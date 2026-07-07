Best WiFi printers for home and office to print from your smartphone or laptop wirelessly

Running back and forth to connect a printer with a cable can slow down your workflow, especially when multiple people need to print from different devices. A WiFi printer solves this by letting you print documents, photos and assignments wirelessly from your laptop, smartphone or tablet.

Print from any device without the cable mess.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Today's WiFi printers also offer fast printing, automatic duplex printing, mobile app support and low running costs, making them suitable for both home and office use. To help you choose the right one, we have shortlisted the best WiFi printers that combine reliable performance, easy connectivity and excellent value for everyday printing needs.

The HP Smart Tank 589 is an all-in-one ink tank printer designed for homes and small offices that need low-cost, high-volume colour printing. It supports print, scan and copy functions with wireless connectivity for convenient operation from computers and smartphones. HP includes enough ink for up to 4,000 black and 6,000 colour pages, keeping running costs low. Buyers appreciate its simple setup and vibrant colour output, though opinions are mixed regarding print speed, Wi-Fi stability and overall reliability.

Specifications Print Functions Print, Scan, Copy Print Speed Up to 30 ppm (Black), 24 ppm (Colour) Ink Yield Up to 4,000 Black & 6,000 Colour pages Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Paper Capacity 100-sheet input tray Reasons to Buy Excellent ink economy for regular printing Easy wireless setup and mobile printing Reasons to Avoid Wireless connectivity can be inconsistent Print speed varies during larger jobs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the easy installation, colourful prints and economical ink tank. However, some report inconsistent Wi-Fi connectivity, slower print speeds and occasional reliability concerns.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers affordable high-volume colour printing with wireless convenience, making it ideal for families, students and home offices.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Brother HL-L2440DW is a compact monochrome laser printer built for users who print large numbers of text documents. It delivers speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and automatic duplex printing to reduce paper usage. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and LAN provide flexible connectivity, while the 3,000-page inbox toner lowers initial running costs. Buyers appreciate its fast performance, reliable print quality and compact footprint, making it an excellent option for home offices and small businesses.

Specifications Print Speed Up to 30 ppm Printing Automatic Duplex Connectivity Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, LAN, USB Memory 64MB Paper Tray 250 Sheets Reasons to Buy Fast monochrome printing Low running cost with inbox toner Reasons to Avoid No scanning or copying Prints only in black and white

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fast print speed, automatic duplex printing and reliable wireless performance. Many also consider it a dependable option for everyday office documents.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines fast laser printing, automatic duplex support and economical toner costs for frequent document printing.

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3010 is an all-in-one wireless ink tank printer designed for affordable everyday printing. It supports print, scan and copy functions while delivering excellent page yields with refillable ink bottles. Canon's Hybrid Ink System produces sharp text alongside vibrant photographs, making it suitable for home, school and creative projects. Buyers frequently praise its print quality and low operating cost, although some mention that print speeds are modest compared to laser printers and automatic duplex printing is unavailable.

Specifications Print Functions Print, Scan, Copy Ink System Refillable MegaTank Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Print Resolution Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi Ink Yield Up to 6,000 Black / 7,000 Colour pages Reasons to Buy Excellent photo and colour quality Very low printing cost Reasons to Avoid No automatic duplex printing Slower than laser printers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the excellent print quality, economical ink consumption and dependable wireless printing. Some feel printing speeds could be quicker for larger document batches.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers outstanding print quality with extremely low running costs, making it perfect for regular home printing.

The HP Ink Advantage 4388 is an all-in-one printer designed for home users needing reliable printing, scanning and copying. It features dual-band Wi-Fi for improved wireless stability, an automatic document feeder and HP Smart app support for convenient mobile printing. The printer produces sharp text and colourful graphics while remaining compact enough for smaller workspaces. Buyers appreciate the easy setup and everyday performance, though some note that cartridge replacement costs can be higher than ink tank alternatives.

