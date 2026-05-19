Big TVs getting too expensive and buyers are now switching to projectors instead

Large smart TVs continue to get more expensive as screen sizes increase, especially for buyers looking for premium picture quality and immersive audio features. This is one reason many users are now shifting towards modern projectors that can deliver a theatre-like viewing experience with much larger screen sizes at comparatively lower prices.

Home entertainment setups are now moving beyond traditional smart TVs.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Today’s projectors are no longer limited to basic presentations or dark room setups. Many models now offer 4K support, Dolby Atmos audio, smart TV features and improved brightness for movies, gaming and OTT streaming. Some premium projectors are also seeing discounts during the ongoing sale, making them more attractive for buyers planning to upgrade their home entertainment setup.

Why projectors are becoming better than smart TVs for many buyers:

Much larger screen sizes: Projectors can easily create 100-inch or bigger displays, which are often far more expensive with smart TVs.

More immersive movie experience: Large projection screens combined with Dolby Atmos audio create a more cinematic viewing setup at home.

Better value at larger sizes: Premium large-screen TVs can cost significantly more compared to projectors offering similar screen experiences.

Flexible placement options: Many modern projectors support portable and compact designs for easier room placement and travel use.

Improved smart features: New projectors now include Android TV, streaming apps, voice assistants and wireless connectivity features.

The Lumio Smart Projector is designed for home entertainment users seeking a large-screen cinematic experience with wireless convenience. It supports Full HD playback with 4K downscaling support, helping maintain clarity across streaming content and videos. Built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity allow quick pairing with speakers and smartphones, while smart streaming integration improves ease of use. Its compact body suits bedrooms and living rooms, and the integrated speaker system reduces dependency on external audio equipment for casual viewing sessions.

Specifications Resolution Full HD Supported Connectivity Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Projection Support 4K Downscaling Audio Built-in Speakers Usage Home Entertainment Reasons to Buy Wireless streaming support included Compact and easy to position Reasons to Avoid Brightness may struggle in daylight Built-in audio lacks deep bass

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the compact design and convenient wireless connectivity. Many also mention decent picture clarity for films and streaming content.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for convenient smart streaming and an affordable home theatre experience.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lifelong Smart Projector focuses on portable entertainment with built-in speakers and wireless screen mirroring support. Designed for casual movie watching and sports streaming, it offers a large projection size suitable for bedrooms and smaller living spaces. The projector supports Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone casting, making setup easier for modern users. Its lightweight design improves portability for indoor and occasional outdoor usage. The integrated speaker setup delivers acceptable audio performance for everyday viewing without requiring separate speaker systems.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth + Screen Mirroring Audio Dual Built-in Speakers Projection Type LED Projector Usage Movies and Sports Design Portable Form Factor Reasons to Buy Lightweight and portable design Easy smartphone connectivity Reasons to Avoid Average brightness performance Audio output is limited for large rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the portability and simple setup process. Several users also mention that it works well for casual movie sessions.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for affordable portable entertainment and simple wireless connectivity support.

This smart projector is built for streaming-focused entertainment and supports official playback compatibility for popular OTT applications. It offers Full HD resolution support, integrated speakers, and wireless casting for convenient media access. The projector is designed for users who prefer simple plug-and-play functionality without additional streaming devices. Bluetooth connectivity enables pairing with wireless speakers or headphones, while compact dimensions improve placement flexibility. Suitable for movies, web series, and sports streaming, it balances smart features with easy usability.

Specifications Resolution Full HD Support Connectivity Bluetooth + Wi-Fi Streaming OTT App Compatibility Audio Built-in Speakers Casting Wireless Mirroring Reasons to Buy Convenient smart streaming support Easy wireless casting functionality Reasons to Avoid Brightness best suited for dark rooms Fan noise may be noticeable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the OTT support and simple casting functionality. Many users also mention decent picture quality for movie watching.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for hassle-free streaming and convenient wireless entertainment features.

The Zebronics Zeb Pixaplay 63 projector combines portability with modern smart projection features including auto keystone adjustment and screen adaptation support. Designed for home viewing and casual gaming, it supports wireless connectivity and large-screen projection in compact spaces. The projector includes built-in speakers and smartphone mirroring support for easier multimedia playback. Its lightweight body and adjustable projection flexibility improve convenience for users shifting between rooms. Suitable for budget-conscious buyers, it offers balanced features for movies and entertainment usage.

Specifications Feature Auto Keystone Adjustment Connectivity Wireless Mirroring Audio Built-in Speakers Usage Movies and Casual Gaming Design Portable Projector Reasons to Buy Automatic image correction support Compact and lightweight body Reasons to Avoid Audio quality is basic Daylight performance is limited

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the automatic adjustment features and easy wireless connectivity. Many also mention that setup feels beginner-friendly.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for portable projection and convenient automatic screen adjustment features.

