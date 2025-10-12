Best smart gadgets to buy this Diwali for work, fun, and home

As Diwali approaches, many shoppers are looking for gadgets that can make daily life easier and more enjoyable. The festive season also brings discounts and deals across online platforms, making it a good time to invest in technology. From wireless earbuds to home cleaning solutions and cameras, this year’s offers provide options for both productivity and entertainment. Here’s a guide to some of the smart gadgets worth considering during the Diwali sales. Check out these Diwali sale deals on smart gadgets, from earbuds to cameras, speakers, and home essentials.(Pexels)

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offers active noise cancellation (ANC) to reduce external sound and enhance listening experiences. It supports Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, which benefits both music listeners and gamers. The earbuds offer up to 38 hours of battery life with the charging case and support fast charging, claims the company. They are rated IP55 for water and dust resistance and include Zen Mode Air, which filters out all non-essential sound to imp rove focus.

boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro TWS

The boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro TWS earbuds come with features such as up to 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC and Hi-Res Audio with LDAC support. They offer boAt Spatial Audio and a total playtime of up to 80 hours. The ASAP Charge feature provides 250 minutes of use after a 10-minute charge, making it a convenient option for users on the go. Priced at Rs. 2,699, these earbuds offer premium audio features within a budget.

Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker

The Honeywell Aviator is a wireless Hi-Fi speaker that uses Bluetooth V5.3 and can detect connections up to 30 meters. It supports lossless audio through a dedicated dongle with USB Type-C and Lightning connectors. Users can switch between multiple audio modes, including lossless dongle, Bluetooth, and AUX input. The speaker is available in grey and dark grey, offering flexibility for home setups.

Fujifilm X-S20 Mirrorless Camera

The Fujifilm X-S20 Mirrorless Camera features a 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans sensor and in-body image stabilization (IBIS) up to 7 stops. It supports 6.2K/30p video recording and AI-assisted autofocus for precise subject tracking. With 19 film simulation modes and a compact design, the camera suits photographers and videographers seeking versatility and mobility.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Camera

The DJI Osmo Action 4 is designed for rugged use, offering 4K video at 120fps and a 1/1.3-inch sensor that performs well in low light. HorizonSteady stabilization keeps footage smooth during motion, while the camera remains operational underwater and in freezing conditions. It's 10-bit colour depth and D-Log M profile simplify post-production editing for creators.

Dreame Mova K10 Pro Vacuum Cleaner

The Dreame Mova K10 Pro vacuum combines 15,000Pa suction with dual scraper technology for efficient cleaning. It adjusts suction power based on debris type and can reach edges as narrow as 6mm. Its 890ml water tank allows longer cleaning sessions, while the battery setup provides up to 30 minutes of runtime in auto mode, covering approximately 200m² in a single charge.

UNIX UX-1533 Power Bank

The UNIX UX-1533 Power Bank offers a compact, 10000mAh battery with 15W wireless charging and a strong magnetic hold. Multiple connectors, including USB, Lightning, Type-C, and Type-A, support a wide range of devices. The power bank delivers 22.5W PD fast charging and comes with a charging cable, offering portable convenience for users who need reliable energy on the go.