Best washing machine in India 2023: Top picks of September

A good washing machine is no longer a luxury item in Indian homes. As more and more women step out of the house to work, the operation and functioning of our homes is increasing getting more and more mechanised. From cleaning appliances like washing machines, dishwashers and vacuum cleaners to kitchen essentials like refrigerators, microwaves, mixers and juicers are becoming an integral part of every household. These appliances ensure our regular work at home doesn't suffer.

Bring home a good washing machine and forget about laundry woes.(Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If your had been keen on either changing your old washing machine with a new one or want to purchase your very first one, now is the time as the sale season is here.

Best washing machines in India today can truly reduce our work burden - they clean, remove all stubborn stains and, in many cases, give us dry clothes too. We have put together one such a list just for you. Take a look and go ahead and book one too.

1. Haier 7.5 Kg 5 Star In-built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Haier 7.5 Kg 5 Star In-built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, 2023 Model (HWM75-H826S6) in stunning Starry Silver, offers cutting-edge washing machine thanks to its innovative Oceanus Wave Drum technology. It makes sure your clothes are absolutely clean, but the process is gentle so as to not harm your clothes. With a 5-star energy rating, this washing machine ensures optimal efficiency while preserving the environment and keeping your energy bills low. It comes with an in-built heater that tackles tough stains effectively. With its spacious 7.5 Kg capacity, it accommodates large loads effortlessly. Simplify your laundry routine with customizable wash programmes and a user-friendly control panel. Experience the future of laundry with Haier.

Specifications:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capacity: 7.5 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

In-built Heater: Yes

Oceanus Wave Drum Technology

Colour: Starry Silver

Pros Cons Energy-efficient, reducing electricity bills Top-load design may not be suitable for all users Innovative Oceanus Wave Drum for gentle yet effective cleaning Higher initial investment compared to some other models

2. Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Samsung 7 Kg 5-Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T4020CX1TL Inox) is an excellent option of you are looking for modern laundry convenience. This washing machine comes with 5-star energy rating that ensure it is both eco-friendly and energy saving. Its cutting edge inverter technology makes laundry work efficient. Thanks to its built-in heater, you can tackle stubborn stains easily, leaving your clothes spotlessly clean. It comes with a big 7 Kg drum which can accommodate large loads. Its elegant Inox finish complements any home decor. Bring home this washing machine and experience hassle-free laundry with customizable wash programmes and smart features. This sleek washing machine can assure you of Samsung's reliability and innovation.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7 Kg

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Inverter Technology

In-built Heater: Yes

Colour: Inox

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Front-load design may require bending Inverter technology Higher initial cost

3. LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The LG 9 Kg 5-Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) in striking Middle Black is all about experiencing laundry perfection. This cutting-edge appliance blends innovation with convenience. Thanks to its 5-star energy rating, your energy bills will remain under check. Its Wi-Fi connectivity makes it possible to control it remotely. With its in-built heater, even stubborn stains can be removed giving you impeccable cleaning. LG's AI Direct Drive and 6 Motion DD technology ensure gentle yet thorough washing while another feature called Steam for Hygiene Wash removes all germs and allergens. With a capacious 9 Kg capacity, handling large loads becomes easy. Time to elevate your laundry experience with the LG Middle Black beauty.

Specifications:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capacity: 9 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Inverter Technology

In-built Heater: Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity

6 Motion DD & Steam for Hygiene Wash

Colour: Middle Black

Pros Cons Energy-efficient and eco-friendly Front-load design may require bending Advanced AI and steam technology Premium features come with a higher price tag

4. Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control & Wi-Fi, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW80T604DLB1TL) in sleek Black Caviar is a good washing machine to own. It comes with a bunch of innovative technologies, all of which make laundry a breeze. Its 5-star energy rating and Eco Bubble Technology provide powerful yet gentle cleaning. Its AI Control with Wi-Fi connectivity give you ultimate convenience as you can remotely manage operations. Another featured called Digital Inverter ensures quiet and efficient operation, while the in-built heater removes tough stains effectively. With an 8 Kg capacity, too many clothes will never feel like a challenge. Elevate your laundry game with Samsung's blend of cutting-edge technology and elegant design.

