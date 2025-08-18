BGMI redeem codes for August 18: Unlock the White Rabbit backpack and more rewards today

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have another chance to unlock free in-game rewards, as Krafton India has rolled out its 17th set of official redeem codes on August 18. With this release, the total number of active codes has now reached 850. Each set offers 50 unique codes, which help players to grab in-game rewards such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, upgrade materials and more. This new set also features a special code that might unlock the White Rabbit backpack. BGMI redeem codes for August 18: Unlock exclusive rewards, outfits, weapon skins, and White Rabbit backpack.(Krafton)

All codes issued on August 18 remain valid until September 12, 2025. Players are advised to use the official redemption website to claim their items, as any codes circulated through unofficial sources will be treated as invalid.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 18:

EDZBZ6J5MW7GCPEG

EDZCZNT7MS5HWXWA

EDZDZ3QX89C3XUSA

EDZEZ9JMEHWPF4B8

EDZFZQ7QQ8X7X8CD

EDZGZKC5EJDM6SVC

EDZHZQE4CK9Q54Q3

EDZIZQXUHXRK4N89

EDZJZQXVPECFVFNV

EDZKZD7FX43R4JQB

EDZLZ3JDW94ACDXG

EDZMZ7PCTS83FPB4

EDZNZFX85BR3AF4P

EDZOZ8844AFXWFF8

EDZPZAWGH888PVDC

EDZQZSGPKEAA4JR4

EDZRZSFKE7MSA7W8

EDZVZBWRNBN4MDPU

EDZTZ3HGG9CNES7N

EDZUZKSD8RWD8PU4

EDZBAZJC6GU9CK8V

EDZBBZ5QCXRCWTPV

EDZBCZX94GBEBD7G

EDZBDZ673M9WTCSC

EDZBEZXDAS3H6BV3

EDZBFZ36NPCSFSPH

EDZBGZTBN7FU59JP

EDZBHZ7DEDDU5W8A

EDZBIZVRVD43EU67

EDZBJZQAWWC45QT4

EDZBKZDXFCCS9QSC

EDZBLZRNA8KCUQSN

EDZBMZ6EP5NMGSHF

EDZBNZC9Q8P6ND4V

EDZBOZUPPA6AMCBK

EDZBPZC8E4JVP5HJ

EDZBQZN35M7SNA4X

EDZBRZC87D4TEKE6

EDZBVZQPV59PUBEG

EDZBTZ76VFMVDW7Q

EDZBUZHAMJGNT34A

EDZCAZSAJ65WEH99

EDZCBZDAQM5EXREM

EDZCCZU6B5KUTUQ9

EDZCDZ9XFB78RN3W

EDZCEZNQ7AHFXMGV

EDZCFZHQ5PGXFDCP

EDZCGZBX8AQF8ABE

EDZCHZA8VRRXNDBH

EDZCIZ5VR8RVD96U

How to Redeem BGMI Codes for August 18:

Visit the official BGMI redemption website - www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Enter your in-game character ID.

Type in the correct redemption code.

Complete the Captcha verification.

A confirmation message will show “Code redeemed successfully.” Rewards will then arrive in your in-game mailbox.

Important Rules to Remember While Redeeming the Code:

Each code is limited to ten users on a first-come, first-served basis.

A player cannot redeem the same code twice.

Rewards must be collected from in-game mail within seven days.

Only one code can be redeemed per account daily.

Guest accounts cannot access these rewards.

Rewards expire 30 days after reaching the mailbox.

As the White Rabbit backpack is available this time, competition for redemptions is expected to be fierce. Players are advised to redeem their codes quickly before they run out.