Bought a new smart TV? Grab a new Dolby Digital soundbar to complete the home theatre setup

Imagine you bought a new smart TV, got it installed and finally sit down to watch your favourite movie, only to realise the sound quality is flat, lacks depth and misses the impact you expected. Dialogue feels unclear, and action scenes lose their intensity, taking away from the overall experience.

Upgrade your TV sound with richer and more immersive audio.

Dolby Digital soundbars are designed to fix that. They enhance dialogue clarity, add stronger bass and create a more immersive soundstage for movies, shows and sports. Many models are also compact and easy to set up, making them a practical upgrade for most living rooms. With better audio balance and cinematic sound, these soundbars can significantly improve everyday viewing.

Samsung HW-T42E/XL is a 150W 2.1 channel soundbar designed for compact home entertainment setups. It delivers Dolby Digital audio with a dedicated subwoofer for improved bass output. The soundbar offers wireless Bluetooth connectivity for easy streaming, while its sleek design blends well with modern televisions. Customers appreciate its cinematic sound quality and solid build, though HDMI ARC is missing. It performs well for small rooms, but some users report audio lag and inconsistent vocal clarity.

Specifications Output Power 150W Channel 2.1 Audio Dolby Digital Connectivity Bluetooth, Optical Subwoofer Wired Reasons to buy Good cinematic sound for small rooms Strong brand reliability Reasons to avoid No HDMI ARC support Audio delay reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the cinematic sound and build quality, but some report audio delay issues and lack of HDMI ARC connectivity, affecting overall usability.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable Dolby Digital performance and solid build quality for compact entertainment setups.

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{{^usCountry}} Sony HT-S20R is a 400W real 5.1 channel soundbar system featuring rear speakers and a dedicated subwoofer for true surround sound. It delivers Dolby Digital audio for immersive movie experiences and supports Bluetooth and USB playback. Customers praise its powerful sound output, easy installation, and strong home theatre performance. It is considered one of the best options in its segment. However, some users report occasional Bluetooth connectivity issues during extended usage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sony HT-S20R is a 400W real 5.1 channel soundbar system featuring rear speakers and a dedicated subwoofer for true surround sound. It delivers Dolby Digital audio for immersive movie experiences and supports Bluetooth and USB playback. Customers praise its powerful sound output, easy installation, and strong home theatre performance. It is considered one of the best options in its segment. However, some users report occasional Bluetooth connectivity issues during extended usage. {{/usCountry}}

Specifications Output Power 400W Channel 5.1 Audio Dolby Digital Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Optical Subwoofer External Reasons to buy True 5.1 surround experience Strong overall performance Reasons to avoid Wired rear speakers Mixed Bluetooth stability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its immersive sound quality and easy installation. However, some mention occasional Bluetooth connectivity issues during long-term use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers true 5.1 surround sound with reliable Sony performance at a competitive price.

LG S40T is a 300W 2.1 channel soundbar designed for balanced audio performance with Dolby Digital support. It delivers clear sound output with a dedicated subwoofer for enhanced bass. Customers appreciate its compact design and strong compatibility with LG smart TVs, making setup seamless. The soundbar offers good build quality and stable connectivity. It suits mid-sized rooms well, though it may not deliver deep surround immersion compared to higher channel systems.

Specifications Output Power 300W Channel 2.1 Audio Dolby Digital Connectivity Bluetooth, Optical Subwoofer Wired Reasons to buy Good sound clarity Seamless LG TV compatibility Reasons to avoid Limited surround effect Bass not very deep

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its clear sound and good build quality. Many highlight smooth connectivity, especially with LG TVs, enhancing the overall experience.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable performance and excellent compatibility with LG televisions.

JBL Cinema SB271 is a 220W 2.1 channel soundbar featuring Dolby Digital audio and a wireless subwoofer. It is designed for living room setups, offering clear dialogue and balanced sound output. Customers consider it a premium option in its category with good value. However, feedback on bass performance and Bluetooth reliability is mixed. Some users report issues with the subwoofer after extended use, while others praise its voice clarity.

Specifications Output Power 220W Channel 2.1 Audio Dolby Digital Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical Subwoofer Wireless Reasons to buy Clear dialogue output Wireless subwoofer convenience Reasons to avoid Mixed bass performance Reliability concerns

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the clarity and value, but some report weak bass and occasional issues with Bluetooth and subwoofer performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers clear dialogue and wireless convenience for everyday home entertainment.

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D is a multi-channel soundbar system designed for immersive surround sound at an affordable price. It delivers strong audio output with rear speakers and a subwoofer setup. Customers appreciate its sturdy build and value pricing. However, sound quality feedback is mixed, with some users praising performance while others find it average. Reliability concerns exist, especially regarding rear speaker functionality in certain units.

