Beyond ChatGPT – Some incredible AI tools that you might have not heard of

While it does feel like ChatGPT is the new Google and some of us have moved to using ChatGPT for every question that pops up in our mind instead of doing a regular Google search, there are many more interesting AI tools out there that are a bit more under the radar and shall intrigue you equally or more. Go ahead, try these tools today, and see which one suits your tastes and preferences more.(REUTERS)

Grok

Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, has recently gained traction, especially after going viral with the Ghibli Pictures trend. While earlier Grok models were open-source, the latest version — Grok-3 — remains proprietary and serves as xAI’s flagship model. Integrated directly into X (formerly Twitter), Grok-3 was trained using ten times more computing power than its predecessor, Grok-2. xAI offers both Grok-3, which emphasizes accuracy, and Grok-3 Mini, optimised for speed — though most users may not notice a significant difference in day-to-day use.

Founded in 2023, xAI aims to "understand the true nature of the universe" — a mission Elon Musk set forth after parting ways with OpenAI. Musk’s departure stemmed from disagreements over OpenAI’s growing emphasis on political correctness, its shift away from a non-profit model, and what he perceived as increasing opacity.

Grok’s interface sets it apart with features like “Deep Search,” “Deeper Search,” and various “Think Modes.” It supports a wide range of tasks, including research, image generation, how-to queries, data analysis, and code creation. According to a recent Counterpoint report, Grok-3 was trained using a staggering 200,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs — showcasing its scale — while rivals like Deepseek R1 achieve similar performance with just 2,000 Nvidia H800 GPUs, highlighting efficiency over brute force.

Manus

Manus is one of the earliest full-fledged AI agents designed to perform a wide range of tasks with minimal human input. Unlike traditional chatbots that rely on continuous prompting, Manus is built to function largely autonomously. Its advertised capabilities include trip planning, schedule management, stock analysis, video course creation, comparative analysis, and podcast editing, among others.



Developed in China, Manus has sparked conversations about the country’s rapid strides in AI innovation. However, the platform is not without its limitations — users have reported occasional inaccuracies and execution issues. Access was limited with a long waitlist but has recently opened up as the company has expanded capacity. There is a free plan which does give you some decent level of access although you might have to spend around $20 a month for the basic paid plan.

Out of all the AI tools I have used recently, Manus is one of the most fascinating. I just built an application to calculate USD to INR currency conversion rates in Python within minutes. It even deployed to a public website for me to access and I didn't even have to write a line of code. This might be paving the way for AGI or Artificial Generational Intelligence.

Mistral AI

Mistral AI, the French company behind Le Chat—a local alternative to ChatGPT and Grok—positions itself as the world’s greenest and leading independent AI lab. It remains the most prominent European contender in the generative AI space. Mistral offers both free and premium models with tiered pricing and recently partnered with Microsoft to distribute its models via the Azure platform.

A notable feature in Le Chat is the ability to connect your Google account, allowing the AI to summarize your emails and meetings. The company asserts that this personal data will not be used for training purposes. Additionally, Le Chat supports the creation of custom AI agents to help automate a variety of tasks.

Claude AI

Claude, developed by Anthropic AI, is a key competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT series, with a strong emphasis on AI safety and research. Anthropic was founded by former OpenAI members who left the company over concerns about the direction and safety of AI development. While the free version of Claude offers capabilities comparable to ChatGPT’s free tier, the Pro version offers more usage and access to more Claude models. Claude.AI seems to be a favourite amongst developers as it offers code generation, Github support and help with refactoring.

Qwen

Qwen is Alibaba Cloud’s large language model and a growing competitor to ChatGPT. While several of its earlier models have been open-sourced, the most advanced versions remain proprietary—a strategy that's increasingly common among leading AI labs balancing openness with commercial advantage.

LM Studio

LM Studio is a free user-friendly app that lets anyone run AI chatbots on their own computer without needing the internet. You can try popular open-source models like Mistral or Llama securely and privately. It’s great for exploring AI locally, whether you're curious about chatbots or just want to use AI without sending data to the cloud.

Go ahead, try the above tools today, and see which one suits your tastes and preferences more. There is a platter of LLMs to choose from these days!

Authored by: Varun Krishnan