The Crossbeats Smart Portable Projector is aimed at users wanting large-screen entertainment in a compact wireless format. Supporting up to a 300-inch display, it offers smart streaming compatibility and Bluetooth audio connectivity for flexible media playback. The projector features wireless screen mirroring and integrated speakers for simplified setup without extra accessories. Compact dimensions improve portability, making it suitable for indoor movie nights and travel use. Its balance of portability and smart functionality appeals to casual entertainment users.

Specifications Maximum Display 300-inch Projection Connectivity Bluetooth + Wireless Casting Audio Integrated Speakers Usage Portable Entertainment Streaming Smart Content Support Reasons to Buy Large projection capability Portable and travel-friendly design Reasons to Avoid Limited brightness for daytime use Audio may require external speakers for larger rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the portability and large screen projection capability. Several users also mention easy smartphone connectivity and decent streaming support.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for portable big-screen entertainment with wireless streaming convenience.

The WZATCO Smart Projector offers certified streaming compatibility along with automatic focus and wireless mirroring support for convenient daily usage. It is designed for users wanting a cleaner setup experience without manual adjustments every time the projector is moved. Full HD playback support, Bluetooth audio connectivity, and integrated speakers improve versatility for films and casual gaming. Its compact build suits bedrooms and apartments, while automatic image optimisation features help maintain viewing quality with minimal effort.

Specifications Feature Auto Focus Support Connectivity Bluetooth + Wi-Fi Resolution Full HD Playback Casting Wireless Mirroring Audio Built-in Speakers Reasons to Buy Automatic focus improves convenience Certified streaming compatibility included Reasons to Avoid Built-in audio is average Performance reduces under strong ambient light

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the auto focus feature and easy streaming compatibility. Many also mention smooth wireless connectivity and sharp visuals in darker rooms.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for smart automatic adjustments and convenient wireless entertainment support.

This smart projector is designed for flexible home entertainment setups with keystone correction and adjustable projection alignment support. It offers Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone mirroring, and integrated audio output for simplified usage across different rooms. Suitable for movies, web streaming, and presentations, the projector focuses on ease of setup and portability. The adjustable image correction system helps maintain proper screen alignment even when placed at angles, making it practical for smaller rooms and temporary viewing arrangements.

Specifications Feature Keystone Correction Connectivity Bluetooth + Mirroring Audio Built-in Speakers Usage Movies and Presentations Design Portable Build Reasons to Buy Flexible image alignment support Portable and easy to reposition Reasons to Avoid Brightness suited mainly for dark rooms Speaker quality is basic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the keystone correction feature and simple wireless setup. Several users also mention good portability for casual entertainment.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for flexible placement options and convenient wireless media playback.

The Ant Esports Smart Projector combines entertainment-focused features with gaming-friendly connectivity support. It includes wireless casting, built-in streaming compatibility, and adjustable image alignment for easier setup in compact rooms. The projector supports Full HD playback and offers compatibility with OTT applications and external devices through multiple ports. Designed for casual gaming and movie watching, it balances portability with practical connectivity options. Its compact footprint makes it suitable for users wanting a simple home theatre setup without complicated installation.

Specifications Resolution Full HD Support Connectivity Wireless Casting Streaming OTT Compatibility Feature Adjustable Projection Usage Gaming and Entertainment Reasons to Buy Good connectivity options Compact and gaming-friendly setup Reasons to Avoid Fan sound can become noticeable Limited brightness in larger spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the compact design and smooth connectivity support. Many users also mention decent performance for gaming and streaming sessions.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for compact entertainment and versatile gaming-friendly connectivity features.

Top 3 features of best projectors

Projectors Resolution Support Connectivity Smart Features Lumio Smart Projector Full HD Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4K Downscaling Lifelong Smart Projector HD/Full HD Bluetooth Screen Mirroring Smart Projector OTT Model Full HD Wi-Fi + Bluetooth OTT Support Zebronics Zeb Pixaplay 63 Full HD Wireless Mirroring Auto Keystone Crossbeats Portable Projector Full HD Bluetooth 300-inch Projection WZATCO Smart Projector Full HD Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Auto Focus Projector with Keystone Correction HD/Full HD Bluetooth Keystone Support Ant Esports Smart Projector Full HD Wireless Casting OTT Compatibility

Similar articles for you

I wanted a smart TV, but these projectors are starting to make more sense

Turn your wall into a stadium: 4K projectors to watch the T20 World Cup 2026

Mini home theatre under ₹20,000: Stream, play and watch on a bigger display

Consider these 4K projectors to elevate your viewing experience at home

FAQs Why are people buying projectors instead of smart TVs? Projectors offer larger screen sizes, more cinematic viewing experiences and better value compared to premium large-screen smart TVs.

Do modern projectors support Dolby Atmos audio? Many premium projectors now support Dolby Atmos passthrough or work with compatible sound systems for immersive audio.

Are projectors good for gaming? Yes, several modern projectors now offer low latency modes, high refresh rates and better image quality for gaming.

Can projectors work in bright rooms? High-brightness projectors can perform well in moderately lit rooms, though darker environments still provide the best viewing experience.

Is this a good time to buy a projector? Yes, ongoing sale discounts are currently making several premium and mid-range projectors more affordable.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.