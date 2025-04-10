Best ceiling fans under 2000: Top 10 options from Havells, Bajaj, Orient and more

Need a new ceiling fan that won’t break the bank? We’ve got you covered. This list features 10 of the best ceiling fans under 2000, offering a great mix of performance, durability, and efficiency. Whether you prefer a sleek modern design or something more traditional, there’s an option here for every space. With top brands like Orient, Bajaj, and Crompton included, you can count on quality. We’ve also highlighted key specs like speed, power consumption, and warranty so you can easily compare and find the right fit for your home without overspending. Top performing ceiling fans under 2000 for budget-friendly cooling and style.

Loading Suggestions...

The Orient Apex-FX 1200mm fan offers a sleek, minimalistic design paired with reliable performance, making it perfect for modern Indian homes. Operating at 350 RPM, it delivers an impressive airflow of 210 CMM. Corrosion-resistant blades and a durable motor extend the fan’s lifespan, while double ball bearing technology ensures smooth, noiseless operation. Its energy efficiency and easy maintenance make it a practical addition to any room.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Speed 350 RPM Air Delivery 210 CMM Motor Type Strong & Powerful Warranty 2 Years Reasons to buy Rust-resistant blades for easy maintenance Smooth, quiet operation Reasons to avoid Design may feel too minimalistic for decorative spaces Not the highest RPM in its category Click Here to Buy Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s build, durability, and design. However, opinions vary on noise, speed, airflow, and overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

It offers solid quality and long-term value. A stylish, durable choice—though performance may vary depending on personal preferences.

Loading Suggestions...

The Bajaj Frore ceiling fan combines strong airflow with energy-saving features, consuming only 52W while operating at a high speed of 390 RPM. Its wider tip blades and rust-free coating improve both performance and durability. Designed with aesthetics in mind, it features ribbed blades and a clean finish, ensuring your room remains cool and stylish. Ideal for homes seeking low maintenance and energy efficiency in one package.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Speed 390 RPM Power Consumption 52 Watts Blade Design Wider Tips Warranty 2 Years Reasons to buy Energy-efficient with 1-star BEE rating 100% copper motor ensures reliability Reasons to avoid Basic colour options Assembly required Click Here to Buy Bajaj Frore 1200 MM (48) 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Rust Free Coating For Long Life | High Air Delivery | 2-Yr Warranty 【Brown】

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the fan’s quality, energy efficiency, and stylish look. Trusted brand. Opinions vary on speed, noise, airflow, and overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

A reliable, energy-saving fan with a sleek design and trusted brand backing. Some mixed reviews on performance aspects like speed and airflow.

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ fan delivers a balanced mix of high-speed performance and energy efficiency. With a 390 RPM motor and 210 CMM airflow, it ensures steady, strong air delivery. Consuming only 52 watts, it’s ideal for cost-conscious users. Its traditional design suits various home interiors, while its five-speed settings and reliable construction make it an excellent choice for long-term, all-season usage across multiple rooms.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Speed 390 RPM Air Delivery 210 CMM Power Consumption 52 Watts Warranty 2 Years Reasons to buy Energy efficient operation High-speed motor for superior air delivery Reasons to avoid No decorative variants Slightly dated design Click Here to Buy Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Brown), Pack of 1

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the fan good quality with decent airflow and value. Some mention clicking or swishing sounds and raise concerns about long-term durability.

Why choose this product?

Offers satisfactory performance and airflow for the price. Be aware of mixed reviews on noise, speed, and durability.

Loading Suggestions...

The RR Signature Morpheus fan pairs stylish gold-trimmed aesthetics with reliable energy efficiency. Operating at 52 watts, it delivers high-speed performance even during voltage fluctuations. Its metallic finish and lightweight design make it both attractive and easy to install. Perfect for living rooms and bedrooms, it brings a touch of elegance while ensuring consistent airflow and low energy usage. A great choice for décor-conscious homeowners.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Power Consumption 52 Watts Special Feature High Air Delivery Material Metal Controller Type Button Control Reasons to buy Works efficiently at low voltage Decorative and modern design Reasons to avoid Slightly bulkier body Limited colour options Click Here to Buy RR Signature Morpheus1200MM Star-rated BEE Certified Energy Efficient 52-Watt High Speed Ceiling Fan (Brown)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with the fan’s quality, performance, and appearance. However, reviews vary on speed, noise levels, airflow, and overall functionality.

Why choose this product?

It’s a good-looking, value-for-money fan with decent performance, though feedback on noise and speed is mixed.

Loading Suggestions...

