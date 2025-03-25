Menu Explore
Hammer headphones to lookout for in 2025: 10 models we suggest for all the audiophiles out there

Affiliate Desk
Mar 25, 2025 10:31 AM IST

Discover the top 10 HAMMER headphones available in 2022. Compare their features, pros, and cons to find the perfect pair for you.

HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,874

HAMMER Bash 2.0 Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Foldable Headphones, Upto 8 Hours Playtime, Workout/Travel, Bluetooth 5.0 (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

HAMMER Bash Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Foldable Headphones, Fast Pairing, Upto 8 Hours Playtime, Workout/Travel, Bluetooth 5.0 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

HAMMER Blaze Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 50mm Drivers, Full RGB Lights, Gaming Headset with Adjustable Bands, Breathable earcushion, 1.5Mtr Wire with USB (Cyan) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

HAMMER Bash Pro 33 dB Hybrid ANC Over Ear Wireless Headphones, 4 Mics for Clear Calling, Charge 10mins = 300mins playtime, 40mm Driver, Transparency Mode, 37Hrs Playtime, Super soft Cushion, 5.3 Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

When it comes to choosing the perfect headphones, there are a plethora of options available in the market. HAMMER is a well-known brand that offers a range of high-quality wireless Bluetooth headphones. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 HAMMER headphones available in 2025, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for immersive sound quality, comfortable design, or long-lasting battery life, we've got you covered.

Hammer headphones offer good performance and value for money
Hammer headphones offer good performance and value for money

The HAMMER Bash Max Bluetooth Headphones are designed for music enthusiasts who crave immersive sound quality and comfort. With a sleek, over-ear design and long-lasting battery life, these headphones are perfect for long listening sessions.

Specifications

Wireless Range
Up to 30 feet
Battery Life
Up to 20 hours
Noise Cancellation
Active Noise Cancellation
Compatibility
Bluetooth-enabled devices

Reasons to buy

Immersive sound quality

Comfortable over-ear design

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

May be a bit bulky for some users

HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black)

The HAMMER Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are perfect for those who prioritize portability and sleek design. With a foldable, compact structure and powerful sound output, these headphones are ideal for on-the-go use.

Specifications

Wireless Range
Up to 25 feet
Battery Life
Up to 15 hours
Noise Cancellation
Passive Noise Isolation
Compatibility
Bluetooth-enabled devices

Reasons to buy

Portable and compact design

Powerful sound output

Foldable structure for easy storage

Reasons to avoid

Shorter battery life compared to other models

HAMMER Bash 2.0 Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Foldable Headphones, Upto 8 Hours Playtime, Workout/Travel, Bluetooth 5.0 (Grey)

The HAMMER Bash Bluetooth Headphone in Black is a stylish and versatile option for users who value both aesthetics and functionality. With a sleek black finish and customizable sound settings, these headphones offer a personalized listening experience.

Specifications

Wireless Range
Up to 35 feet
Battery Life
Up to 18 hours
Noise Cancellation
Passive Noise Isolation
Compatibility
Bluetooth-enabled devices

Reasons to buy

Stylish black finish

Customizable sound settings

Long wireless range

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for users with larger head sizes

HAMMER Bash Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Foldable Headphones, Fast Pairing, Upto 8 Hours Playtime, Workout/Travel, Bluetooth 5.0 (Black)

The HAMMER Blaze Headphones are designed for active individuals who require durability and breathable materials. With an adjustable headband and sweat-resistant construction, these headphones are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

Specifications

Wireless Range
Up to 40 feet
Battery Life
Up to 25 hours
Noise Cancellation
Passive Noise Isolation
Compatibility
Bluetooth-enabled devices

Reasons to buy

Durable and sweat-resistant

Adjustable headband for a secure fit

Long wireless range

Reasons to avoid

May feel slightly tight for some users during extended wear

HAMMER Blaze Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 50mm Drivers, Full RGB Lights, Gaming Headset with Adjustable Bands, Breathable earcushion, 1.5Mtr Wire with USB (Cyan)

The HAMMER Bash Pro Headphones are perfect for users who value transparency and environmental awareness. With a unique transparency mode and eco-friendly construction, these headphones offer a one-of-a-kind listening experience while reducing environmental impact.

Specifications

Wireless Range
Up to 30 feet
Battery Life
Up to 20 hours
Noise Cancellation
Active Noise Cancellation
Compatibility
Bluetooth-enabled devices

Reasons to buy

Transparency mode for environmental awareness

Eco-friendly construction

Immersive sound quality

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for users who prefer complete noise isolation

HAMMER Bash Pro 33 dB Hybrid ANC Over Ear Wireless Headphones, 4 Mics for Clear Calling, Charge 10mins = 300mins playtime, 40mm Driver, Transparency Mode, 37Hrs Playtime, Super soft Cushion, 5.3 Black

Top 3 features of the best Hammer headphones

Best Hammer headphonesWireless RangeBattery LifeNoise CancellationCompatibility
HAMMER Bash Max Bluetooth HeadphonesUp to 30 feetUp to 20 hoursActive Noise CancellationBluetooth-enabled devices
HAMMER Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth HeadphonesUp to 25 feetUp to 15 hoursPassive Noise IsolationBluetooth-enabled devices
HAMMER Bash Bluetooth Headphone (Black)Up to 35 feetUp to 18 hoursPassive Noise IsolationBluetooth-enabled devices
HAMMER Blaze HeadphonesUp to 40 feetUp to 25 hoursPassive Noise IsolationBluetooth-enabled devices
HAMMER Bash Pro HeadphonesUp to 30 feetUp to 20 hoursActive Noise CancellationBluetooth-enabled devices

FAQs on hammer headphones

  • What is the battery life of the HAMMER Bash Max Bluetooth Headphones?

    The HAMMER Bash Max Bluetooth Headphones offer up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, ensuring long-lasting use for extended listening sessions.

  • Do the HAMMER Blaze Headphones have active noise cancellation?

    No, the HAMMER Blaze Headphones feature passive noise isolation, which effectively reduces external noise for an immersive listening experience.

  • Are the HAMMER Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones foldable?

    Yes, the HAMMER Bash 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones have a foldable design, making them compact and easy to store when not in use.

  • How does the transparency mode work on the HAMMER Bash Pro Headphones?

    The transparency mode on the HAMMER Bash Pro Headphones allows environmental sounds to pass through, promoting environmental awareness while enjoying your music.

