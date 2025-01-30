Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best IFB dishwashers in India: Explore top-rated models for superior performance and effortless cleaning solutions

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 30, 2025 07:30 PM IST

Explore our top IFB dishwashers in India with detailed features, comparisons, pros, cons, and FAQs to help you make an informed buying choice.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

IFB 12 Place Settings Hot water wash Free Standing Dishwasher (Neptune VX1, Graphite Grey, In Built Heater with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 16 Place Setting Dishwasher with Ion Technology, Auto Programs, (Neptune VX16, 70 Degree Hot Water Wash, Hygienic Steam Drying, with Extra Third Rack, Inox Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹49,780

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

IFB 14 Place Settings 70 degree Hot wash Dishwasher (Neptune FX14, White, 360 Degree Spray Arm, Washes from Kadhai to Crockery) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 14 Place Setting 70 Degree Hot Wash Dishwasher (Neptune VX14, Grey, 360 Degree Spray Arm, Washes from Kadhai to Crockery) View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Overall Product

IFB 16 Place Settings Hot water wash Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune SX16, Pearl Grey, InBuilt Heater with Turbo Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) View Details checkDetails

₹50,600

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

IFB dishwashers are known for their advanced technology and user-friendly features. They come in various models, offering different programs and settings to suit your needs. In this article, we'll compare the top 5 IFB dishwashers available in India to help you choose the best one for your home. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, capacity, or special programs, we've got you covered with detailed product information and a feature comparison table to make your decision easier.

Discover the top IFB dishwashers in India, offering advanced features for spotless, effortless cleaning.
Discover the top IFB dishwashers in India, offering advanced features for spotless, effortless cleaning.

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB Neptune VX1 Dishwasher offers advanced settings for a superior cleaning experience. With multiple programs and settings, it can handle all your dishwashing needs. Its sleek design and energy efficiency make it a popular choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Capacity
12 place settings
Programs
8 wash programs
Energy Rating
A+++
Special Features
Steam drying

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy efficient

affiliate-tick

Multiple wash programs

affiliate-tick

Steam drying for better hygiene

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Relatively higher price

Click Here to Buy

IFB 12 Place Settings Hot water wash Free Standing Dishwasher (Neptune VX1, Graphite Grey, In Built Heater with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils)

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB VX16 Dishwasher comes with advanced technology and multiple wash programs to ensure sparkling clean dishes every time. Its energy-efficient design and convenient features make it a popular choice for busy households.

Specifications

Capacity
14 place settings
Programs
9 wash programs
Energy Rating
A+++
Special Features
Height adjustable upper basket

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High capacity

affiliate-tick

Energy efficient

affiliate-tick

Adjustable upper basket

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

IFB 16 Place Setting Dishwasher with Ion Technology, Auto Programs, (Neptune VX16, 70 Degree Hot Water Wash, Hygienic Steam Drying, with Extra Third Rack, Inox Grey)

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB FX14 Dishwasher is a reliable and efficient choice for everyday dishwashing needs. With its 12 place settings and multiple wash programs, it can handle a variety of dishes and utensils with ease.

Specifications

Capacity
12 place settings
Programs
7 wash programs
Energy Rating
A++
Special Features
Water softening device

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Water softening for better cleaning

affiliate-tick

Compact design

affiliate-tick

Energy efficient

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited wash programs

Click Here to Buy

IFB 14 Place Settings 70 degree Hot wash Dishwasher (Neptune FX14, White, 360 Degree Spray Arm, Washes from Kadhai to Crockery)

Also read:Best Bosch dishwashers: Top 5 picks for effortless cleaning, superior performance and quiet operation

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB VX14 Dishwasher offers superior cleaning performance with its advanced settings and energy-efficient design. Its 14 place settings and multiple wash programs make it a versatile choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity
14 place settings
Programs
8 wash programs
Energy Rating
A+++
Special Features
Height adjustable racks

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High capacity

affiliate-tick

Energy efficient

affiliate-tick

Adjustable racks for convenience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited color options

Click Here to Buy

IFB 14 Place Setting 70 Degree Hot Wash Dishwasher (Neptune VX14, Grey, 360 Degree Spray Arm, Washes from Kadhai to Crockery)

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB SX16 Dishwasher is a freestanding model with advanced features and multiple wash programs. Its energy-efficient design and spacious interior make it an ideal choice for large families and frequent entertainers.

Specifications

Capacity
15 place settings
Programs
10 wash programs
Energy Rating
A+++
Special Features
Hygiene wash

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High capacity

affiliate-tick

Hygiene wash for better cleaning

affiliate-tick

Energy efficient

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires more space

Click Here to Buy

IFB 16 Place Settings Hot water wash Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune SX16, Pearl Grey, InBuilt Heater with Turbo Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils)

Also read:Best dishwasher in 2025 to manage and efficiently clean larger dish loads: Our top picks

Top 4 features of best IFB dishwashers:

Best IFB DishwashersCapacityProgrammesEnergy RatingSpecial Features
IFB Neptune VX112 place settings8 wash programmesA+++Steam drying
IFB VX1614 place settings9 wash programmesA+++Height adjustable upper basket
IFB FX1412 place settings7 wash programmesA++Water softening device
IFB VX1414 place settings8 wash programmesA+++Height adjustable racks
IFB SX1615 place settings10 wash programmesA+++Hygiene wash

FAQs on ifb dishwasher

  • What is the energy rating of IFB Neptune VX1?

    The IFB Neptune VX1 has an energy rating of A+++ for maximum efficiency.

  • Does the IFB FX14 have a water softening device?

    Yes, the IFB FX14 comes with a water softening device for better cleaning results.

  • How many wash programs does IFB VX16 offer?

    The IFB VX16 offers 9 wash programs to handle different types of dishes and utensils.

  • What is the capacity of IFB SX16?

    The IFB SX16 has a capacity of 15 place settings, making it suitable for large families and frequent entertainers.

Similar stories for you

Dishwasher buying guide: Do you need one? Price, benefits and top options for you

Best dishwashers in India: 10 picks with multiple wash cycles, adjustable racks and energy-efficient operation

Best dishwashers: Discover the top 10 options for effortless cleaning bliss

Best dishwashers: Uncover the top 10 picks for hassle-free maintenance

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On