Specifications:

Capacity: 8 Kg

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Eco Bubble Technology

AI Control & Wi-Fi Connectivity

Digital Inverter

In-built Heater: Yes

Colour: Black Caviar

Pros Cons Energy-efficient and eco-friendly Front-load design may require bending Advanced AI and Eco Bubble technology Slightly higher initial cost

5. IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Wifi

The IFB 10 Kg 5-Star AI Eco Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Executive Plus MXC 1014, 2023 Model) in the luxurious Mocha finish is everything you would want from a washing machine. This washing marvel combines elegance with innovation. Its 5-star energy rating and Wi-Fi connectivity can give you ultimate convenience. Its AI Eco Inverter technology gives you efficient and silent operation, while the Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash guarantees spotless cleaning. With a spacious 10 Kg drum, it can manage sizable loads with ease. Add to this its a 4-year comprehensive warranty, which ensure you are not too concerned about any damage. Experience laundry perfection with IFB.

Specifications:

Capacity: 10 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

AI Eco Inverter Technology

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash

Colour: Mocha

Pros Cons Energy-efficient and eco-friendly Front-load design may require bending Innovative Oxyjet™ technology Higher initial investment

6. SHARP 11 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The SHARP 11 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (EST110NGY) in elegant Inox Grey is a harmonious combination of efficient and convenient laundry. This is the latest 2023 model from Sharp and so you can expect the most up-to-date features. It comes with a 5-star energy rating, ensuring eco-friendly washing and low electricity bills. Thanks to its 11 Kg capacity, you can easily wash large loads. The standout feature is the Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet, offering flexibility in temperature options. Experience the future of laundry with SHARP's top-notch innovation and reliability.

Specifications:

Capacity: 11 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Top Load Design

Inox Grey Finish

Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet

Pros Cons High capacity for larger loads Top-load design may not be suitable for all Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet May consume more water compared to front-load

7. Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with In - built Heater

The Bosch 7 kg 5-Star Inverter Touch Control Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2416SIN) in sleek Silver, is a great choice if you want a seamless blend of technology and style. It's 5-star energy rating is ideal for those of us who want eco-conscious laundry. Its advanced inverter technology ensures quiet and efficient operation. The in-built heater removes stubborn stains without hassles while the touch control panel provides effortless operation. With a 7 kg capacity, it's perfect for small to medium-sized households. Time to elevate your laundry experience with Bosch's renowned quality and innovation.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Inverter Technology

In-built Heater: Yes

Colour: Silver

Pros Cons Energy-efficient and eco-friendly Front-load design may require bending Advanced inverter technology Smaller capacity for larger households

8. Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7 Kg 5-Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX) in elegant Grey offers the very pinnacle of convenience. This washing machine blends a 5-star energy rating with innovative features to make laundry a breeze. It comes with a feature called Hard Water Wash and ZPF (Zero Pressure Fill) Technology, which efficiently handles tough laundry challenges. This is particularly true in places where you get hard water which doesn't foam up! Its 7 Kg capacity suits small to medium households, and its top-loading design makes sure your laundry routine can be handled by the elderly as well. Trust Whirlpool's reliability and cutting-edge technology to make your laundry easy.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Top Load Design

Hard Water Wash

ZPF (Zero Pressure Fill) Technology

Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Energy-efficient and cost-effective Top-load design may not be suitable for all Hard Water Wash and ZPF Technology May use more water compared to front-load

9. Voltas beko A Tata Product 1200 rpm 6 Kg Front Load Washing Machine

The Voltas Beko, a Tata Product, 1200 rpm 6 Kg Front Load Washing Machine (WFL6012B7CUSKA/WXV) in pristine White, marks a perfect blend of efficiency with hygienic laundry care. This 2023 model comes with a modest 6 kg capacity, making it ideal for small to medium-sized households. It is equipped with an in-built heater and has an additional feature called Hygiene Wash feature, both is which ensure thorough cleaning and eliminates germs. With a powerful 1200 rpm spin speed, your clothes come out drier and ready to wear. Discover the perfect balance of technology and convenience in the Voltas Beko washing machine.

Specifications:

Capacity: 6 Kg

Spin Speed: 1200 rpm

Front Load Design

In-built Heater: Yes

Hygiene Wash

Colour: White

Pros Cons Energy-efficient and cost-effective Limited capacity for larger households Hygiene Wash for germ-free laundry Front-load design may require bending for use

10. LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater

The LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) in striking Middle Black is an innovative washing machine which blends elegance with advanced technology. Thanks to its 5-star energy rating and Wi-Fi connectivity, you are assured of efficient cleaning with remove access and control, both of which afford ultimate convenience. LG's AI Direct Drive and 6 Motion DD technology ensure gentle yet thorough washing while Steam for Hygiene Wash eradicates germs and allergens. With a capacious 9 Kg capacity, this washing machine can handle large loads with ease. Experience LG's cutting-edge technology and timeless design and make laundry a breeze.

