloads. Whether you're streaming, gaming, or simply want to stay ahead with the latest tech, these phones offer a seamless 5G experience at an unbeatable price. Check out our list and find the perfect 5G-enabled phone that fits your budget. These phones offer a seamless 5G experience at an unbeatable price.(Amazon)

Redmi 13C 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM (including 4GB virtual) for multitasking. Its large 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, offers vibrant visuals with 600nits of peak brightness. With a 50MP AI dual camera, it delivers decent photos in various modes, including Night and Portrait. A 5000mAh battery ensures lasting performance.

Poco M6 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC and offers 8GB of RAM, including 4GB virtual RAM, for multitasking. The 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 provides smooth visuals and vibrant colors, while the 50MP AI dual camera captures at par photos. With a 5000mAh battery, it delivers lasting performance for all your needs.

Tecno Pop 9 5G

Tecno Pop 9 5G offers a 48MP Sony AI camera for detailed, vibrant photos. Powered by a 6nm D6300 processor, it ensures smooth, efficient performance, while up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (with Memory Fusion) handle multitasking. It allows you to enjoy fast 5G connectivity, immersive Dolby Atmos sound, and IR remote functionality for convenience and reliability.

Lava Blaze 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz display, perfect for high-resolution content with Widevine L1 DRM protection. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 6+5GB of RAM, it ensures fine multitasking and performance. The 128GB storage is expandable up to 1TB. With a 5000mAh battery, clean Android 12 OS, and 2K video recording, it's built for entertainment and productivity.

Itel Color Pro 5G delivers seamless performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM, expandable to 12GB via Memory Fusion. Its 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate offers vibrant visuals. Enjoy fast charging with the 18W Type-C charger and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. Secure your device with side-mounted fingerprint and face unlock options.