Best Symphony air cooler: Top 7 picks that guarantees efficient cooling even during the scorching summer

The melting summer heat has gripped most parts of the North India, and we are dreading stepping out in the glazing sun. Trust us, stepping out in the summer afternoons are no less than a nightmare. So, while you decide to stay indoors, how about creating a chilling indoor for yourself. And an air cooler can be a great pick for you for the same. Top 7 Symphony air coolers to bring relief from the scorching summer

An air cooler is an effective and economical solution for beating the summer heat. Unlike air conditioners, air coolers use the natural process of water evaporation to cool the air, making them energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. They draw in warm air, pass it through water-saturated pads, and blow out cooler, moister air, providing a refreshing breeze that can significantly lower the ambient temperature. Portable and easy to use, they can be placed in any room, and their lower energy consumption makes them a cost-effective choice for maintaining comfort during the hot summer months.

The market is flooded with a plethora of air coolers to choose from, and we have listed top 7 picks from the house of Symphony. So, here are 7 Symphony air coolers for you.

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler is designed to provide efficient cooling while saving space. Its sleek and compact design makes it ideal for small rooms and personal spaces. Equipped with a high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad and a powerful blower, the Diet 12T ensures maximum cooling with minimal power consumption. The cooler has a 12-liter water tank, which allows for extended cooling without frequent refills. With features like a water level indicator and easy-to-use control knobs, this air cooler is user-friendly and low maintenance. Additionally, its elegant design complements modern interiors, making it a stylish yet functional addition to your home.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

Tank Capacity: 12 litres

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pad

Power Consumption: 170 watts

Air Throw Distance: Up to 30 feet

Control Panel: Manual

Dimensions: 300mm x 330mm x 845mm

Weight: 7.7 kg

Suitable for rooms up to 28 cubic meters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and sleek design Limited water tank capacity Energy-efficient operation Suitable only for small rooms

You can pick this air cooler if you are looking for a cooler that does not require frequent refills.

User Reviews

Amazon Customers like the portability of the product, saying it can be moved around the house easily.

2.Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler offers advanced cooling technology in a compact and portable design. Perfect for small rooms, this cooler comes with a 31-liter water tank for prolonged cooling. It features i-Pure technology with multistage air purification filters, ensuring clean and cool air. The Hicool i also boasts a digital control panel, a remote control, and a timer function for added convenience. Its powerful blower, coupled with a high-efficiency honeycomb pad, delivers exceptional cooling performance. With its stylish design and energy-efficient operation, the Hicool i is an excellent choice for personal use.

Specifications of Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler

Tank Capacity: 31 litres

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pad

Power Consumption: 185 watts

Air Throw Distance: Up to 37 feet

Control Panel: Digital with remote control

Dimensions: 500mm x 380mm x 915mm

Weight: 9.5 kg

Suitable for rooms up to 50 cubic meters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced i-Pure technology Slightly higher power consumption Digital control panel with remote

You can pick this air cooler if you are looking for a cooler with multistage air purification filters.

User Reviews

Amazon Customers like the noise level and portability of this air cooler.

3.Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler is a robust and efficient cooling solution for small to medium-sized rooms. With a 27-liter water tank and powerful air throw capabilities, it ensures consistent cooling for hours. The cooler features a durable honeycomb cooling pad, providing superior cooling performance. It also includes an ice chamber for enhanced cooling during hot summer days. The ergonomic design and caster wheels make it easy to move and place anywhere in your home. The Ice Cube 27 is an energy-efficient, cost-effective way to beat the heat while maintaining a comfortable indoor environment.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

Tank Capacity: 27 litres

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pad

Power Consumption: 105 watts

Air Throw Distance: Up to 32 feet

Control Panel: Manual

Dimensions: 450mm x 305mm x 830mm

Weight: 7.0 kg

Suitable for rooms up to 46 cubic meters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large water tank Manual controls Energy-efficient operation Slightly larger footprint Easy mobility with caster wheels

You can pick this air cooler if you are looking for a cooler with a special ice chamber.

User Reviews

Amazon Customers like the mobility of the air cooler, mentioning it's easy to move around. They also say it can be moved throughout the house.

