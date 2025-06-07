Best children's headphones: Top 10 safe, durable and colourful picks for comfort, learning and entertainment

Children’s headphones are specially designed to protect young ears while offering a fun and safe listening experience. They usually come with volume limits (around 85 decibels) to prevent hearing damage. These headphones are often lightweight, adjustable, and made with soft, comfortable materials for long-term use. Many models include colourful designs or favourite cartoon characters, making them more appealing to kids. Top-rated kids’ headphones offering comfort, safety, and style for learning, play, and travel.

Some even have built-in microphones for online classes or calls. Wired and wireless options are both available, giving parents flexibility depending on their child’s needs. We have put together a list of some of the best headphones for children. Check them out here.

The iClever BTH12 Bluetooth headphones are ideal for children, offering three safe volume levels (74/85/94dB) to protect hearing. With a remarkable 40-hour playtime and Bluetooth 5.0, they deliver uninterrupted wireless freedom. The over-ear design ensures comfort during long listening sessions. Its distinct feature is the customisable volume limit, making it perfect for kids of different ages and listening needs.

Specifications Brand iClever Colour Blue & Black Ear placement Over-ear Form factor Foldable, lightweight Connectivity tech Bluetooth 5.0 Reasons to buy Safe adjustable volume levels Long 40-hour battery life Reasons to avoid Not water-resistant Slightly bulky for toddlers Click Here to Buy iClever Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Headphones for Kids with 74/85/94dB Volume Limited Over The Ear Headset, 40H Playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, BTH12 Headphones for Boys Children Headphones, Blue&Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Parents love the volume limit and long battery life. Kids enjoy the look and comfort. Bluetooth pairing is quick and easy.

Why choose this product?

Safe listening levels, long battery life, and Bluetooth convenience make it perfect for everyday use by children.

The iClever BTH13 headphones feature adorable light-up cat ears and a safe volume limit to protect children's hearing. With 45 hours of playtime, these wireless headphones are perfect for travel or long usage. The over-ear, foldable design ensures comfort and portability. The standout feature is its charming cat-ear LED lights, making it a favourite birthday gift for girls.

Specifications Brand iClever Colour Purple Ear placement Over-ear Form factor Foldable, LED cat-ear design Connectivity tech Bluetooth Reasons to buy Cute LED cat-ear lights Long 45-hour battery life Reasons to avoid Lights drain battery faster No water resistance Click Here to Buy iClever BTH13 Bluetooth Kids Headphones with Mic, Over Ear Headphone Wireless Cat Ear Headphone for Girls Birthday Gift Safe Volume Limited, 45H Playtime, Portable Headset for iPad, Purple

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the cute design, great battery life, and safe volume. Easy pairing and soft cushions are also appreciated.

Why choose this product?

Fun design, long playtime, and safe listening levels make it ideal for young children and perfect for gifting.

Dr.meter ear muffs offer reliable noise reduction, ideal for children with sound sensitivity or autism. The adjustable headband ensures a snug, comfortable fit for different head sizes. These passive noise-cancelling headphones are perfect for noisy events like fireworks, concerts, or flights. The key feature is its excellent noise reduction rating, which helps block out loud sounds and offers peace of mind to parents.

Specifications Brand Dr.meter Colour Blue Ear placement Over-ear Form factor Foldable, padded headband Connectivity tech None (passive protection) Reasons to buy Effective noise cancellation Adjustable, child-friendly design Reasons to avoid Not for audio use Bulky for travel bags Click Here to Buy Dr.meter Kids Protective Earmuffs with Noise Blocking Children Ear muffs for Sleeping, Studying, Shooting, Babies 27.4NRR Adjustable Head Band, EM100

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Parents praise its comfort, durability, and noise-blocking ability. Kids wear them at events without complaints or discomfort.

Why choose this product?

Best for noise-sensitive kids, offering adjustable comfort and reliable protection in loud environments or public spaces.



The EarFun kids headphones feature dual volume limiters (85/94dB) to protect hearing while offering flexibility. With an HD stereo sound and built-in mic, they're ideal for learning and entertainment. The unique sharing port allows two kids to listen together without splitters. Its main highlight is the child-safe volume control combined with sharing-friendly functionality, making it great for home or travel.

Specifications Brand EarFun Colour Blue & Lemon Ear placement Over-ear Form factor Foldable, on-ear design Connectivity tech Wired Reasons to buy Dual volume limit options Built-in sharing port Reasons to avoid Wired only, no Bluetooth Earcups small for older kids Click Here to Buy EarFun Kids Headphones with Mic for Boys and Girls, Over Ear HD Stereo Headphone for Children, 85/94dB Volume Limiter, Sharing Port, Foldable On Ear Headsets with Mic (Blue & Lemon)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Parents like the safe volume, clear sound, and sharing feature. Kids enjoy the colourful design and comfortable ear fit.

