Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Enjoy up to 75% off on headphones, speakers, soundbars at Amazon Electronics Premier League

ByBharat Sharma
Mar 24, 2025 02:02 PM IST

Massive audio savings! Amazon's Electronics Premier League offers up to 75% off headphones, speakers, and soundbars. Upgrade your listening experience!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,997

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt New Launch Nirvana Crystl, Transparent Case,Spatial Audio, ANC(~32dB), 100Hrs Battery,4Mics ENx, Dual Pair,App Support, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Quantum Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mivi Fort H880 Soundbar [New Launch], 880W, Dolby Audio, 5.2 Channel, 2 Subwoofers, 3 in-Build Speakers, 2 Satellite Speakers, Multiple EQ & Input Modes, Made in India Sound bar View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker with 70W, 9H* Backup, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Lights, AUX, mSD, Voice Assistant, Type C and Grill Finish View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹4,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Diamond - 60th Anniversary Edition View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,997

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt New Launch Nirvana Crystl, Transparent Case,Spatial Audio, ANC(~32dB), 100Hrs Battery,4Mics ENx, Dual Pair,App Support, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Quantum Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Nirvana Ion ANC, Active Noise Cancellation(~32dB), 120Hrs Battery, App Support, Crystal Bionic Sound, 4Mics ENx, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Blazing Comet) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹4,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Wave Beam 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair,4 Mics,IP54(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Bluetooth Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Adaptable Acoustics, Noise Cancellation, Touch Controls, IP54 and 27h Battery, 2Yr Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mivi Fort H880 Soundbar [New Launch], 880W, Dolby Audio, 5.2 Channel, 2 Subwoofers, 3 in-Build Speakers, 2 Satellite Speakers, Multiple EQ & Input Modes, Made in India Sound bar View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹84,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker with 70W, 9H* Backup, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Lights, AUX, mSD, Voice Assistant, Type C and Grill Finish View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Marshall Emberton III Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 32+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) – Cream. View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Let’s talk audio. You want sound that moves you, not just noise. The Amazon Electronics Premier League? It's where you find that. We're talking proper headphones, the kind that let you lose yourself in the music.

Level up your audio game - Up to 75% off at the Amazon Electronics Premier League
Level up your audio game - Up to 75% off at the Amazon Electronics Premier League

Speakers that fill a room with rich sound, and soundbars that bring films to life. It’s about feeling the bass, hearing every detail, experiencing the audio as it was meant to be.

Forget tinny speakers and flat headphones. Here, you get quality. Top brands, solid builds, at prices that make sense. It's about investing in your listening pleasure, making every song, every film, every game, a proper experience. You deserve sound that delivers.

Top offers for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Headphones at over 70% off

Hear every note, feel every beat. Top headphones from Sony, JBL, Marshall, and Bose, now over 70% off. Experience studio-quality sound without the studio price. Whether you crave deep bass or crisp highs, these deals are a steal. Don't miss out on premium audio.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Earbuds at over 70% off

Gear up for incredible sound! The Amazon Electronics Premier League brings you over 70% off earbuds from boAt, Sony, JBL, and Sennheiser. Experience crystal-clear audio, powerful bass, and comfortable fit. Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your listening experience with top brands at unbeatable prices.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Soundbars for you at over 70% off

Transform your home cinema! The Amazon Electronics Premier League offers soundbars at over 70% off. Zebronics, JBL, LG, and Sony deliver immersive audio, bringing movies and music to life. Don't settle for flat sound. Grab a powerful soundbar and experience true audio depth. Limited time deals!

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bluetooth speakers at 60% off

Bring the party wherever you go! Bluetooth speakers from boAt, JBL, Sony, and Marshall are now at 60% off. Enjoy rich, powerful sound on the move. From poolside tunes to living room jams, these speakers deliver. Don't miss out on portable audio at unbeatable prices. Elevate your listening experience.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best speakers with mic: Top 10 picks for music, karaoke and podcast enthusiasts

Best Sonos speakers: Top 4 models that redefine your home audio systems

Best speakers and soundbars for immersive audio experience: Enjoy superior audio and entertainment at home, top 8 picks

Best Zebronics Bluetooth speakers you can buy today for an unmatched audio experience

FAQs on audio products

  • Which earbud brand has the best bass?

    boAt and JBL earbuds are known for their powerful bass, delivering rich and deep sound for music lovers.

  • Are Sony headphones good for noise cancellation?

    Yes, Sony headphones, especially their WH-1000 series, are renowned for their industry-leading noise cancellation technology.

  • What soundbar brand is best for home cinema?

    Sony and LG soundbars offer immersive surround sound and deep bass, enhancing the movie-watching experience.

  • Are Marshall Bluetooth speakers worth the price?

    Marshall speakers deliver iconic design and rich, powerful sound, making them a premium choice for audio enthusiasts.

  • Which Bluetooth speaker is best for outdoor use?

    JBL and boAt Bluetooth speakers offer rugged designs and long battery life, ideal for outdoor adventures.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On