4.Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air Cooler is a sophisticated cooling solution designed for modern living spaces. With a 30-liter water tank and 3D cooling technology, it provides efficient and uniform cooling across the room. The cooler features a digital control panel with a remote, making it easy to operate. It also includes an ice chamber and a high-efficiency honeycomb pad for enhanced cooling. The compact, tower design saves space and integrates seamlessly with contemporary decor. Additionally, the cooler is equipped with i-Pure technology for cleaner air, ensuring a comfortable and healthy environment.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air Cooler

Tank Capacity: 30 litres

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pad

Power Consumption: 145 watts

Air Throw Distance: Up to 37 feet

Control Panel: Digital with remote control

Dimensions: 320mm x 300mm x 1115mm

Weight: 9.0 kg

Suitable for rooms up to 50 cubic meters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 3D cooling technology Higher power consumption Digital controls with remote

You can pick this air cooler if you are looking for a cooler with a 3D cooling technology.

User Reviews

Amazon Customers like the appearance of the air cooler, mentioning it has decent looks and a stylish design.

5.

Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler For Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful +Air Fan, i-Pure Console and Low Power Consumption (75L, Grey)

The Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler is built for heavy-duty cooling in large spaces. With a massive 75-liter water tank, it delivers uninterrupted cooling for extended periods. This cooler features a powerful fan, a high-efficiency honeycomb pad, and a large air throw distance, making it ideal for large rooms or outdoor areas. It includes a user-friendly control panel and large caster wheels for easy mobility. The Sumo 75 XL is designed to provide maximum cooling with minimal maintenance, making it a reliable and efficient solution for the harshest summer days.

Specifications of Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler

Tank Capacity: 75 litres

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pad

Power Consumption: 185 watts

Air Throw Distance: Up to 40 feet

Control Panel: Manual

Dimensions: 630mm x 445mm x 1245mm

Weight: 16.0 kg

Suitable for rooms up to 150 cubic meters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large water tank Higher power consumption Powerful cooling capability Bulky and heavy Suitable for large spaces

You can pick this air cooler if you are looking for a cooler with a powerful fan.

User Reviews

Amazon Customers like the appearance and performance of the air cooler. They say it looks good and has a good design.

6.Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler combines powerful cooling with a compact design, making it perfect for personal use in small rooms. With a 40-liter water tank, this cooler provides extended cooling without frequent refills. It features a high-efficiency honeycomb pad and a powerful fan for optimal cooling performance. The cooler includes a manual control panel that is easy to use, and its lightweight design with caster wheels ensures easy mobility. The HiFlo 40 is an energy-efficient solution to keep your personal space cool and comfortable during hot weather.

Specifications of Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

Tank Capacity: 40 litres

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pad

Power Consumption: 105 watts

Air Throw Distance: Up to 30 feet

Control Panel: Manual

Dimensions: 530mm x 430mm x 910mm

Weight: 8.0 kg

Suitable for rooms up to 57 cubic meters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large water tank for personal cooler Manual controls Energy-efficient operation Basic features Easy mobility with caster wheels

You can pick this air cooler if you are looking for a lightweight cooler.

User Reviews

Amazon Customers are happy with the air flow of the kitchen air cooler.

7.

Symphony Siesta 70 XL Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (70L, White)

The Symphony Siesta 70 XL Desert Air Cooler is designed for powerful cooling in large spaces. With a 70-liter water tank, it ensures long-lasting cooling without the need for frequent refills. This cooler features a high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad and a powerful fan, delivering superior cooling performance. It is equipped with a manual control panel and large caster wheels for easy mobility. The Siesta 70 XL is ideal for large rooms, halls, and outdoor spaces, providing reliable and efficient cooling even in extreme heat. Its robust design and high capacity make it a dependable cooling solution for any large space.

Specifications of Symphony Siesta 70 XL Desert Air Cooler

Tank Capacity: 70 litres

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pad

Power Consumption: 160 watts

Air Throw Distance: Up to 40 feet

Control Panel: Manual

Dimensions: 618mm x 505mm x 1115mm

Weight: 12.0 kg

Suitable for rooms up to 120 cubic meters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large water tank Higher power consumption Powerful cooling for large spaces

You can pick this air cooler if you are looking for a lightweight cooler.

