BGMI 3.9 update: 5 cool upgrades you probably missed

The BGMI 3.9 update was only released recently on July 16. Since then, while several new features have been highlighted, such as the collaboration with the Transformers, several other features in the update have gone unnoticed. Here, we outline five features from the BGMI 3.9 update that you might have missed. Playing BGMI on high settings. (Ijaj Khan/HT)

1. Anti-Gravity Spires For Traversal

According to Krafton, the anti-gravity spires bring dynamic traversal to classic maps. These include floating towers that launch you into the air, allowing you to deploy anywhere nearby. This enables fast rotations and creative strategic escapes that were not previously possible to execute.

2. ASM Abakan 5.56mm Rifle

The classic mode features a new weapon called the ASM Abakan, which is a 5.56mm assault rifle. It has been added to Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok, and offers full-auto, burst, and single-shot modes.

3. Faster Sprinting Thanks To Medkits

Using a medkit now allows you to sprint faster. This creates possibilities such as escaping the blue zone or evading enemies you might not want to face immediately. Again, another strategic play, and saves you from potential losses which could have been avoided.

4. Pre-match Plane Cabin Fun

Before a match begins, there is a social hub in the plane which you can be a part of to relax, dance, play mini-games, and socialise. However, this feature is only available to players at level 9 and above.

5. Bike Can Drift

For fans of using bikes in BGMI, these vehicles can now drift, leaving skid marks. Now, this opens up numerous gameplay possibilities and opportunities for cool gameplay footage. We are sure players will find new ways to do stunts, and then share the gameplay with friends and on socials.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price And More