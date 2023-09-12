Best water purifier under 10,000: 10 options

Are you wondering if the water that you are drinking is safe or not? Well, we all have heard how important it is to stay hydrated and how our bodies are made up from 70% water. To keep our immunity in check, to stay hydrated and to remain in the best of health, drinking pure and fresh water is important. But equally important is to ensure that the water that you are drinking is free from contaminants and disease-causing microorganisms. This is why you must invest in a good water purifier which makes sure that your water is free from dissolved solids and toxic metal impurities. A water purifier is a cost effective home appliance. If you’re looking for some best options under ₹10,000, then our buying guide below will come in handy.Below listed options are from established brands like Kent,V-Guard, HUL Pureit, among others. Take a look at them.1. AQUA INDIA ORIGINAL'S GRAND PLUS 12 Stages Water Purifier

This water purifier comes equipped with water purification technology. With a 12-stage filtration process, this water purifier ensures that you get pure and clean water to drink at all times. It combines RO and UV filtration, patented ORC copper and zinc technology, alkaline enhancement, TDS control, and a high TDS membrane to deliver pristine water. Amazing, right? This purifier can handle water with a TDS level of up to 2500 ppm and boasts a robust 20 LPH water purification capacity.

Specifications:

Filtration Stages: 12

Filtration Technologies: RO, UV, ORC Copper, Zinc, Alkaline, TDS Control

TDS Level: Up to 2500 ppm

Capacity: 20 LPH

Additional Features: TDS Meter, RO Cover

2. KENT Gold Plus Gravity Water Purifier (11015)

This water purifier is a non-electric, chemical-free gravity water purifier that's perfect for homes. With advanced UF (Ultra Filtration) technology, it ensures the removal of impurities without the need for electricity. This countertop purifier offers a generous 20L storage capacity, making it ideal for small to medium-sized families. It's designed to provide safe drinking water without the hassle of complex installations or electricity bills.

Specifications:

Filtration Technology: UF (Ultra Filtration)

Storage Capacity: 20L

Power Source: Non-Electric

3. V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier

This water purifier is a powerful device equipped with a world-class RO membrane and advanced UF membrane. It can handle TDS levels of up to 2000 ppm, ensuring that your water is purified to the highest standards. With a 7-stage purification process, it removes impurities and contaminants effectively. Plus, V-Guard offers free installation and a 1-year warranty across India.

Specifications:

Filtration Stages: 7

Filtration Technologies: RO, UF

TDS Level: Up to 2000 ppm

Capacity: 7 Litres

Additional Features: Free PAN India Installation, 1-Year Warranty

4. KENT 11018 Gold Star Gravity-based Water Purifier

This water purifier is a gravity-based water purifier with a smart design and high storage capacity. It utilizes an activated carbon filter to remove impurities and improve the taste of water. With a generous 22L capacity, it's perfect for larger families. The non-electric design means it operates without electricity and is easy to maintain.

Specifications:

Filtration Technology: Activated Carbon Filter

Storage Capacity: 22L

Power Source: Non-Electric

5. TATA Swach Cristella Advance+ Gravity Water Purifier

The TATA Swach Cristella Advance+ is a gravity-based water purifier with an 18L capacity, making it suitable for medium-sized families. It offers a 9+9L dual container for easy storage and access to clean water. This blue beauty is designed to deliver safe drinking water without the need for electricity, making it an eco-friendly choice.

Specifications:

Storage Capacity: 18L (9+9)

Power Source: Non-Electric

6. HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - 2L

This water purifier is a compact and budget-friendly choice for smaller households. It comes with a 2L storage capacity and utilizes UV technology to eliminate harmful microorganisms. Please note that it's not suitable for borewell or tanker water sources.

Specifications:

Filtration Technology: UV

Storage Capacity: 2L

Not Suitable for: Borewell or Tanker Water

7. YPURE Neero Plus RO Residential Water Purifier

YPURE Neero Plus is a residential water purifier that combines RO, UV, alkaline enhancement, high TDS membrane, and TDS control to ensure the delivery of clean and healthy drinking water. With a 12-liter storage capacity and a remarkable 20 LPH purification rate, it's a reliable choice for families.

