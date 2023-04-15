Cash App founder's ‘killer’ says he went to UC Berkeley. Varsity says…

Nima Momeni, the tech consultant who has been arrested for the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, mentioned University of California (UC), Berkeley in the ‘education’ field of his LinkedIn bio. However, a representative for the varsity said they could not find records related to him. The representative said there was no match for the name in records of graduation or attendance, triggering speculations that Momeni could have attended UC Berkeley under another legal name, Tech Insider reported.The 38-year-old is said to have drove Bob Lee to a secluded spot and stabbing him over an apparant dispute related to the former's sister, AP quoted the prosecutors' statement in court. His LinkedIn bio mentions he attended Oakland-based Laney College. Momeni claims to have attended Vista College in Texas, which apparently shut down in 2021 as per a report in the Kileen Daily Herald. The representative of the Laney College did not respond to the website's request for a comment.

Nima Momeni appears before Judge Christine Van Aken in a courtroom sketch in San Francisco, California.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per San Francisco Chronicle, Momeni had also started an IT consulting company called Expand IT. He is set to be arraigned on April 25. On Friday, the judge had agreed to detain him in jail without bail. Momeni faces 26 years to life imprisonment if convicted.

Clad in orange sweatshirt and pants, the accused appeared in court. According to AP, he did not speak except ‘Yes your honour’ when asked if he agreed to decline his right to speedy trial.

According to report, the motion to detain Momeni is based on a surveillance video and testimony from a friend who was with Bob Lee in the afternoon and evening before he died. According to prosecutors, the accused drove Lee to a dark and secluded spot and attacked him with a kitchen knife. He is said to have stabbed Lee thrice including once in the heart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON