Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Top 10 JBL headphones for music, gaming, and everyday use you can trust

ByBharat Sharma
May 31, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Here are 10 JBL headphones that stand out for music, gaming, and daily use. They offer great sound, comfort, and reliability.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best ratings

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Great offer

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Stylish choice

JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lightweight

JBL Tune 720BT Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Pure Bass Sound, Upto 76 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Dual Pairing, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, Lightweight, Bluetooth 5.3 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,001

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Adaptive Noise Cancellat

JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Comfortable choice

JBL Live 500BT, Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Colors with Fabric Headband, Dual Pairing, AUX, Ambient Aware & Talk Thru, Built-in Alexa & Google Assistant (White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Tour One M2 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, Spatial Sound, Smart Ambient, 50Hrs Playtime, BT 5.3 Le, Quick Charge, Multi Point Conectivity, Built-in Alexa, 2 Years Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Detachable mic

JBL Free WFH Wireless, Over Ear Headset with Detachable Voice-Focus Noise Cancelling Mic, Lossless & Low-lag 2.4GHz USB Dongle for Work from Home, Conference Calls, Online Learning & Teaching (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,770

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

JBL headphones strike the perfect balance between dependable sound and everyday comfort. This selection of top 10 JBL headphones offers more than just good audio - they’re designed to keep up with your lifestyle, whether you’re gaming, listening to music, or simply unwinding.

Experience sound like never before with these top 10 JBL headphones - designed for every moment, from gaming marathons to your daily soundtrack.
Experience sound like never before with these top 10 JBL headphones - designed for every moment, from gaming marathons to your daily soundtrack.

Expect durability, ease of use, and a fit that stays comfortable through long sessions. These headphones are about straightforward quality that you can count on day in, day out.

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Tune 770NC fits comfortably for long listening sessions, cutting out distractions with adaptive noise cancelling. Its long battery life means fewer interruptions, while quick charging keeps you going when time’s tight. Managing calls and switching between devices is simple, so you stay connected without fuss. This headphone offers reliable sound that’s rich and balanced, making it a solid pick among the top 10 JBL headphones for everyday use.

Specifications

Battery Life
up to 70 hours
Bluetooth Version
5.3 LE Audio
Noise Cancelling
Adaptive ANC with Ambient Aware
Charging
Speedcharge (5 min for 3 hours playback)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery life for extended use

affiliate-tick

Easy multi-device connection

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Over-ear design may feel bulky for some

affiliate-cross

No active equaliser presets on the headphones themselves

Click Here to Buy

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise its clear sound and effective noise cancelling, highlighting comfort and battery life as major advantages.

Why choose this product?

It balances excellent sound quality with practical features that fit busy lifestyles, making it a dependable daily companion.

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Tune 770NC in blue offers a comfortable fit that keeps you focused by blocking out noise when you need it. Its impressive battery life means you won’t be hunting for a charger often, and quick charging gets you back to your music fast. Switching between two devices and managing calls is hassle-free, making it a reliable choice among the top 10 JBL headphones for daily use.

Specifications

Battery Life
up to 70 hours
Bluetooth Version
5.3 LE Audio
Noise Cancelling
Adaptive ANC with Ambient Aware
Charging
Speedcharge (5 min for 3 hours playback)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting battery with quick charge

affiliate-tick

Seamless multi-device connectivity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky for some users

affiliate-cross

No built-in equaliser presets

Click Here to Buy

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clear, punchy sound and effective noise cancelling, along with comfortable wear for extended listening.

Why choose this product?

It delivers dependable sound quality and practical features tailored for busy, on-the-go lifestyles without unnecessary complexity.

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Tune 760NC offers solid noise cancellation that helps you focus on your music by cutting out distractions. With up to 50 hours of playtime, it’s built for long listening sessions without constant recharging. Switching between devices is effortless, so you stay connected whether on calls or watching videos. Its signature pure bass sound delivers rich, powerful audio, making it a dependable choice among the top 10 JBL headphones.

Specifications

Battery Life
up to 50 hours
Noise Cancellation
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
Connectivity
Multi-device Bluetooth with Google Fast Pair
Audio Input
Wireless and AUX cable

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery life with wired option

affiliate-tick

Easy device switching with dual pairing

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

ANC reduces battery life to 35 hours

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky design for some users

Click Here to Buy

JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the strong bass, effective noise cancellation, and comfortable fit for extended wear.

Why choose this product?

It combines reliable sound quality and versatile connectivity, ideal for those juggling multiple devices daily.

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Tune 720BT blends lightweight comfort with punchy pure bass that keeps your playlists alive all day. Its impressive 76-hour battery means fewer stops for charging, and a quick 5-minute boost gets you back in the groove fast. Switching between two devices is seamless, while the app lets you shape the sound exactly how you like.

Specifications

Battery Life
up to 76 hours
Bluetooth Version
5.3
Charging
Quick charge (5 min for 3 hours playback)
Sound Customisation
JBL Headphones app with EQ settings

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Marathon battery life with speedy recharge

affiliate-tick

Personalised sound via app controls

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No active noise cancellation

affiliate-cross

Design is straightforward, may lack flair

Click Here to Buy

JBL Tune 720BT Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Pure Bass Sound, Upto 76 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Dual Pairing, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, Lightweight, Bluetooth 5.3 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Listeners appreciate the deep bass, comfort, and effortless device pairing that keeps their music flowing without hassle.

Why choose this product?

It offers reliable sound and stamina with user-friendly features, perfect for those who want great music without complications.

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Tune 510BT keeps things simple but effective, light on your ears with bass that hits just right. You get a full day’s worth of music without hunting for the charger, and a quick top-up when you need it. Switching between your phone and tablet happens smoothly, and taking calls is straightforward.

Specifications

Battery Life
up to 40 hours
Bluetooth Version
5.0
Charging
Quick charge (5 min for 2 hours playback)
Connectivity
Dual pairing (multi-point connection)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery life with quick charging

affiliate-tick

Smooth switching between devices

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

On-ear fit may feel tight after hours

affiliate-cross

No noise cancellation feature

Click Here to Buy

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People like the punchy bass and reliable battery, plus how easy it is to handle calls and switch devices.

Why choose this product?

It’s straightforward, dependable, and delivers good sound without unnecessary extras - ideal for everyday use.

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Tune 760NC in blue offers a great balance of powerful bass and active noise cancellation, helping you focus on your music by cutting out distractions. With up to 50 hours of playtime and quick charging, it keeps you going through long days. Switching between devices is easy, so you won’t miss calls or interrupt your entertainment. It’s a solid choice among the top 10 JBL headphones for everyday use.

Specifications

Battery Life
up to 50 hours (35 with ANC)
Noise Cancellation
Active Noise Cancellation
Connectivity
Multi-device Bluetooth with Google Fast Pair
Audio Input
Wireless and AUX cable

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Effective noise cancellation with solid battery life

affiliate-tick

Smooth switching between multiple devices

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Battery life drops with ANC active

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky design for some users

Click Here to Buy

JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the clear sound, strong bass, and comfortable fit, praising its noise cancellation and easy device pairing.

Why choose this product?

It combines dependable sound quality with practical features, making it a versatile companion for work, travel, and leisure.

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Live 770NC blends adaptive noise cancellation with rich, spatial sound that makes music and calls feel more natural. Its long 65-hour battery life means fewer interruptions, while quick charging keeps you powered up when time is tight. Multipoint connectivity lets you switch between devices without hassle, and the Personi-Fi 2.0 feature lets you tailor sound to your liking. A standout among the top 10 JBL headphones for those who want control and clarity.

Specifications

Battery Life
up to 65 hours
Bluetooth Version
5.3
Noise Cancelling
True Adaptive Noise Cancellation
Sound Customisation
Personi-Fi 2.0 via JBL Headphones app

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery with ultra-fast charging

affiliate-tick

Customisable sound and adaptive ANC

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavier than some models

affiliate-cross

App setup may take time for beginners

Click Here to Buy

JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight the immersive sound and effective noise cancelling, praising comfort and easy device switching.

Why choose this product?

It offers personalised sound control and reliable performance, ideal for anyone wanting a premium listening experience with smart features.

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Live 500BT in white combines signature JBL sound with a comfortable fabric headband that’s easy on your ears. With 30 hours of playtime and quick charging, it keeps up with your day. Ambient Aware and TalkThru let you stay connected to your surroundings without missing a beat. Switching between two devices is seamless, and built-in voice assistants add hands-free convenience. A vibrant, reliable choice among the top 10 JBL headphones.

Specifications

Battery Life
up to 30 hours
Connectivity
Dual pairing (multi-point connection)
Charging
Quick charge (15 min for 2 hours playback)
Sound Features
Ambient Aware and TalkThru

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Comfortable fit with fabric headband

affiliate-tick

Easy device switching and voice assistant support

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Battery life shorter than some competitors

affiliate-cross

No active noise cancellation

Click Here to Buy

JBL Live 500BT, Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Signature Sound, Vibrant Colors with Fabric Headband, Dual Pairing, AUX, Ambient Aware & Talk Thru, Built-in Alexa & Google Assistant (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the clear sound, comfort, and handy voice assistant features, appreciating the quick switch between devices.

Why choose this product?

It offers solid sound and practical features in a stylish, comfortable design, perfect for daily use and casual listening.

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Tour One M2 delivers crisp, high-resolution sound with adaptive noise cancelling that adjusts instantly to your surroundings. With up to 50 hours of battery life and quick charging, it keeps pace with your busiest days. Features like Ambient Aware and Smart Talk make it easy to stay connected without missing a beat. Multi-point connectivity and built-in voice assistants add convenience, making it a top contender among the top 10 JBL headphones for serious listeners.

Specifications

Battery Life
up to 50 hours (30 with ANC)
Bluetooth Version
5.3 LE
Noise Cancelling
True Adaptive Noise Cancelling
Warranty
2 years (1+1 extended)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Hi-Res certified sound with spatial audio

affiliate-tick

Superior call quality with 4-mic system

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Premium price point

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky for some users

Click Here to Buy

JBL Tour One M2 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, Spatial Sound, Smart Ambient, 50Hrs Playtime, BT 5.3 Le, Quick Charge, Multi Point Conectivity, Built-in Alexa, 2 Years Warranty (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the rich, detailed sound and effective noise cancelling, along with comfort and clear call quality.

Why choose this product?

It combines advanced audio technology with smart features and long battery life, ideal for those wanting premium performance and flexibility.

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Free WFH Wireless headset is built for those long workdays, offering clear, powerful sound and a noise-cancelling mic that keeps your voice front and centre during calls. The detachable mic adds flexibility, while the low-lag 2.4GHz USB dongle ensures a stable connection without wires getting in the way. With up to 22 hours of battery life and a lightweight, comfortable design, it’s a reliable companion for remote work and online learning.

Specifications

Battery Life
up to 22 hours
Connectivity
2.4GHz wireless USB dongle
Microphone
Detachable voice-focus noise cancelling
Drivers
40mm JBL Signature Sound

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Clear calls with advanced noise-cancelling mic

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and comfortable for all-day use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to USB dongle connection, no Bluetooth

affiliate-cross

Not designed for casual music listening

Click Here to Buy

JBL Free WFH Wireless, Over Ear Headset with Detachable Voice-Focus Noise Cancelling Mic, Lossless & Low-lag 2.4GHz USB Dongle for Work from Home, Conference Calls, Online Learning & Teaching (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users commend the headset’s crystal-clear voice quality and comfort during long meetings, appreciating the hassle-free wireless connection.

Why choose this product?

It’s tailored for work-from-home needs, combining reliable call clarity with comfort and long battery life for uninterrupted productivity.

Which JBL headphones offer the best noise cancellation for focused listening?

The JBL Tune 760NC and JBL Live 770NC stand out for active noise cancellation, effectively reducing background noise to help you concentrate. Both models balance strong bass with clear sound, making them ideal for work or travel. Their adaptive ANC adjusts to surroundings, offering a personalised quiet experience.

Are JBL headphones suitable for long battery life and quick charging?

Yes, many JBL headphones like the Tune 720BT and Live 770NC provide extended playtime—up to 76 and 65 hours respectively—with fast charging features that give hours of playback after just a few minutes of charging. This suits users who need reliable all-day use without frequent breaks.

How do JBL headphones handle multi-device connectivity?

Top JBL models such as the Tune 770NC and Tour One M2 support multipoint or dual pairing, allowing seamless switching between two Bluetooth devices. This is perfect for users juggling calls on a phone and media on a tablet, ensuring smooth transitions without manual disconnects.

What makes JBL headphones a good choice for work-from-home setups?

JBL’s Free WFH Wireless headset offers a detachable noise-cancelling mic and low-lag 2.4GHz USB dongle, ensuring clear voice calls and stable wireless connection. Combined with comfortable design and long battery life, it’s tailored for remote work and online learning environments.

Factors to consider when buying new JBL headphones

  • Consider how you plan to use your JBL headphones, as some models are better suited for travel, workouts, gaming, or everyday listening.
  • Pay attention to comfort and fit, looking for lightweight designs, cushioned ear cups, and adjustable headbands for longer wear.
  • Evaluate the sound quality, especially if you prefer JBL’s signature sound with enhanced bass for music, movies, or calls.
  • Check the battery life to ensure it matches your daily needs and reduces the hassle of frequent recharging.
  • Think about noise cancellation features if you want to block out distractions and enjoy a more focused listening experience.
  • Review the connectivity options, such as Bluetooth, multipoint pairing, or wired support, to match your devices and usage habits.

Top 3 features of the best JBL headphones

Best JBL headphones

Sound Features

Microphone/Calls

Noise Cancellation / Ambient Features

JBL Tune 770NC (Black)JBL Pure Bass, Custom EQ via appVoice aware, hands-free callsAdaptive ANC, Ambient Aware, Talk Thru
JBL Tune 770NC (Blue)JBL Pure Bass, Custom EQ via appVoice aware, hands-free callsAdaptive ANC, Ambient Aware, Talk Thru
JBL Tune 760NC (Black)JBL Pure Bass, Deep bassBuilt-in mic, voice assistant supportActive Noise Cancellation, Ambient Aware
JBL Tune 720BT (Black)JBL Pure Bass, Customisable EQ via appBuilt-in mic, hands-free callsNone
JBL Tune 510BT (Black)JBL Pure Bass, 32mm driversBuilt-in mic, voice assistant supportNone
JBL Tune 760NC (Blue)JBL Pure Bass, Deep bassBuilt-in mic, voice assistant supportActive Noise Cancellation, Ambient Aware
JBL Live 770NC (Black)JBL Signature Sound, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 2.0Voice aware, hands-free callsTrue Adaptive ANC, Ambient Aware, Talk Thru
JBL Live 500BT (White)JBL Signature Sound, Enhanced BassBuilt-in mic, Alexa/Google AssistantAmbient Aware, TalkThru
JBL Tour One M2 (Black)Hi-Res, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 2.04-mic system, VoiceAware, AlexaTrue Adaptive ANC, Smart Ambient, SilentNow
JBL Free WFH Wireless (Black)JBL Signature Sound, 40mm driversDetachable noise-cancelling micNone

Similar articles for you

Best headphones under 2000 in 2025: 10 budget picks with clear audio, deep bass, long battery and great sound quality

Headphone buying guide: All you need to know before buying new headphones, top picks, how to choose, and more

Hammer headphones to lookout for in 2025: 10 models we suggest for all the audiophiles out there

GM G+ headphones review: Affordable and effective pair of budget headphones

Boult X Mustang headphones review | Under 2,500 with 70H Playtime and 4 EQ Modes: All you need to know before buying

FAQs on JBL headphones

  • Are JBL headphones good for calls and meetings?

    Yes, most JBL headphones have built-in mics and clear call quality, ideal for meetings and calls.

  • Do JBL headphones support multi-device pairing?

    Many JBL models offer multipoint connection, letting you switch between two Bluetooth devices without disconnecting.

  • How long does the battery last on JBL wireless headphones?

    Depending on the model, battery life ranges from 22 to 76 hours on a single charge.

  • Can I customise sound settings on JBL headphones?

    Yes, several JBL headphones work with the JBL Headphones app for personalising EQ and sound profiles.

  • Are JBL headphones comfortable for long use?

    Most models feature cushioned ear cups and adjustable headbands, designed for comfort during extended listening sessions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Top 10 JBL headphones for music, gaming, and everyday use you can trust
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On