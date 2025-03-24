Best inverters under 5000 to beat summer power cuts with V-Guard, Microtek, Okaya and Luminous for reliable backup

No one likes sweating through a hot summer night when the power goes out. But for many people living in states where temperatures hit 40°C or more, power cuts are a frustrating reality. The fan stops, the fridge gets warm, and even charging your phone becomes a struggle. With electricity demand soaring, these blackouts are happening more often, leaving families restless and uncomfortable in the heat. Power up your home with the best inverters under ₹ 5000.

A reliable inverter under ₹5000 can be a lifesaver during these outages. It keeps your fans running, your lights on, and your phone charged when you need it most. Instead of struggling through another night of heat and darkness, an inverter gives you the backup power to stay cool and comfortable.

Explore the best inverters under ₹5000 and keep the power on, even when the heat is at its worst.

Loading Suggestions...

The V-Guard Prime 750 Pure Sinewave Inverter is one of the best inverters under ₹5000, offering stable and efficient power backup for homes, offices, and shops. Its pure sinewave technology ensures a smooth and noiseless operation, making it ideal for sensitive appliances like computers, TVs, and refrigerators. The intelligent battery management system optimises charging and extends battery life, reducing maintenance and ensuring long lasting performance.

Specifications GSM frequencies ‎50 Hz Inverter Type Pure sine wave Capacity 650VA/12V Maximum Peak Load 520 Watts Reasons to buy Pure sinewave output for safe appliance use Intelligent battery management for extended life Reasons to avoid Battery not included Not suitable for heavy-duty appliances Click Here to Buy V-Guard Prime 750 Pure Sinewave Inverter for Home, Office and Shop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its silent performance, efficient power backup, and durability, making it a trusted choice for daily use.

Why choose this product?

As one of the best inverters under ₹5000, the V-Guard Prime 750 delivers smooth power output and battery efficiency, ensuring comfort and uninterrupted performance during power cuts.

Loading Suggestions...

An inverter is an essential appliance for every home, ensuring uninterrupted power during frequent outages. The Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave Inverter is one of the best inverters under ₹5000, designed to provide stable and efficient backup for homes, offices, and shops. Its pure sine wave technology ensures a smooth power supply, protecting sensitive devices like computers and refrigerators from damage. The 700 VA capacity with a 12 volts battery support allows seamless operation of essential appliances, keeping you comfortable even during long power cuts.

Specifications Wattage 756 Watts Peak load 560 watts Running Load 3 CFL, 3 Tube light, 3 Ceiling Fan, 1 Television Reasons to buy Pure sine wave output for safer appliance use 700VA capacity supports multiple devices Reasons to avoid Not ideal for heavy-duty appliances May require periodic maintenance Click Here to Buy Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked this inverter because of its smooth power delivery, low noise operation, and dependable backup during outages, making it a valuable home essential.

Why choose this product?

As one of the best inverters under ₹5000, the Luminous Power Sine 800 ensures stable power, appliance safety, and long-lasting performance, making it a must-have for every household.

Loading Suggestions...

Power cuts can be frustrating, but a good inverter keeps your home running smoothly. The Microtek Super Power 700 Advanced Digital Inverter is one of the best inverters under ₹5000, designed to provide a stable power supply for homes, offices, and shops. Its advanced digital technology ensures efficient performance, preventing voltage fluctuations and protecting your appliances. With a 600 VA capacity and 12 volts battery support, this inverter keeps essential devices operational, so you never have to worry about sudden outages.

Specifications Wattage 560 Watts Battery Capacity 1.5E+2 Amp Hours Type Advanced Digital Peak Load 510 Watts Reasons to buy Advanced digital technology for stable power 600VA capacity supports essential devices Reasons to avoid Battery not included Not suitable for heavy loads Click Here to Buy Microtek Super Power 700 Advanced Digital 600VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its compact size, energy efficient performance, and reliable backup during frequent power cuts.

Why choose this product?

As one of the best inverters under ₹5000, it features Intelligent Pulse Technology for fast charging and longer battery life, plus an Auto Reset Function for overload protection.

Loading Suggestions...

