Best camera phones under 30000: Motorola Edge 50 Pro, OnePlus Nord 4 and more

Are you searching for the best camera phones under ₹30,000 in India but unsure where to start? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose a phone that offers the right balance of camera quality, battery life, and storage—all within your budget. To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the top 10 smartphones under ₹30,000 that stand out for their exceptional camera performance, long-lasting battery, and ample storage capacity. Whether you're an aspiring photographer, a social media enthusiast, or someone who simply enjoys capturing moments on the go, these phones provide great value without compromising on features. We've considered various factors such as camera specifications, processing power, display quality, and more to ensure that each phone in our list offers an all-around excellent experience.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G offers a stunning 6.7-inch display with vibrant visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it ensures smooth performance. The standout feature is its versatile triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, 13MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto, plus a 50MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

With a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, the Honor 200 5G delivers crisp and vibrant visuals. Equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers excellent performance. The phone’s dual 50MP rear cameras, paired with a 12MP ultrawide, capture detailed shots, while the 50MP front camera ensures sharp selfies.

Realme 13 Pro 5G

The Realme 13 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen2 processor with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking. Its 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor, along with a 32MP front camera, deliver excellent photography and videography results.

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, offering reliable performance. With a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, it provides rich and vibrant colors. The phone excels in photography with AI-powered features, and its 50MP main camera ensures clear, detailed photos, making it a great choice for mobile photography enthusiasts.

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro, along with a 50MP front camera, deliver excellent image quality for all types of shots.