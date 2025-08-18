BGMI redeem codes for August 18: Unlock the White Rabbit backpack and more rewards today
BGMI redeem codes for August 18: Unlock fresh rewards, including the White Rabbit backpack, exclusive skins, and outfits, before they expire.
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have another chance to unlock free in-game rewards, as Krafton India has rolled out its 17th set of official redeem codes on August 18. With this release, the total number of active codes has now reached 850. Each set offers 50 unique codes, which help players to grab in-game rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, upgrade materials and more. This new set also features a special code that might unlock the White Rabbit backpack.
All codes issued on August 18 remain valid until September 12, 2025. Players are advised to use the official redemption website to claim their items, as any codes circulated through unofficial sources will be treated as invalid.
BGMI Redeem codes for August 18:
EDZBZ6J5MW7GCPEG
EDZCZNT7MS5HWXWA
EDZDZ3QX89C3XUSA
EDZEZ9JMEHWPF4B8
EDZFZQ7QQ8X7X8CD
EDZGZKC5EJDM6SVC
EDZHZQE4CK9Q54Q3
EDZIZQXUHXRK4N89
EDZJZQXVPECFVFNV
EDZKZD7FX43R4JQB
EDZLZ3JDW94ACDXG
EDZMZ7PCTS83FPB4
EDZNZFX85BR3AF4P
EDZOZ8844AFXWFF8
EDZPZAWGH888PVDC
EDZQZSGPKEAA4JR4
EDZRZSFKE7MSA7W8
EDZVZBWRNBN4MDPU
EDZTZ3HGG9CNES7N
EDZUZKSD8RWD8PU4
EDZBAZJC6GU9CK8V
EDZBBZ5QCXRCWTPV
EDZBCZX94GBEBD7G
EDZBDZ673M9WTCSC
EDZBEZXDAS3H6BV3
EDZBFZ36NPCSFSPH
EDZBGZTBN7FU59JP
EDZBHZ7DEDDU5W8A
EDZBIZVRVD43EU67
EDZBJZQAWWC45QT4
EDZBKZDXFCCS9QSC
EDZBLZRNA8KCUQSN
EDZBMZ6EP5NMGSHF
EDZBNZC9Q8P6ND4V
EDZBOZUPPA6AMCBK
EDZBPZC8E4JVP5HJ
EDZBQZN35M7SNA4X
EDZBRZC87D4TEKE6
EDZBVZQPV59PUBEG
EDZBTZ76VFMVDW7Q
EDZBUZHAMJGNT34A
EDZCAZSAJ65WEH99
EDZCBZDAQM5EXREM
EDZCCZU6B5KUTUQ9
EDZCDZ9XFB78RN3W
EDZCEZNQ7AHFXMGV
EDZCFZHQ5PGXFDCP
EDZCGZBX8AQF8ABE
EDZCHZA8VRRXNDBH
EDZCIZ5VR8RVD96U
How to Redeem BGMI Codes for August 18:
- Visit the official BGMI redemption website - www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
- Enter your in-game character ID.
- Type in the correct redemption code.
- Complete the Captcha verification.
- A confirmation message will show “Code redeemed successfully.” Rewards will then arrive in your in-game mailbox.
Important Rules to Remember While Redeeming the Code:
- Each code is limited to ten users on a first-come, first-served basis.
- A player cannot redeem the same code twice.
- Rewards must be collected from in-game mail within seven days.
- Only one code can be redeemed per account daily.
- Guest accounts cannot access these rewards.
- Rewards expire 30 days after reaching the mailbox.
As the White Rabbit backpack is available this time, competition for redemptions is expected to be fierce. Players are advised to redeem their codes quickly before they run out.