Frequent power cuts can disrupt your daily routine, but a reliable inverter keeps your home powered up. The Luminous NXG 850e Solar Inverter is one of the best inverters under ₹5000, offering intelligent load sharing and solar compatibility for efficient energy use. With minimum maintenance and a 36 month warranty, this inverter ensures a hassle free experience while keeping essential appliances running smoothly. So, do not overthink and bring home this trusted brand inverter today.

Specifications Wattage 500 watts Technology used ISOT Technology Smart Power Management Intelligent Load Sharing Reasons to buy Intelligent load sharing for optimised power use Solar compatibility for energy efficiency Reasons to avoid Battery not included Not suitable for high-power appliances Click Here to Buy Luminous NXG 850e Solar Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | Intelligent Load Sharing | Reliable Power Backup | Minimum Maintenance | with 36 Months Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its smooth operation, solar efficiency, and low maintenance needs, making it a smart backup choice.

Why choose this product?

As one of the best inverters under ₹5000, it features intelligent load sharing for efficient power distribution and solar compatibility for sustainable energy use.

Loading Suggestions...

Stay powered up effortlessly with the Microtek Super Power 900, designed for efficient and stable performance. Its Digital Signal Controller (DSC) technology ensures smooth power delivery, while the pure sine wave output protects sensitive electronics from voltage fluctuations. The auto reset function and intelligent overload protection add to its reliability, making it a must have for homes, offices, and shops. So, be prepared before the hot summer days with this trusted power backup solution.

Specifications Wattage 672 Watts Battery Capacity 1.5E+2 Amp Hours Type Square Wave & Pure Sine Wave Reasons to buy Digital Signal Controller for efficiency Pure sine wave for appliance safety Reasons to avoid Not suitable for heavy loads Supports only one battery Click Here to Buy Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital 800VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its smooth performance, silent operation, and power efficiency during outages.

Why choose this product?

With DSC technology, pure sine wave output, and built-in overload protection, it ensures safe and reliable power backup.

Loading Suggestions...

Keep your home and office powered during outages with the Okaya ATSW 950 inverter, a 700 VA pure sine wave inverter that ensures smooth and stable performance. Its fast charging technology keeps your battery ready for extended outages, while the LED display provides real time monitoring. With intelligent overload protection and automatic voltage regulation, it safeguards appliances and ensures smooth performance, making it a must-have for homes, offices, and shops. Stay powered without worries!

Specifications Type Advanced True Sine Wave VA Rating 700 VA / 12V Advanced Protections Smart Overload Protection, Smart Low-Battery Protection, Auto Reset for Mains Short Circuit/Fuse Trip/Overload, High-Battery Protection Alarms Low Battery, Overload, and Short-Circuit/Faults Reasons to buy Pure sine wave for stable power Fast charging for quick battery recovery Reasons to avoid May not support heavy appliances Requires a separate 12V battery Click Here to Buy Okaya ATSW 950 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 700VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LED Display | Fast Charging | with 36 Months Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its fast charging, stable output, and clear LED display, making it a great pick for homes and small offices.

Why choose this product?

Equipped with pure sine wave technology and fast charging, it ensures efficient power delivery and quick battery recovery for uninterrupted backup.

Loading Suggestions...

Ensure seamless power backup with the V-Guard Aviolux 800, a 775 VA square wave inverter designed for reliable performance. Its high performance battery management system extends battery life, while smart overload protection safeguards appliances from damage. The quick charging feature ensures your inverter is always ready, making it a must-have for homes, offices, and shops. Stay worry free during power cuts with this efficient and durable inverter.

Specifications Battery Capacity 230 Amp Hours Wattage 625 Watts Input Voltage Range 80-290V in Normal Mode, 180-260V in UPS Mode Recharge Time 8-12 Hours Reasons to buy High-performance battery management Smart overload protection Reasons to avoid Square wave output may not suit sensitive devices No LCD display for real-time updates Click Here to Buy V-Guard Aviolux 800 Square Wave 775VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its consistent power backup and fast charging capabilities, making it ideal for frequent power cuts.

Why choose this product?

The advanced battery management system and smart overload protection ensure long lasting and safe power backup.

Loading Suggestions...

Say goodbye to unexpected power cuts with the Microtek Super Power 700, a reliable 600 VA digital inverter designed to keep your home, office, or shop running smoothly. With Intelligent Pulse Technology, it charges faster and extends battery life, so you're always prepared. The auto reset function protects against overloads, ensuring durability and hassle free operation. If you need an efficient and affordable power backup, this inverter is a great choice.