Specifications Print Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Dual-Band Wi-Fi, USB Automatic Document Feeder Yes Mobile Printing HP Smart App Printer Type Ink Cartridge Reasons to Buy Includes automatic document feeder Stable dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity Reasons to Avoid Cartridge costs are relatively high Best suited for moderate printing volumes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its easy installation, compact design and convenient wireless printing. Some mention recurring cartridge expenses for frequent printing.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines convenient wireless printing, automatic document feeding and reliable everyday performance for home users.

The HP DeskJet 2931 is an affordable all-in-one colour printer aimed at students and families with light printing needs. It supports printing, scanning and copying while offering dual-band Wi-Fi for easier wireless connectivity. The compact design fits comfortably into small spaces, and the HP Smart app enables printing directly from mobile devices. Buyers like its affordability and straightforward setup, though print speeds and cartridge costs make it better suited to occasional rather than high-volume printing.

Specifications Print Functions Print, Scan, Copy Print Speed Up to 7.5 ppm (Black) Connectivity Dual-Band Wi-Fi, USB Monthly Duty Cycle Up to 1,000 pages Mobile Printing HP Smart App Reasons to Buy Compact and budget-friendly Easy smartphone printing Reasons to Avoid Slow print speed Cartridge printing costs are higher

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the simple setup, compact design and wireless printing convenience. Some feel print speeds are slow and cartridge replacements become expensive over time.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it is an affordable all-in-one printer that handles everyday schoolwork and home documents without occupying much space.

The Brother DCP-T535DW is a refillable ink tank printer built for homes and small offices that need high-volume printing with low running costs. It supports print, scan and copy functions, along with automatic duplex printing to reduce paper usage. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and the Brother Mobile Connect app make wireless printing simple. Buyers appreciate its sharp print quality, fast performance and economical ink usage. However, some mention that the initial setup takes time and the control panel could be more intuitive.

Specifications Print Functions Print, Scan, Copy Print Speed Up to 16 ipm (Black), 9 ipm (Colour) Connectivity Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB Automatic Duplex Yes Ink Yield Up to 15,000 Black & 5,000 Colour pages (with extra black bottle) Reasons to Buy Extremely low printing cost Automatic duplex printing Reasons to Avoid Initial setup requires time Display controls are basic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the excellent print quality, economical ink consumption and reliable wireless connectivity. Some feel the initial setup is slightly complicated for first-time users.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines automatic duplex printing, outstanding ink efficiency and dependable wireless performance for everyday home or office use.

The HP Laser 303dw is a monochrome laser printer designed for offices that require fast and reliable document printing. It offers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, automatic duplex printing and multiple connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet and USB. Its 256MB memory helps manage larger print jobs efficiently. Buyers appreciate the sharp text quality and dependable performance. Some mention it is best suited to document printing as it lacks scanning and copying features.

Specifications Print Speed Up to 30 ppm Printer Type Mono Laser Connectivity Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB Memory 256MB Automatic Duplex Yes Reasons to Buy Fast office document printing Reliable wireless and LAN connectivity Reasons to Avoid No scanner included Monochrome printing only

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quick printing speed, crisp text quality and reliable connectivity. Some wish it included scanning and copying functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers fast duplex laser printing with dependable performance for busy workplaces.

The HP Laser 1008w is a compact single-function monochrome laser printer designed for users who mainly print documents. It delivers print speeds of up to 21 pages per minute while supporting wireless printing through Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. Its compact footprint makes it suitable for desks with limited space. Buyers appreciate the clean print quality and simple setup. However, the absence of scanning, copying and duplex printing makes it better suited to basic printing requirements.

Specifications Print Speed Up to 21 ppm Printer Type Mono Laser Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Input Tray 150 Sheets Duty Cycle Up to 10,000 pages Reasons to Buy Compact design Sharp monochrome prints Reasons to Avoid No duplex printing Print-only functionality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its compact size, quick setup and crisp print quality. Some wish automatic duplex printing and scanning features were included.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers dependable wireless laser printing in a compact design for everyday document printing.