Specifications:

Capacity: 9 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Stars

Inverter Technology

In-built Heater: Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity

6 Motion DD & Steam for Hygiene Wash

Colour: Middle Black

Pros Cons Energy-efficient and eco-friendly Front-load design may require bending Advanced AI and steam technology Premium features come with a higher price tag

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Haier 7.5 Kg 5 Star In-built Heater Top Load (HWM75-H826S6) In-built Heater for Stain Removal Oceanus Wave Drum for Gentle Washing 5-Star Energy Rating for Efficiency Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load (WW70T4020CX1TL) In-built Heater for Effective Cleaning Inverter Technology for Efficiency Stylish Inox Finish LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Front Load (FHP1209Z5M) AI Direct Drive for Customized Washing Steam for Hygiene Wash Large 9 Kg Capacity for Bulky Loads Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Front Load (WW80T604DLB1TL) Eco Bubble Technology for Deep Cleaning AI Control & Wi-Fi Connectivity Elegant Black Caviar Finish IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Eco Inverter Front Load (Executive Plus MXC 1014) Wi-Fi Connectivity for Remote Monitoring Oxyjet™ 9 Swirl Wash for Deep Clean Comprehensive 4-Year Warranty SHARP 11 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load (EST110NGY) Large 11 Kg Capacity for Big Loads Hot & Cold Water Dual Inlet 5-Star Energy Rating for Efficiency Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Front Load (WAJ2416SIN) In-built Heater for Effective Stain Removal Touch Control Panel for Ease 5-Star Energy Rating for Efficiency Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Top Load (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX) Hard Water Wash for Tough Conditions ZPF Technology for Faster Fill 5-Star Energy Rating for Efficiency Voltas Beko 6 Kg 5 Star Front Load (WFL6012B7CUSKA/WXV) In-built Heater for Effective Cleaning Hygiene Wash for Germ-Free Clothes 1200 rpm Spin Speed for Faster Drying LG 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Front Load (FHP1209Z5M) AI Direct Drive for Gentle & Effective Wash Steam for Hygiene Wash Wi-Fi Connectivity for Smart Control

Best value for money

Among the array of impressive washing machines listed, the "Voltas Beko A Tata Product 1200 rpm 6 Kg Front Load Washing Machine (WFL6012B7CUSKA/WXV)" stands out as the best value for money option. This 6 Kg front-load washing machine combines affordability with essential features. With a reasonable price point, it offers a decent load capacity, a powerful 1200 rpm spin speed, and an in-built heater for effective washing. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of the higher-end models, it still ensures efficient and hygienic laundry care, making it an excellent choice for those seeking reliable performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The "LG 9 Kg 5-Star Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M)" stands out as the best overall product among the diverse range of washing machines listed. With a capacious 9 Kg capacity and a 5-star energy rating, it combines efficiency and convenience. Its AI Direct Drive and 6 Motion DD technology ensure gentle yet thorough cleaning, while the Steam for Hygiene Wash feature adds an extra layer of hygiene. Wi-Fi connectivity adds modern convenience, and the elegant Middle Black design complements any home. This LG washing machine strikes the perfect balance between innovation, performance, and style, making it the top choice for discerning consumers.

How to buy the best washing machine in India

Capacity: Determine the right drum size based on your household's laundry load. For smaller families, 6-7 kg is sufficient, while larger households may need 8-10 kg.

Type: Choose between front-loading and top-loading machines. Front loaders are more energy-efficient and offer better cleaning, while top loaders are more affordable and convenient.

Energy Efficiency: Look for machines with a higher star rating to save on electricity bills. A 5-star-rated machine is ideal for energy conservation.

Features: Consider features like in-built heaters for hot water wash, multiple wash programs, quick wash, and smart connectivity for added convenience.

Budget: Set a budget and find the best machine that meets your requirements within that range.

Brand and Reviews: Opt for reputable brands known for quality and check user reviews for real-world performance.

Warranty and After-sales Service: Ensure the machine comes with a good warranty and reliable customer support.

Space and Installation: Measure the space where you'll place the machine and ensure it fits. Confirm if installation is included or if it's an additional cost.

Water Quality: If you live in an area with hard water, consider a machine with features to handle it effectively.

By evaluating these factors, you can make an informed decision and select the best washing machine that suits your needs and budget in India.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.