Specifications Battery Capacity 1.2E+2 Amp Hours Wattage 760 Watts Item Dimensions LxWxH 34 x 38 x 19 cms Reasons to buy Fast charging with Intelligent Pulse Technology Auto-reset function for overload protection Reasons to avoid Square wave output may not suit sensitive devices No LCD display for real-time updates Click Here to Buy Microtek Super Power 700 Advanced Digital 600VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its quick charging and trustworthy backup, making it a great pick for everyday power needs.

Why choose this product?

It features Intelligent Pulse Technology for efficient charging and an auto-reset function for added safety.

Loading Suggestions...

Unexpected power cuts? No problem. The Livguard LGS900i Pure Sine Wave Inverter ensures a smooth and stable power supply, keeping your essential appliances running without interruption. Its fast charging technology quickly restores battery power, so you're always prepared. With free installation across India and a solid 3 year warranty, this inverter offers both convenience and reliability for homes, offices, and shops.

Specifications Battery Capacity 160 Amp Hours Wattage 690 Watts Running Load Ceiling Fan, LED Bulb,LED Tube Light, Room Cooler, Laptop/ Computer, Wifi Router, Fridge Type Sine Wave Inverter Reasons to buy Pure sine wave for safe power Fast charging for quick backup Reasons to avoid Supports only one battery Not ideal for high-power loads Click Here to Buy Livguard LGS900i Pure Sine Wave Inverter 700 VA/12V | Support 1 Battery for Home, Office & Shops with 3 Years Warranty | All India Free Installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its stable performance, noiseless operation, and hassle-free installation, making it a trusted choice for homes and small businesses.

Why choose this product?

It uses pure sine wave technology for safe and stable power and fast charging to keep your battery ready, ensuring uninterrupted backup when you need it most.

Loading Suggestions...

Say goodbye to power cuts with the Livguard LGS1000i Pure Sine Wave Inverter. Designed for homes, offices, and shops, this 800 VA inverter delivers smooth, stable power, protecting your appliances from fluctuations. With fast charging, your battery gets back to full capacity quickly, ensuring you’re never left in the dark. Plus, the free installation across India and 3 year warranty make it a smart, worry free investment.

Specifications Wattage 680 Watts Battery Capacity 150 Running Load Ceiling Fan, LED Bulb,LED Tube Light, Room Cooler, Laptop/ Computer, Wifi Router, Fridge VA Rating 800 VA/12V Peak Load :- 680W Reasons to buy Pure Sine Wave for safe power Fast charging ensures quick backup Reasons to avoid Battery needs to be bought separately Not ideal for heavy-duty appliances Click Here to Buy Livguard LGS1000i Pure Sine Wave Inverter 800 VA/12V | Support 1 Battery for Home, Office & Shops with 3 Years Warranty | All India Free Installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its steady performance, easy installation, and quick battery recovery. It’s a great pick for homes needing reliable backup for essentials.

Why choose this product?

It offers Pure Sine Wave Technology, delivering clean and stable power for sensitive electronics, ensuring longevity.

How does inverter technology impact electricity consumption?

Inverter technology helps optimise electricity usage by reducing power wastage and ensuring efficient energy conversion. A good pure sine wave inverter provides stable power, preventing voltage fluctuations and extending appliance life.

Which is the best inverter under ₹ 5000?

The best inverter under ₹5000 depends on your needs. Pure sine wave inverters offer stable power for sensitive appliances, while square wave inverters are budget-friendly but less efficient. Choose based on battery support, load capacity, and efficiency for the best power backup.

Are the best inverters under ₹ 5000 suitable for long power cuts?

Most inverters in this range provide backup for a few hours, depending on the battery capacity. Choosing an energy efficient model with fast charging ensures better performance during extended outages.

Can the best inverters under ₹ 5000 support multiple appliances?

Yes, but it depends on the VA rating and battery capacity. Most best inverters under ₹5000 can handle basic home essentials like lights, fans, and TVs, ensuring uninterrupted power during outages. However, for heavy appliances like refrigerators or pumps, a higher-capacity inverter with a stronger battery setup is required.

