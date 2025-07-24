Bill Gates, with over 1000000 crore net worth, works as customer support in this company

In a rare but insightful move, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently spent a day answering customer service queries for Phia, a fashion-tech startup co-founded by his daughter Phoebe Gates and her Stanford roommate Sophia Kianni. Sharing the experience on LinkedIn, Gates wrote: “When your daughter asks if you’d be willing to work a shift in customer service at her startup, the only right answer is yes.” Bill Gates and his daughter Phoebe(Instagram/@phoebegates)

But beyond a fatherly gesture, the move offered a deeper message about modern leadership. “I’ve learned over the years that the best way to understand how something works, or where it breaks, is to go straight to the people using it,” he added.

What is Phia?

Phia is a browser extension and mobile app that helps users shop smarter. It uses artificial intelligence to compare prices across more than 40,000 online stores, including both new and second-hand options. Phia also highlights eco-friendly alternatives, catering to Gen Z’s growing preference for sustainable and cost-conscious fashion choices.

Describing it as a “Booking.com for fashion,” Gates praised the platform’s effort to rethink online shopping while keeping sustainability at the core.

Gates Steers Clear of Funding

Interestingly, Gates has not invested in the startup. In an earlier podcast, he revealed that financial involvement would have pulled him too deep into the business, potentially influencing decisions that should belong to Phoebe and her co-founder. Instead, he chose to support them through mentorship and, in this case, by experiencing the front line himself.

CEO Lessons from the Ground

Gates joins a small but growing list of high-profile executives who have taken hands-on roles to better understand their companies. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, for instance, famously worked as an Uber Eats delivery driver during the pandemic. He later said the experience helped him uncover gaps in the driver experience that had been overlooked by senior management.

Such moves reflect a shift toward “leadership by doing,” where executives step out of boardrooms and into the trenches. According to a Harvard Business School study, most CEOs spend less than 10% of their time engaging directly with customers or front-line employees.

Gates’ one-day stint at Phia may have been brief, but it sends a strong message: to stay relevant and connected, even the most accomplished leaders must be willing to start from the inbox.