ACTIVA Corolla is designed for those seeking high-performance airflow and energy savings. It runs at 390 RPM and uses just 50W of power, offering excellent coverage with its aerodynamic 1200 mm blades. Equipped with a double ball bearing motor, it ensures smooth and silent operation. The anti-dust coating and robust build make it ideal for large spaces, offering longevity, quiet cooling, and reduced energy bills.

Specifications Speed 390 RPM Power Consumption 50 Watts Blade Sweep 1200 mm Motor Double Ball Bearing Warranty 3 Years Reasons to buy Aerodynamic blades reduce noise Efficient airflow with minimal energy use Reasons to avoid Self-installation required May not suit ornate interiors Click Here to Buy ACTIVA Corolla 390 Rpm High Speed 1200 Mm Sweep Pure Copper Anti Dust Coating Ceiling Fan With 3 Years Warranty (Smoke Brown)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s build, value, and stylish finish. However, some mention excessive noise and mixed performance.

Why choose this product?

It’s a well-designed fan offering good value, but noise and speed may be concerns for some users.

Loading Suggestions...

The Polycab Superb Neo is a modern energy-efficient fan built for performance and durability. Featuring galvanised, rust-resistant blades and a 100% copper motor, it operates at high speed while consuming only 52W. Its sleek, powder-coated grey finish complements contemporary homes. With the ability to save up to 33% electricity, this fan is ideal for those looking for stylish cooling solutions that cut down on monthly expenses.

Specifications Power 52 Watts Speed High RPM Motor 100% Copper Blade Type Galvanised MS Warranty 2 Years Reasons to buy Saves up to 33% on electricity Rust-proof build Reasons to avoid Limited to one colour variant May require external regulator Click Here to Buy Polycab Superb Neo Star Rated, 1200mm Ceiling Fan For Home | High Speed & Air Delivery | Saves Up To 33% Electricity, 100% Copper, Rust-Proof Blades, 52 Watt | 2-yr Warranty【Cool Grey Silver】

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the fan reliable, durable, sleek, and energy-efficient. Most praise the airflow and speed, though some mention inconsistent noise levels.

Why choose this product?

It offers solid build quality, smooth performance, and great value—ideal for those seeking a stylish and efficient cooling solution.

Loading Suggestions...

The LONGWAY Kiger P1 is a high-speed fan built for efficient cooling and longevity. Running at 400 RPM and offering 230 CMM airflow, it delivers powerful performance for all room types. The anti-dust, rust-proof body enhances ease of maintenance. With a glossy finish and wide blade set, it’s ideal for both modern and traditional spaces. Its 5-year warranty ensures long-term reliability and excellent value for money.

Specifications Speed 400 RPM Air Delivery 230 CMM Blade Sweep 1200 mm Power Consumption Standard Warranty 5 Years Reasons to buy Ultra high-speed performance Anti-dust and rust-resistant finish Reasons to avoid Loud at full speed Design may feel utilitarian Click Here to Buy LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s quality, performance, and stylish look. Most find the air coverage effective, though some report concerns about the noise level.

Why choose this product?

It delivers reliable performance, good air circulation, and an attractive design—all at a fair price. A strong pick for everyday cooling.

Loading Suggestions...

The Candes Florence is a smart choice for those who prioritise energy efficiency and low-noise operation. With a 50W motor and 3-star BEE rating, it significantly reduces electricity usage. Its 1200 mm blades ensure wide air distribution, while the corrosion-resistant build enhances durability. Combining subtle aesthetics with functional performance, this ceiling fan is ideal for bedrooms and living spaces that require both comfort and quiet elegance.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Power Consumption 50 Watts Speed High RPM Blade Material Corrosion-resistant Warranty 1+1 Years Reasons to buy Exceptionally quiet Energy-saving with 3-star BEE rating Reasons to avoid Extra warranty requires registration Lacks colour variety Click Here to Buy Candes Florence Ceiling Fans for Home 1200mm / 48 inch | BEE 3 Star Rated, High Air Delivery, Noiseless & Energy Efficient | 1+1 Years Warranty | Silver Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s value, design, and colour. However, opinions are mixed on dust resistance, build quality, speed, and overall performance.

Why choose this product?

It’s a visually appealing fan that offers decent value. Best suited for those prioritising aesthetics, though performance may vary.

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Tejas ES fan is a high-performance solution for consistent air delivery and quiet operation. Featuring a 370 RPM motor and wide aluminium blades, it moves 218 m³/min of air while consuming only 53W. Its sealed bearing enhances durability, and the powder-coated finish adds a premium touch. Ideal for all living areas, it performs efficiently even during voltage drops, making it a reliable everyday cooling companion.