User Reviews

Amazon Customers like the performance and weight of the air cooler.

How many hours can we use an air cooler?

We advise you use the air cooler for 4 to 6 hours. Make sure after that, you are refilling it afterwards. Never keep the air cooler 'ON', if there is no water. Otherwise, this can damage the water pump.

Do coolers use a lot of electricity?

Generally, the electricity consumption of an air cooler is much lower than that of an air conditioner. An air cooler typically consumes anywhere between 100 watts to 200 watts of electricity per hour of continuous use.

Can we put ice in an air cooler?

Putting ice in the water tank of your air cooler is an effective way to increase the cooling efficiency of your air cooler. In fact, there are some air coolers that come with a dedicated ice chambers.

How much electricity does a symphony air cooler use?

A Symphony air cooler consumes nearly the same amount of energy as a standard ceiling fan. Symphony air cooling units require energy in the range of 105 watts/hr to 255 watts/hr.

Top three features table of Symphony air cooler:

Symphony Air Cooler Tank Capacity Power Consumption Cooling Media Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler 12 litres 170 watts Honeycomb pads Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler 31 litres 185 watts Honeycomb pads Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler 27 litres 105 watts Honeycomb pads Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air Cooler 30 litres 145 watts 3-Side Honeycomb pads Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler 75 litres 185 watts Aspen pads Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler 40 litres 105 watts Honeycomb pads Symphony Siesta 70 XL Desert Air Cooler 70 litres 160 watts Aspen pads

Best value for money Symphony air cooler

Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler offers the best value for money. It combines a large 31-liter tank capacity with efficient power consumption of 185 watts, ensuring long-lasting cooling without heavy electricity bills. The honeycomb cooling media ensures effective cooling, making it ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. Its smart features, including a remote control and a system restore function, add convenience and ease of use, providing a balance between cost and performance that makes it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best Overall Symphony air cooler

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product. Despite its compact size, it features a 12-liter tank and consumes only 170 watts of power, making it highly energy-efficient. Its honeycomb cooling pads offer excellent cooling performance. The sleek design and portable nature make it perfect for personal use in small spaces. The combination of efficiency, performance, and portability ensures that it delivers outstanding value and convenience for users seeking reliable cooling solutions.

How to Find the best Symphony Air Coolers

To find the best Symphony air coolers, start by assessing your specific cooling needs. Consider the size of the area you wish to cool and choose a cooler with an appropriate tank capacity. Larger rooms require coolers with bigger tanks, like the Symphony Sumo 75 XL, while smaller rooms can benefit from models like the Symphony Diet 12T. Pay attention to power consumption to ensure energy efficiency, especially if the cooler will be used frequently. The cooling media type is also crucial; honeycomb pads generally offer better cooling performance and durability compared to aspen pads. Additionally, look for features that enhance convenience, such as remote control, automatic louvers, and easy-to-use control panels. Reading user reviews and expert ratings can provide insights into the performance and reliability of different models. Finally, consider the overall build quality and after-sales service offered by Symphony to ensure long-term satisfaction.

FAQs on Best Symphony Air Coolers

What is the ideal tank capacity for a personal air cooler?

For personal use in smaller rooms, a tank capacity between 12 and 31 litres is sufficient. For larger rooms or prolonged use, opt for a higher capacity, like 75 litres.

How much power do Symphony air coolers consume?

Symphony air coolers typically consume between 105 and 185 watts, making them energy-efficient options for cooling.

Which cooling media is better: honeycomb pads or aspen pads?

Honeycomb pads are generally more efficient and durable compared to aspen pads. They provide better cooling performance and require less maintenance.

Are Symphony air coolers suitable for humid climates?

Air coolers are more effective in dry climates as they add moisture to the air. In humid climates, their cooling efficiency might be reduced.

What additional features should I look for in a Symphony air cooler?

Look for features such as remote control, auto-swing louvers, timer settings, and low water indicators to enhance convenience and user experience.