Why choose this product?

Combines safe sound, sharing convenience, and a built-in mic—ideal for kids’ learning, play, or travel use.

EarFun’s kids headphones offer a safe listening experience with dual volume limiters (85/94dB) and HD stereo sound. Designed for comfort and durability, they feature a foldable, lightweight build suitable for everyday use. A built-in mic supports online learning, while the sharing port lets two children listen together easily. The standout feature is its adjustable volume limiter, ensuring safe and enjoyable audio for growing kids.

Specifications Brand EarFun Colour Pink & Blue Ear placement Over-ear Form factor Foldable, on-ear headset Connectivity tech Wired Reasons to buy Dual safe volume settings Includes audio sharing port Reasons to avoid Wired only, no wireless mode Mic quality is basic Click Here to Buy EarFun Kids Headphones with Mic for Boys and Girls, Over Ear HD Stereo Headphone for Children, 85/94dB Volume Limiter, Sharing Port, Foldable On Ear Headsets with Mic (Pink & Blue)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the colourful design, sound clarity, and kid-safe volume control. Sharing port is a hit with siblings.

Why choose this product?

Delivers safe sound, child comfort, and shared listening—perfect for study, entertainment, or travel needs.

The EarFun kids headphones are designed with child safety and comfort in mind, featuring dual volume limiters (85/94dB) for hearing protection. The built-in mic supports schoolwork and virtual classes, while the sharing port lets two children enjoy audio together. With a foldable design and HD stereo sound, it’s ideal for travel and everyday use. Its key highlight is the volume limiter, ensuring safe and controlled listening.

Specifications Brand EarFun Colour Blue Ear placement Over-ear Form factor Foldable, on-ear headset Connectivity tech Wired Reasons to buy Dual volume limiter control Built-in mic and sharing port Reasons to avoid Wired only, no wireless option Not suitable for older teens Click Here to Buy EarFun Kids Headphones with Mic for Boys and Girls, Over Ear HD Stereo Headphone for Children, 85/94dB Volume Limiter, Sharing Port, Foldable On Ear Headsets with Mic for School/Pad/PC/Travel, Blue

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the clear sound, safe volume, and foldable design. Kids enjoy sharing music during school and travel.

Why choose this product?

Great for safe listening, school use, and sharing—durable, child-friendly headphones ideal for home or on-the-go.

The iClever BTH18 headphones combine fun and safety with customisable LED lights and a triple volume limiter (74/85/94dBA) to protect young ears. With Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C charging, and up to 43 hours of playtime, they are perfect for school or travel. The main feature is the adjustable volume control, which adapts to different environments while ensuring child-safe listening.

Specifications Brand iClever Colour Blue Ear placement Over-ear Form factor Foldable with LED lights Connectivity tech Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB-C Reasons to buy Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB-C Long 43-hour battery life Reasons to avoid LED lights not customisable Slightly bulky for small bags Click Here to Buy iClever Kids Bluetooth Headphones with LED Lights, BTH18 Safe Volume 74/85/94dBA, 43H Playtime, Stereo Sound, USB-C, AUX Cable, Bluetooth5.3 Over Ear Kids Headphones Wireless for Tablet/Travel, Blue

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Parents praise the volume control and sound quality. Kids love the LED lights and long battery for travel or school.

Why choose this product?

Great for kids’ safety, long listening, and fun - ideal for school, tablets, and entertainment on the move.

Belkin Soundform Mini headphones are designed for young listeners with a volume cap of 85dB to protect hearing. These wireless headphones offer up to 30 hours of battery life and include a built-in microphone for school or calls. The lightweight, on-ear design ensures all-day comfort. The key highlight is the kid-safe wireless listening with reliable sound and durable build from a trusted brand.

Specifications Brand Belkin Colour Pink Ear placement On-ear Form factor Lightweight and foldable Connectivity tech Bluetooth Reasons to buy Safe 85dB volume limit Long 30-hour battery life Reasons to avoid No wired option included Limited colour choices Click Here to Buy Belkin Soundform Mini On Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for Kids with Built in Microphone - Pink

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the comfort, battery life, and safe volume. Parents trust Belkin’s quality for daily school use.

Why choose this product?

Reliable sound, safe volume, and long battery life—perfect for kids’ daily use at home or school.