Specifications Speed 370 RPM Air Delivery 218 m³/min Power 53 Watts Blade Type Aluminium Warranty 2 Years Reasons to buy Works well at low voltage Durable aluminium blades Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier Not the fastest RPM Click Here to Buy Havells 1200mm Tejas ES Ceiling Fan | High Speed, High Air Delivery | Strong & Powerful Copper motor, Air Delivery: 218 m³/min, RPM: 370, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Matte Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the fan reliable, stylish, and efficient. They appreciate its smooth performance and airflow. Opinions are mixed on noise levels.

Why choose this product?

It’s a dependable fan with good design and easy setup. Ideal for those seeking efficiency and value with a touch of style.

Loading Suggestions...

The V-Guard Windle Deco AS combines performance and style, delivering 215 m³/min airflow at 380 RPM. Its 100% copper motor ensures powerful cooling while saving up to 34% on energy bills. The glossy powder-coated finish and exquisite detailing add elegance to any room. Built for both function and aesthetics, this fan is ideal for users who want to enhance home ambience while enjoying long-lasting, efficient airflow.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Speed 380 RPM Air Delivery 215 m³/min Power Saving Up to 34% Warranty 2 Years Reasons to buy Excellent design with glossy finish Energy efficient Reasons to avoid A premium look may not suit all decor Slightly higher initial cost Click Here to Buy V-Guard Windle Deco AS Modern Ceiling Fan For Home| High Speed 100% Copper Motor | Exquisite Detailing For Elevated Charm | Powder-Coated Glossy Finish | Admiral Blue | 1.2 meters

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s sturdy build, airflow, and performance. It offers great value. Some raise concerns about noise and certain functions.

Why choose this product?

It’s a solid, reliable fan with good speed and airflow—ideal if you want quality materials and style at a fair price.

Factors to consider when buying a ceiling fans under ₹ 2000

Air Delivery and Speed : Check the RPM and CMM ratings to ensure strong and consistent airflow.

: Check the RPM and CMM ratings to ensure strong and consistent airflow. Power Consumption : Look for energy-efficient models that consume less wattage without compromising performance.

: Look for energy-efficient models that consume less wattage without compromising performance. Build Quality : Choose fans with rust-resistant and durable materials for longer life and lower maintenance.

: Choose fans with rust-resistant and durable materials for longer life and lower maintenance. Motor Type : Opt for copper winding and ball bearing motors for better efficiency and quieter operation.

: Opt for copper winding and ball bearing motors for better efficiency and quieter operation. Design and Finish: Pick a design that matches your interiors while offering functionality and easy cleaning.

Are ceiling fans under ₹ 2000 durable enough for long-term use?

Yes, many budget-friendly ceiling fans now offer rust-resistant blades and copper motors, ensuring durability. However, build quality varies, so it’s important to choose reputable brands with solid warranties and proven performance over time.

Do budget ceiling fans compromise on performance?

While some low-cost fans may offer basic features, many deliver strong air delivery and efficient operation. It’s key to compare RPM, CMM, and power ratings to ensure you’re not trading off performance for a lower price.

Can fans under ₹ 2000 suit modern home aesthetics?

Yes, several models combine sleek design with neutral colours and trims. Though they may not be highly decorative, their clean, minimalistic looks can complement most modern interiors without appearing outdated or overly simplistic.

Top 3 features of best ceiling fan under ₹ 2000

Ceiling fans under ₹2000 Sweep size Power consumption Warranty Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200 mm 50 W 2 Years Bajaj Frore 1200 mm 52 W 2 Years Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ 1200 mm 52 W 2 Years RR Signature Morpheus 1200 mm 52 W 2 Years ACTIVA Corolla 1200 mm 50 W 3 Years Polycab Superb Neo 1200 mm 52 W 2 Years LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm Standard 5 Years Candes Florence 1200 mm 50 W 1+1 Years Havells Tejas ES 1200 mm 53 W 2 Years V-Guard Windle Deco AS 1200 mm 53 W 2 Years

Similar articles for you

Ceiling fan buying guide: Learn about different types, how to choose the right one, and the top 6 picks for your home

Best ceiling fan for living room with modern looks and features: Top 9 picks that add a touch of elegance to your homes

Best fan brands in 2025: Explore top 10 cooling solutions from Crompton, Bajaj, and Atomberg for your home

Premium ceiling fans to keep your room cooler and fresher: Top 10 fans on Amazon in 2025

FAQs on Ceiling fans under ₹2000 Can I get a reliable ceiling fan under ₹ 2000? Yes, many trusted brands offer durable and efficient fans in this price range.

Are these fans energy efficient? Most fans under ₹2000 come with low wattage motors, making them energy efficient.

Do they come with a warranty? Yes, typically a 2 to 5-year warranty is included, depending on the brand.

Is installation included in the price? Usually not. You may need to arrange installation separately.

Do budget ceiling fans make more noise? Not necessarily. Many models feature double ball bearings for quiet operation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.