Factors to consider when buying the best inverters under ₹ 5000 on Amazon

Inverter type: Choose between sine wave, square wave, or modified sine wave inverters based on your power needs and appliance compatibility.

Choose between sine wave, square wave, or modified sine wave inverters based on your power needs and appliance compatibility. VA rating and power capacity: Ensure the inverter has the right VA (Volt-Ampere) rating to support your essential appliances.

Ensure the inverter has the right VA (Volt-Ampere) rating to support your essential appliances. Battery compatibility: Check if the inverter supports lead-acid, tubular, or lithium batteries for long-term efficiency.

Check if the inverter supports lead-acid, tubular, or lithium batteries for long-term efficiency. Backup time and charging speed: A fast-charging inverter with longer backup time ensures seamless power supply.

A fast-charging inverter with longer backup time ensures seamless power supply. Overload and short circuit protection: Safety features prevent damage to appliances and enhance durability.

Safety features prevent damage to appliances and enhance durability. Brand and warranty: Choose trusted brands offering at least a 2-year warranty for hassle-free performance.

Choose trusted brands offering at least a 2-year warranty for hassle-free performance. Customer reviews and ratings: Check Amazon reviews to understand real-world performance and reliability.

Top 3 features of the best inverters under ₹ 5000:

Best Inverters under ₹ 5000 Inverter Type Running Load Special Features V-Guard Prime 750 Pure Sinewave Inverter Pure Sine Wave 3 Fans, 4 LED Lights, 1 TV Battery water level indicator, Smart output regulation Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave Inverter Pure Sine Wave 3 Fans, 3 LED Lights, 1 TV, 1 Laptop Low harmonic distortion, Fast battery charging Microtek Super Power 700 Advanced Digital Inverter Digital Inverter 2 Fans, 2 LED Lights, 1 TV Digital Signal Controller (DSC) technology, Auto reset Luminous NXG 850e Solar Inverter Solar Hybrid 4 Fans, 4 LED Lights, 1 TV Solar compatibility, Intelligent charging Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital Inverter Pure Sine Wave 3 Fans, 3 LED Lights, 1 TV Auto reset, Overload protection Okaya ATSW 950 Inverter Pure Sine Wave 3 Fans, 3 LED Lights, 1 TV Fast charging, LED display V-Guard Aviolux 800 Square Wave Inverter Square Wave 3 Fans, 2 LED Lights, 1 TV Smart thermal management, High voltage protection Microtek Super Power 700 Inverter Pure Sine Wave 2 Fans, 2 LED Lights, 1 TV Auto reset, Digital display Livguard LGS900i Pure Sine Wave Inverter Pure Sine Wave 3 Fans, 3 LED Lights, 1 TV Free installation, Smart overload protection Livguard LGS1000i Pure Sine Wave 800 VA Inverter Pure Sine Wave 4 Fans, 4 LED Lights, 1 TV, 1 Laptop Advanced DSP technology, 3-year warranty

Similar stories for you:

Best inverters for home: Top 10 reliable, energy saving models for uninterrupted power supply in 2025

Best inverter companies in India 2025: Top 10 inverters for uninterrupted power at home

Best inverter batteries: Top inverter and battery combos to combat frequent power cuts

Best inverter for home: Top 8 high capacity inverters to keep your house lit

Best inverters with battery: Top 10 picks under ₹20000

Best power backup options: Choose from 10 inverter batteries for your home

Best inverter batteries: Top 10 picks for power backup, long-lasting performance, and efficient energy storage solutions

FAQs on best inverters under ₹5000 Which type of inverter is best under ₹ 5000? A sine wave inverter is ideal as it provides stable power, protects appliances, and reduces noise.

Can I run a TV and fan on an inverter under ₹ 5000 Yes, an 800 VA inverter can efficiently run a TV, fan, and LED lights during power cuts.

How long does an inverter under ₹ 5000 last on a full charge? Backup time depends on the battery, but most inverters provide 2-5 hours of backup with a suitable battery.

Are inverters under ₹ 5000 safe for home use? Yes, if they have overload protection, short circuit safety, and are compatible with a reliable battery.

Do budget inverters support solar charging? Some models come with solar compatibility, but you may need additional setup for efficient solar charging.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.