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is an all-in-one ink tank printer designed for affordable, high-volume printing at home or in small offices. It supports printing, scanning and copying while offering Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile printing through the Epson Smart Panel app. Heat-Free PrecisionCore technology helps reduce power consumption while maintaining consistent print quality. Buyers appreciate the low running costs, vibrant colour output and dependable reliability. Some feel printing speed is average compared with laser printers.

Specifications Print Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Ink Yield Up to 4,500 Black & 7,500 Colour pages Print Resolution Up to 5760 × 1440 dpi Mobile Printing Epson Smart Panel Reasons to Buy Excellent ink economy High-quality colour prints Reasons to Avoid No automatic duplex Moderate print speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the economical ink usage, vibrant colour output and reliable performance. Some mention the lack of automatic duplex printing as a drawback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers exceptionally low printing costs and consistent print quality for home and office users.

The HP Smart Tank 670 is a premium all-in-one ink tank printer featuring automatic duplex printing, scanning and copying. It includes an automatic document feeder, self-monitoring ink sensors and dual-band Wi-Fi for reliable wireless connectivity. Designed for homes and small businesses, it delivers excellent page yields with low running costs. Buyers appreciate its print quality, user-friendly setup and ink efficiency. Some note that the initial purchase price is higher than entry-level ink tank printers.

Specifications Print Functions Print, Scan, Copy Automatic Duplex Yes Automatic Document Feeder Yes Connectivity Dual-Band Wi-Fi, USB Ink Yield Up to 6,000 Black & 8,000 Colour pages Reasons to Buy Automatic duplex and ADF Outstanding ink efficiency Reasons to Avoid Higher upfront cost Slightly larger footprint

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the easy setup, excellent print quality and low ink consumption. Some feel the initial purchase price is slightly expensive for home users.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines premium features, automatic duplex printing and excellent ink savings for long-term value.

Factors to consider when buying a WiFi printer<

Print technology: Choose between ink tank and laser printers based on your printing volume and the type of documents you print.

Running cost: A printer with affordable ink refills or toner replacements can save significantly over long-term use.

Print speed: Faster print speeds are useful if you regularly print reports, assignments or large document batches.

Wireless features: Look for support for WiFi, mobile printing apps and direct printing from smartphones or tablets.

Extra functions: Scanning, copying, automatic duplex printing and an automatic document feeder add convenience for everyday tasks.

Top 3 features of best Wi-Fi printers

Printers Functions Print Speed Connectivity HP Smart Tank 589 Print, Scan, Copy Up to 30 ppm (B), 24 ppm (C) Wi-Fi, USB Brother HL-L2440DW Print Up to 30 ppm Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, LAN, USB Canon PIXMA G3010 Print, Scan, Copy Up to 8.8 ipm (B), 5 ipm (C) Wi-Fi, USB HP Ink Advantage 4388 Print, Scan, Copy Up to 20 ppm Dual-Band Wi-Fi, USB HP DeskJet 2931 Print, Scan, Copy Up to 7.5 ppm (B) Dual-Band Wi-Fi, USB Brother DCP-T535DW Print, Scan, Copy Up to 16 ipm (B), 9 ipm (C) Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB HP Laser 303dw Print Up to 30 ppm Wi-Fi, LAN, USB HP Laser 1008w Print Up to 21 ppm Wi-Fi, USB Epson EcoTank L3252 Print, Scan, Copy Up to 10 ipm (B), 5 ipm (C) Wi-Fi, USB HP Smart Tank 670 Print, Scan, Copy Up to 12 ppm (B), 7 ppm (C) Dual-Band Wi-Fi, USB

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FAQs What is a WiFi printer? A WiFi printer connects to your wireless network, allowing you to print without using a USB cable.

Can multiple people use one WiFi printer? Yes, multiple users connected to the same network can print from their devices.

Do WiFi printers work with smartphones? Yes, most models support printing directly from Android and iPhone devices.

Are WiFi printers suitable for home use? Yes, they are ideal for homes because they reduce cable clutter and offer convenient wireless printing.

Do WiFi printers also scan and copy? Many WiFi printers are all-in-one models that include printing, scanning and copying functions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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