Specifications:

Filtration Stages: 12

Filtration Technologies: RO, UV, Alkaline, TDS Control

Storage Capacity: 12 Litres

Purification Rate: 20 LPH

8. Prestige Non-Electric Acrylic Water Purifier PSWP 2.0

This water purifier is a non-electric, gravity-based water purifier with an 18L capacity. Its multicolour design adds a dash of style to your kitchen. This purifier relies on gravity and an activated carbon filter to remove impurities, ensuring safe and clean drinking water.

Specifications:

Filtration Technology: Activated Carbon Filter

Storage Capacity: 18L

Power Source: Non-Electric

9. Livpure Glo UV+UF Water Purifier

This water purifier is designed for homes with municipal water sources. With a 7L storage capacity, it ensures you have purified water on hand whenever you need it. Please note that it's not suitable for borewell or tanker water.

Specifications:

Filtration Technologies: UV, UF

Storage Capacity: 7L

Suitable for: Municipal Water

10. Blue Star Aristo 7L Double Layered UV+UF Technology Water Purifier

This water purifier employs double-layered UV+UF technology for thorough purification. It features a 6-stage filtration process with activated carbon, ensuring the removal of impurities and improvement in water taste. The ATB (Aqua Taste Booster) further enhances the water's taste.

Specifications:

Filtration Technologies: Double Layered UV, UF, Activated Carbon

Storage Capacity: 7L

Additional Features: ATB (Aqua Taste Booster)

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AQUA INDIA ORIGINAL'S GRAND PLUS 12 Stages of Filtration High TDS Membrane TDS Control and Alkaline Enhancement KENT Gold Plus Gravity Water Purifier (11015) UF Technology Non-Electric Operation 20L Storage Capacity V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier 7-Stage Purification World-class RO Membrane and UF Membrane Free PAN India Installation & 1-Year Warranty KENT 11018 Gold Star Gravity-based Water Purifier High Storage Capacity Activated Carbon Filter Smart Design TATA Swach Cristella Advance+ Gravity Water Purifier 18L Dual Container Gravity-Based Operation Suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - 2L (White) UV Technology Compact Design Not Suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - 2L (White) UV Technology Compact Design Not Suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water YPURE Neero Plus RO Residential Water Purifier 12 Stages of Filtration High TDS Membrane and Alkaline Enhancement 20LPH Purification Rate Prestige Non Electric Acrylic Water Purifier PSWP 2.0 Gravity-Based Operation 18L Storage Capacity Multicolour Design Livpure Glo UV, UV+UF Water Purifier UV and UF Filtration 7L Storage Capacity Suitable for Municipal Water with TDS up

Pros and Cons

Product Pros Cons AQUA INDIA ORIGINAL'S GRAND PLUS - 12-stage purification - High price Kent Gold Plus Gravity Water Purifier - Non-electric & chemical-free - Limited storage V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier - 7-stage purification - Limited 7-liter capacity Kent 11018 Gold Star Gravity-based Water Purifier - Smart design - Moderate storage capacity TATA Swach Cristella Advance+ - Ample 18-liter storage - Limited purification stages HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV+ (White) - Compact & UV purification - Not suitable for certain water sources YPURE Neero Plus RO Water Purifier - RO+UV+Alkaline - Higher price range Prestige Non-Electric Acrylic Water Purifier - Gravity-based & multicolored - Moderate storage Livpure Glo UV+UF Water Purifier - Suitable for municipal water - Not for borewell or tanker water Blue Star Aristo 7L Double Layered UV+UF - 6-stage purification - Limited 7-liter capacity

Best value for moneyThe Kent Gold Plus gravity water purifier stands out as the best value for money choice in this category. It offers non-electric and chemical-free purification, making it cost-effective in the long run. Although it has limited storage, its affordability and reliable performance make it an excellent choice for those seeking budget-friendly and eco-friendly water purification.

Best overall productThe AQUA INDIA original's grand plus water purifier takes the crown as the best overall product in this category. With its impressive 12-stage purification system, TDS control, high TDS membrane, and capacity to work up to 2500 ppm, it offers comprehensive water purification. The inclusion of LED UV, patented ORC copper, and other advanced features make it a top-tier choice for those who prioritize water quality.

How to find the best water purifier?To choose the right water purifier from the options listed above, consider your specific needs. Evaluate features like purification stages, capacity, and suitability for your water source. Balance your budget with long-term cost savings and environmental impact. The Kent Gold Plus Gravity water purifier offers an excellent balance of affordability and effectiveness, while the AQUA INDIA original's grand plus is ideal for those who want top-tier purification.

