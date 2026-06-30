Best home appliances to buy in 2026: HT Tech's top expert picks across categories

Buying a new gadget or home appliance should be exciting, but with countless launches every year, it often turns into hours of comparing specifications, reading reviews and wondering which product is actually worth the money.That's where expert recommendations can make all the difference.

If you are looking to upgrade to a new home appliance, consider choosing from the award-winning appliances at HT Tech Power List Awards. (Hindustan Times)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

Over the past year, the HT Tech team has reviewed and covered products across categories, from smartphones, laptops and TVs to washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners and other home appliances. We've looked beyond marketing claims to evaluate how these products perform in real-world use, whether they deliver on their promises and, most importantly, whether they're worth recommending to our readers.

The products featured in this list impressed us with their performance, innovation, reliability and overall user experience. They also earned recognition at the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026, making them some of the strongest recommendations from our editorial team. If you're planning your next tech upgrade or buying a new appliance for your home, this list is a great place to start.

Best washing machine: Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

The Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo redefines convenience by combining a premium washer and dryer into a single appliance, eliminating the need to transfer clothes between cycles. What truly sets it apart is how intelligently it handles laundry, AI Wash & Dry automatically adjusts water, detergent and drying settings based on each load, while Heat Pump Drying delivers gentle, energy-efficient performance.

Add SmartThings connectivity, auto detergent dispensing and a spacious drum, and you get a washing machine that makes laundry feel almost effortless, making it a deserving winner in its category.

Specifications Key specifications All-in-One Washer & Dryer with no load transfer required AI Wash & Dry with intelligent load, fabric and soil sensing Heat Pump Drying for up to 75% lower energy consumption Flex Auto Dispense system with detergent storage for up to 32 loads SmartThings & AI Home with 7-inch touchscreen, voice control and AI Energy Mode

Who is it best for?

Perfect for busy families, professionals and smart home enthusiasts who want premium laundry care, space-saving design and minimal manual effort.

Best designed air conditioner: Panasonic CS/CU-EU18CKY5XF

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5-Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter AC stands out by blending intelligent cooling with practical everyday features. Its AI-powered operation automatically optimises cooling while helping reduce energy consumption, and the 8-in-1 convertible mode lets you adjust performance based on room occupancy.

Even during peak Indian summers, it delivers reliable cooling at temperatures up to 55°C. Add Matter-enabled smart home compatibility, DustBuster technology and a PM0.1 air purification filter, and you get an AC that's built for comfort, convenience and long-term efficiency.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5-Star (ISEER 5.80) Cooling Modes 8-in-1 Convertible AI Cooling Smart Features Matter-enabled MirAIe Wi-Fi, Voice Control Air Purification PM0.1 Filter with DustBuster Auto-Clean

Who is it best for?

Ideal for families and smart home users seeking efficient cooling, cleaner air, intelligent controls and dependable performance during extreme summers.

Best AI Air Conditoner: LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

LG has consistently delivered reliable air conditioners, and this 2026 model raises the bar with a thoughtful mix of cooling performance, energy efficiency and smart features. The AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology adapts cooling based on your needs, while VIRAAT Mode ensures rapid cooling even during intense summer heat. Built with a durable copper condenser, Ocean Black protection and an HD Anti-Virus Filter, it is designed to offer dependable performance year after year. For users looking for premium cooling without compromising on efficiency, this AC is an easy recommendation.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5-Star (ISEER 5.77) Cooling Modes AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode Airflow 4-Way Swing with HD Anti-Virus Filter Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor with 100% Copper Condenser

Who is it best for?

Best for homeowners seeking powerful cooling, energy savings, durable performance and smart features for medium-sized rooms in hot climates.

Best Refrigerator: Haier HRT-683ISU1

The Haier 598L Expert Inverter Refrigerator earns its place as a winner by offering a thoughtful balance of space, flexibility and intelligent cooling. Its standout Magic Convertible Zone lets you switch freezer space into a fridge whenever you need extra storage, while Smart Sense AI maintains optimal temperatures to keep food fresher for longer.

Add a spacious 598-litre capacity, Deo Fresh Technology and a premium three-door design, and you have a refrigerator that's built to handle the needs of large modern households with ease.

Specifications Capacity 598 Litres Energy Rating 3-Star Expert Inverter Cooling Technology Smart Sense AI with Frost-Free Cooling Convertible Feature Magic Convertible Zone Freshness Features Deo Fresh Technology with Anti-Bacterial Gasket

Who is it best for?

Ideal for large families needing spacious storage, flexible compartments, intelligent cooling and long-lasting freshness for everyday grocery requirements.

Best Smart TV: Samsung Neo QLED 4K QA65QN90F

The Samsung Neo QLED QN90F is the kind of TV that impresses from the moment you switch it on. Its Mini-LED panel delivers exceptional brightness, deep contrast and vibrant colours, while the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor intelligently upscales content to near-4K quality.

Whether you're watching movies, streaming sports or gaming at high frame rates, the 165Hz Motion Xcelerator and immersive Dolby Atmos audio elevate the experience. With Vision AI, a glare-free display and SmartThings integration, it's a complete entertainment package worthy of the top spot.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Mini-LED Neo QLED Processor NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor with 4K AI Upscaling Pro Refresh Rate Up to 165Hz Motion Xcelerator Audio 60W 4.2.2 Channel with Dolby Atmos & Object Tracking Sound Smart Features Samsung Vision AI, SmartThings Hub, Matter Hub, Apple AirPlay & Built-in Alexa

Who is it best for?

Perfect for movie lovers, gamers and premium home entertainment enthusiasts seeking stunning visuals, immersive sound and cutting-edge smart features.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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