Damaiu baby earmuffs are specially designed to protect infants and toddlers (0–3 years) from loud noises during travel, events, or sleep. With soft padded ear cups and an adjustable headband, they ensure a snug yet gentle fit. The main feature is effective passive noise reduction, helping babies stay calm and undisturbed in noisy environments like concerts or airplanes.

Specifications Brand Damaiu Colour Blue Ear placement Over-ear Form factor Adjustable, cushioned headband Connectivity tech None (passive protection) Reasons to buy Ideal for sleeping and travel Soft, baby-friendly materials Reasons to avoid No audio function May not fit over hats Click Here to Buy Damaiu Baby Ear Protection,Noise Cancelling Headphones For Kids For 0-3 Years Babies,Toddlers,Infant For Sleeping Airplane Concerts Theater Fireworks,Baby Earmuffs

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Parents love the comfort, noise reduction, and peaceful sleep it provides. Perfect for travel, fireworks, or loud outings.

Why choose this product?

Protects tiny ears from loud noise, offering comfort, calm, and safety for babies during outings or rest.

The newly launched truke BTG Thunder headphones are built for gamers, featuring ultra-low 40ms latency in gaming mode and immersive 40mm titanium drivers. With a massive 70-hour playtime, RGB lighting, and Bluetooth 5.4, they’re ideal for extended sessions. A detachable mic adds convenience. Its standout feature is the ultra-low latency gaming mode for a competitive edge in fast-paced games.

Specifications Brand truke Colour Blue Ear placement Over-ear Form factor Foldable with RGB LEDs Connectivity tech Bluetooth 5.4 Reasons to buy 70-hour battery life Low latency gaming mode Reasons to avoid RGB drains battery faster No wired mode Click Here to Buy truke Newly Launched BTG Thunder Over The Ear Gaming Headphone with 70H of Playtime, 40mm Titanium Drivers, Dual Pairing Headset, Gaming Mode (40ms Latency) with RGB LEDs, Detachable Mic, BT 5.4-Blue

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Gamers appreciate the strong battery life, great audio, and lag-free performance. Mic clarity and RGB look are also praised.

Why choose this product?

Delivers ultra-low latency, long battery life, and immersive sound—ideal for gamers seeking comfort, clarity, and style.

Can a 5 year old use headphones?

Yes, a 5-year-old can use headphones designed for children, with volume limits (usually 85dB), soft cushioning, and a comfortable fit to ensure safe listening and ear protection.

Does a 10 year old need kids headphones?

Yes, a 10-year-old still benefits from kids’ headphones with volume-limiting features, safe fit, and durable design to protect hearing while offering comfort during learning, gaming, or entertainment.

Do 3 year olds need noise cancelling headphones?

Yes, 3-year-olds may need noise cancelling headphones, especially in loud environments like flights or events, to protect sensitive ears, reduce anxiety, and help them stay calm and comfortable.

Top 3 features of best children's headphones

Best oven for baking Noise control Water resistance Material iClever BTH12 Volume limited (74–94dB) No Plastic, cushioned earcups iClever BTH13 Volume limited (85dB) No Plastic, LED cat design Dr.meter Ear Muffs Strong passive noise cut No ABS shell, soft foam EarFun (Blue & Lemon) 85/94dB limiter No Foldable plastic build EarFun (Pink & Blue) 85/94dB limiter No Foldable plastic build EarFun (Blue) 85/94dB limiter No Foldable plastic build iClever BTH18 74/85/94dBA limiter No Plastic with LED lights Belkin Mini (Pink) 85dB volume cap No Lightweight plastic Damaiu Baby Earmuffs Passive noise cancelling No Soft padded, adjustable band truke BTG Thunder 40ms low-latency mode No Plastic, RGB, metal drivers

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best headphones for children

Volume limiting: Choose headphones with a built-in volume limiter (usually capped at 85dB) to protect young ears from hearing damage during extended use.

Fit and comfort: Look for adjustable headbands and cushioned ear cups that ensure a snug, comfortable fit suitable for your child’s age and head size.

Durability: Select headphones made from strong, child-friendly materials that can withstand drops, twists, and daily wear and tear.

Wired or wireless: Consider the right connectivity—wired for school use or wireless for more freedom and less tangling during travel or play.

Fun features: LED lights or colourful designs can enhance appeal.

FAQs on children headphones Are children's headphones safe for daily use? Yes, if they have volume limiters and proper fit.

What is the ideal volume limit for kids? 85dB is the recommended safe limit.

Can kids use adult headphones? Not advisable—they may be too loud or large.

Do kids' headphones work with tablets? Yes, most support tablets via wired or Bluetooth.

Are wireless headphones safe for children? Yes, with safe volume and secure fit.

