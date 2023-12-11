Best Elica chimney for your home: Top 10 options to consider

In the landscape of modern households, chimneys have transcended their traditional role to become an essential element ensuring both health and cleanliness. The evolution of cooking techniques and kitchen design has magnified the significance of chimneys in contemporary homes. The smoke generated during the cooking process, primarily from stoves, poses a potent health hazard due to the release of harmful gases and particles. Chimneys play a pivotal role in mitigating these risks by efficiently drawing out smoke, fumes, and airborne grease, preventing their accumulation within enclosed spaces.

Beyond health concerns, chimneys contribute significantly to maintaining a pristine kitchen environment. They act as guardians, whisking away cooking byproducts that would otherwise settle as grime on surfaces, walls, and appliances. This not only ensures a cleaner cooking space but also extends the lifespan of kitchen infrastructure.

Moreover, in the pursuit of sustainable living, modern chimneys often integrate advanced filtration systems, enhancing their efficacy in purifying the air before releasing it back into the environment. This amalgamation of health-centric design and cleanliness underscores the indispensable role of chimneys in contemporary households, promoting both wellness and aesthetic appeal.

As technology continues to advance, chimneys evolve further, aligning with the ethos of healthier living and environmentally conscious practices, thereby solidifying their status as an indispensable fixture in modern kitchens.

Elica chimneys epitomize innovation and efficiency in kitchen ventilation. Their sleek designs seamlessly blend with modern aesthetics while offering powerful suction and advanced filtration, ensuring a smoke-free and healthier cooking environment. With Elica, reliability meets sophistication, incorporating cutting-edge technology to eliminate fumes and grease effectively. Their commitment to excellence makes an Elica chimney an optimal choice, marrying style with functionality for a superior kitchen experience.

1) Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL 108 HAC LTW VMS 60, Touch + Palm Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney (EFL 108 HAC LTW VMS 60) ensures a clean kitchen with its powerful suction and filterless technology. The angular design complements modern kitchens while the touch and palm sensor controls offer convenient operation. With autoclean functionality and a 15-year warranty, it promises low maintenance and long-term reliability. Its efficient airflow and sleek black finish make it a practical and stylish addition, delivering both functionality and durability to your cooking space.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney (EFL 108 HAC LTW VMS 60):

Size: 60 cm width

Suction Capacity: 1350 m3/hr

Filter Type: Filterless Autoclean Technology

Controls: Touch + Palm Sensor Control

Warranty: 15 Years

Pros Cons Efficient 1350 m3/hr suction for strong smoke and odour removal. Filterless technology might require occasional manual cleaning for optimal performance. Innovative touch and palm sensor controls for ease of use. The angular design may not suit all kitchen aesthetics.

2) Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Brushless DC Motor and 15 Years Warranty (BLDC FLCG 600 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (BLDC FLCG 600 HAC LTW MS NERO) boasts a powerful suction of 1425 m3/hr, efficiently eliminating cooking fumes and odours. Its brushless DC motor enhances durability and performance. With touch and motion sensor controls, operation becomes effortless. This model's filterless autoclean technology ensures easy maintenance. Backed by a 15-year warranty, it's a reliable choice for a clean kitchen environment, blending high suction power, advanced technology, and long-term assurance in a sleek black design.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (BLDC FLCG 600 HAC LTW MS NERO):

Size: 60 cm width

Suction Capacity: 1425 m3/hr

Motor Type: Brushless DC Motor

Filter Type: Filterless Autoclean Technology

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Pros Cons High suction power (1425 m3/hr) for efficient smoke and odour removal. Filterless technology might require occasional manual cleaning for optimal functionality. Brushless DC motor enhances longevity and performance. The touch and motion sensor controls might take time to get accustomed to for some users.

3) Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL-S601 HAC VMS, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (EFL-S601 HAC VMS) offers reliable performance with its 1200 m3/hr suction power, effectively clearing cooking fumes and grease. Its filterless autoclean technology ensures easy maintenance, supported by touch and motion sensor controls for effortless operation. Backed by a 15-year warranty, this sleek black chimney promises longevity and convenience. With a balance of efficient airflow and user-friendly controls, it's a practical addition for a clean and modern kitchen environment.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (EFL-S601 HAC VMS):

Size: 60 cm width

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Filter Type: Filterless Autoclean Technology

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Warranty: 15 Years

Pros Cons Efficient 1200 m3/hr suction for effective smoke and odour extraction. May require occasional manual cleaning despite autoclean technology. Filterless autoclean technology simplifies maintenance. Suction capacity might be insufficient for larger kitchens or heavy cooking.

4) Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL-S607 LTW VMS, Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney (EFL-S607 LTW VMS) provides reliable performance with its 1200 m3/hr suction power, effectively eliminating cooking odors and grease. Utilizing motion sensor controls, it ensures ease of operation, complementing its sleek black design. With a filterless system, maintenance is simplified, although occasional manual cleaning may still be necessary. Backed by a substantial 15-year warranty, this chimney offers durability and functionality, making it a valuable addition to any kitchen space.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney (EFL-S607 LTW VMS):

Size: 60 cm width

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Filter Type: Filterless

Controls: Motion Sensor Control

Warranty: 15 Years

Pros Cons 1200 m3/hr suction power for effective smoke and odour removal. Manual cleaning might be required despite the filterless system. Motion sensor control offers convenient operation. Limited control options compared to models with touch controls.

5) Elica 75 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL-S7512 HAC LTW VMS, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 75 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney (EFL-S7512 HAC LTW VMS) combines robust functionality with an angular design, offering a powerful 1350 m3/hr suction capacity for efficient smoke and odor extraction. Featuring both touch and motion sensor controls, it ensures versatile and convenient operation. With filterless autoclean technology and a 15-year warranty, this chimney promises easy maintenance and long-term reliability, making it an ideal choice for those seeking high-performance ventilation with a touch of modern aesthetics.

Specifications of Elica 75 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney (EFL-S7512 HAC LTW VMS):

Size: 75 cm width

Suction Capacity: 1350 m3/hr

Filter Type: Filterless Autoclean Technology

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Warranty: 15 Years

Pros Cons Impressive 1350 m3/hr suction power for effective smoke and odour elimination. Larger size (75 cm) might not fit smaller kitchen spaces. Dual control options (touch and motion sensor) for versatile operation. Filterless technology may still require occasional manual cleaning for optimal performance.

6) Elica Deep Silent Kitchen Chimney with EDS3 Technology (SPOT H4 TRIM EDS HE LTW 60 NERO T4V LED, 1 3D Filter, Touch Control, Black)

The Elica Deep Silent Kitchen Chimney with EDS3 Technology (SPOT H4 TRIM EDS HE LTW 60 NERO T4V LED) prioritizes silent operation while maintaining high efficiency. With EDS3 technology, it minimizes noise without compromising performance. Its 3D filter efficiently traps grease and fumes. Enhanced by touch controls and a sleek black design, it's a blend of functionality and style. This chimney ensures a peaceful kitchen environment, ideal for those seeking effective ventilation with minimal disturbance and contemporary aesthetics.

Specifications of Elica Deep Silent Kitchen Chimney with EDS3 Technology (SPOT H4 TRIM EDS HE LTW 60 NERO T4V LED):

Model: SPOT H4 TRIM EDS HE LTW 60 NERO T4V LED

Filter Type: 3D Filter

Technology: EDS3 Technology (Deep Silent Operation)

Controls: Touch Control

Color: Black

Pros Cons EDS3 technology ensures deep silent operation, minimizing noise while maintaining efficiency. Limited control options compared to models with multiple control functionalities. Efficient 3D filter effectively traps grease and fumes for cleaner air. May have a higher price point due to specialized silent technology.

7) Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO) offers reliable performance with its 1200 m3/hr suction power, effectively clearing cooking fumes and grease. Its filterless autoclean technology ensures easy maintenance, supported by touch and motion sensor controls for effortless operation. Backed by a 15-year warranty, this sleek black chimney promises longevity and convenience. With a balance of efficient airflow and user-friendly controls, it's a practical addition for a clean and modern kitchen environment.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO):

Size: 60 cm width

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Filter Type: Filterless Autoclean Technology

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Warranty: 15 Years

Pros Cons Efficient 1200 m3/hr suction for effective smoke and odor removal. Filterless technology may still require occasional manual cleaning for optimal functionality. Dual control options (touch and motion sensor) for versatile operation. Suction capacity might be insufficient for larger kitchens or heavy cooking.

8) Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 60 MS NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WD TBF HAC 60 MS NERO) ensures efficient smoke and odor extraction with a powerful 1425 m3/hr suction capacity. Featuring two baffle filters, it effectively traps grease and oil. The touch and motion sensor controls offer convenience in operation. With a 15-year warranty, this sleek black chimney promises durability and ease of use, making it a practical choice for a clean and modern kitchen environment with its blend of high suction power and effective filtration.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WD TBF HAC 60 MS NERO):

Size: 60 cm width

Suction Capacity: 1425 m3/hr

Filter Type: 2 Baffle Filters

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Warranty: 15 Years

Pros Cons High suction power (1425 m3/hr) for efficient smoke and odour elimination. Autoclean feature effectiveness might vary and could require occasional manual cleaning. Baffle filters effectively capture grease and oil particles. Might be relatively pricier compared to models with similar features but lower suction capacities.

9) Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (Strip CF 60 NERO, 2 Cassette Filters, Black)

The Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (Strip CF 60 NERO) offers reliable smoke and odor removal with an 880 m3/hr suction capacity. Equipped with two cassette filters, it efficiently traps grease and particles. Its black design adds a sleek touch to the kitchen. However, compared to higher suction models, it might suit smaller kitchens or moderate cooking needs better. While not as powerful as some counterparts, it still promises practical functionality and a stylish addition to any culinary space.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (Strip CF 60 NERO):

Size: 60 cm width

Suction Capacity: 880 m3/hr

Filter Type: 2 Cassette Filters

Design: Black color, Strip CF 60 NERO model

Compatibility: Suitable for smaller kitchens or moderate cooking needs

Pros Cons Adequate suction power (880 m3/hr) for smaller kitchen spaces or moderate cooking. Might not be sufficient for larger kitchens or heavy cooking demands. Cassette filters efficiently capture grease and particles. Compared to higher suction models, it might have limitations in performance for extensive cooking.

10) Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO) ensures efficient air purification with its 1200 m3/hr suction power, effectively eliminating cooking smoke and odors. With a slim design, it's space-efficient, complementing modern kitchens. Its filterless autoclean technology simplifies maintenance, while touch and motion sensor controls offer seamless operation. The sleek black finish adds a contemporary touch. However, its suction capacity might not suffice for larger kitchens or extensive cooking, suited better for smaller to medium-sized cooking spaces.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO):

Size: 60 cm width

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Filter Type: Filterless Autoclean Technology

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Design: Slim model, Black color (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO)

Pros Cons Efficient 1200 m3/hr suction power for effective smoke and odour removal. Suction capacity might not be adequate for larger kitchens or heavy cooking. Filterless autoclean technology simplifies maintenance. Limited control options compared to models with additional functionalities.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL 108 HAC LTW VMS 60, Touch + Palm Sensor Control, Black) Filterless Autoclean Touch + Palm Sensor Control Angular Design Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Brushless DC Motor and 15 Years Warranty (BLDC FLCG 600 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) Filterless Autoclean Brushless DC Motor Touch + Motion Sensor Control Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL-S601 HAC VMS, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) Filterless Autoclean Touch + Motion Sensor Control Efficient Airflow Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL-S607 LTW VMS, Motion Sensor Control, Black) Filterless Motion Sensor Control Long Warranty Elica 75 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL-S7512 HAC LTW VMS, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) Filterless Autoclean Touch + Motion Sensor Control Angular Design Elica Deep Silent Kitchen Chimney with EDS3 Technology (SPOT H4 TRIM EDS HE LTW 60 NERO T4V LED, 1 3D Filter, Touch Control, Black) EDS3 Technology Deep Silent Operation Efficient Filtration Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) Filterless Autoclean Touch + Motion Sensor Control Efficient Airflow Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 60 MS NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) Autoclean Baffle Filters Touch + Motion Sensor Control Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (Strip CF 60 NERO, 2 Cassette Filters, Black) Cassette Filters Moderate Suction Power Simple Design Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) Filterless Autoclean Slim Design Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Best value for money

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (EFL-S601 HAC VMS) stands out as the best value for money. Offering robust suction power, touch and motion sensor controls, along with filterless autocleaning technology, it ensures efficient performance and easy maintenance. With a 15-year warranty, it combines reliability with modern features, making it a cost-effective, long-term investment for a clean and hassle-free kitchen environment, all at an affordable price point.

Best overall product

The Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (BLDC FLCG 600 HAC LTW MS NERO) stands out as the best overall product. Its powerful suction, brushless DC motor, and filterless autoclean technology offer top-tier performance and maintenance ease. With touch and motion sensor controls and a 15-year warranty, it combines cutting-edge features with reliability. This model's superior airflow, efficient cleaning, and advanced motor make it the optimal choice for a high-performing kitchen chimney that excels in functionality and durability.

How to buy best Elica chimney for kitchen in India

To find the best Elica chimney for your kitchen in India, consider your kitchen size, cooking habits, and preferences. Opt for a suitable suction power based on your kitchen's dimensions. Look for features like filter type (baffle or cassette), autoclean technology, and control options (touch, motion sensors). Ensure the chimney fits your kitchen layout and aesthetics. Research customer reviews and ratings to gauge performance and reliability. Lastly, factor in after-sales service and warranty to make an informed and satisfying purchase decision.

