Blaupunkt launches first 65-inch and 75-inch Google Mini QD TVs in India, price starts at 94999

Blaupunkt has expanded its television portfolio in India by introducing its first Mini QD LED smart TVs. The launch marks the brand’s entry into the high-end smart TV category, offering advanced display technology and a multi-speaker audio system. The company has unveiled two models under its new premium TV line-up, which are available exclusively through Flipkart. Blaupunkt introduces its first Google Mini QD TV in India with 65-inch and 75-inch models.(Blaupunkt)

Blaupunkt Google Mini QD TV Series: Price and Availability

The 65-inch Blaupunkt Google Mini QD LED TV is priced at Rs. 94,999, while the larger 75-inch model carries a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999. Both models are now available for purchase on Flipkart starting today. In addition, interested buyers can also avail the limited-time offers such as up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and an additional 10% discount on select credit card payments.

Blaupunkt Google Mini QD TV Series: Features and Specifications

The Blaupunkt Mini QD TVs feature Mini LED technology combined with Quantum Dot enhancements. This setup allows the TVs to display over 1.1 billion colours and achieve a peak brightness of 1,500 nits, which claims to deliver clearer images even in well-lit surroundings. The models also support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG for enhanced picture quality.

For audio, Blaupunkt has equipped the televisions with a 108W Dolby Atmos-certified speaker system. The setup includes six speakers and two dedicated subwoofers, offering an integrated sound experience that doesn't require any external devices, claims the company.

Additionally, for gaming needs, it features a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which aim to reduce lag and improve responsiveness during gameplay.

On the design side, the televisions sport a bezel-less frame with a slim profile and a metal base. For connectivity, they include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay support. They run on the Google TV platform and come with a built-in Google Assistant for voice commands.

Earlier in the year, Blaupunkt also expanded its QLED Google TV range in India with models ranging from 32 inches to 65 inches. These TVS feature HDR10 support, audio output up to 70 watts, and multiple sound modes such as Cinema, Sports, and Vivid.

The earlier QLED models are priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 32-inch version, Rs. 15,499 for the 40-inch model, Rs. 27,999 for the 50-inch, Rs. 31,999 for the 55-inch, and Rs. 44,999 for the 65-inch top-end variant.