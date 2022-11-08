Black Friday sale is ahead, Google unveils discounted price

There are still a few weeks till Black Friday. However, Google has revealed deals on its Pixel devices that will be offered during the yearly sale. The tech behemoth has announced the upcoming sales on its online store. The discounts for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6a and other devices detailed below.

Black Friday sale on Google Pixel 7

On the Pixel 7, purchasers will receive a discount of up to $100, claims Google's online store. The pricing of the smartphone is $599 upon launch. The phone will cost $499 during the Black Friday deal.

Deal on Pixel 7 Pro

Similar to that, Google Pixel 7 Pro buyers can save up to $150. The phone's retail pricing will be $749 instead of its $899 launch price. The device has a triple camera at the rear and is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset.

Black Friday sale on Pixel 6a

During the Black Friday sale, Pixel 6a will be offered at a $150 discount. The price for it at Google's web shop is $299. The Pixel 6a is compact with its 6.1-inch OLED screen and weights lighter at 178g. On the back of the smartphone, there are two camera sensors.

Offers on Pixel Buds, Nest Cam, doorbells, and other products

Google's online store has disclosed that the Pixel Buds A-series will cost $64. The earbuds will be available for $35 less than they were originally sold for. Similar to that, a discounted price of $19.99 will be available for the Chromecast with Google TV (4K or HD). The purchase price is $29.99.