Specifications Output Power Approx. 500W Channel 5.1 Audio Dolby Digital Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Subwoofer External Reasons to buy Good value pricing Multi-channel surround setup Reasons to avoid Mixed sound quality Rear speaker reliability issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the value and build quality. However, some report inconsistent sound performance and issues with rear speaker reliability.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides a full 5.1 setup at an affordable price point.

GOVO GoSurround 880 is a budget-friendly Dolby Digital soundbar aimed at delivering decent home audio performance. It supports multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth and AUX for easy setup. Customers find it affordable and suitable for basic TV audio upgrades. However, sound quality feedback is mixed, with some praising clarity while others report inconsistent performance. It is best suited for small rooms and casual viewing rather than high-end cinematic experiences.

Specifications Output Power ~100–120W Channel 2.1 Audio Dolby Digital Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX, USB Subwoofer Wired Reasons to buy Budget-friendly option Easy setup Reasons to avoid Mixed sound quality Limited performance depth

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it affordable and decent for everyday use, though sound quality opinions vary significantly across users.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers Dolby support at a budget-friendly price.

LG S65TR is a powerful 600W 5.1 channel soundbar designed for immersive home theatre performance. It delivers Dolby Digital audio with deep bass and clear instrument separation. Customers praise its strong sound clarity and wireless connectivity, noting no lag during playback. The system performs well for both movies and music, offering a balanced experience. It is considered good value for money, especially for larger rooms requiring higher output levels.

Specifications Output Power 600W Channel 5.1 Audio Dolby Digital Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI Subwoofer Wireless Reasons to buy Powerful 600W output Excellent clarity and bass Reasons to avoid Premium pricing Larger setup space required

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its powerful sound, deep bass, and clear audio separation. Many appreciate the smooth wireless connectivity without lag.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful 5.1 sound with excellent clarity and strong bass.

Zebronics Zeb JukeBar 9200 DWS is a budget Dolby Digital Plus soundbar offering decent audio performance with a stylish design. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and includes a subwoofer for improved bass. Customers appreciate its value pricing and appearance. However, connectivity, remote functionality, and vocal clarity receive mixed reviews. It lacks an HDMI cable in the box, which may require additional purchase.

Specifications Output Power ~200W Channel 2.1 Audio Dolby Digital Plus Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Subwoofer Wired Reasons to buy Affordable pricing Stylish design Reasons to avoid Mixed connectivity performance Remote quality concerns

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the design and value, but some report Bluetooth issues, remote problems, and inconsistent dialogue clarity.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers Dolby audio performance at a budget-friendly price.

boAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500 delivers powerful 500W RMS output with a multi-speaker configuration for immersive sound. It is easy to install and offers strong build quality. Customers praise its performance and value for money. However, connectivity feedback is mixed, especially regarding Bluetooth limitations. Some users also note short satellite speaker cables, which may restrict placement flexibility.

Specifications Output Power 500W Channel 5.1 Audio Dolby Digital Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, AUX Subwoofer External Reasons to buy Strong 500W output Easy installation Reasons to avoid Cable length issues Bluetooth limitations

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its powerful sound and easy setup. However, some report Bluetooth limitations and short cable lengths for satellite speakers.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful sound output and good value for a multi-speaker setup.

GOVO GoSurround 800 is a compact Dolby Digital soundbar designed for medium-sized rooms. It delivers cinematic sound performance with good Bluetooth connectivity and easy installation. Customers appreciate its value pricing and improved TV audio experience. However, reliability concerns exist, particularly regarding subwoofer performance over time. It suits users looking for an affordable upgrade from built-in TV speakers.

Specifications Output Power ~100W Channel 2.1 Audio Dolby Digital Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX, USB Subwoofer Wired Reasons to buy Compact and affordable Good Bluetooth performance Reasons to avoid Woofer reliability issues Limited high-end performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its cinematic sound and value pricing. However, some report reliability issues, especially with the subwoofer.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a compact and affordable Dolby sound upgrade for everyday use.

Factors to consider when buying a soundbar for smart TV

Dolby Digital support: Ensures clearer audio processing and improved surround sound experience.

Sound output: Higher wattage helps deliver louder and fuller sound in medium to large rooms.

Subwoofer performance: A dedicated subwoofer improves bass for movies, music and action scenes.

Connectivity options: HDMI ARC, Bluetooth and optical ports improve compatibility with smart TVs and other devices.

Design and placement: Slim designs fit neatly under most TVs without taking up too much space.

Why choose a Dolby Digital soundbar for a smart TV?

Dolby Digital technology improves audio processing by separating different sound elements. This makes dialogue clearer, enhances background effects and creates a more immersive listening experience.

Is a soundbar better than built in TV speakers?

Yes, soundbars are designed specifically for audio performance. They provide better clarity, louder output and improved bass compared with most built in TV speakers.

Do Dolby Digital soundbars work with all smart TVs?

Most modern soundbars support common connectivity options like HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth, making them compatible with a wide range of smart TVs.

Top 3 features of best Dolby digital soundbar for TV

Dolby Digital soundbars Output Power Channel Subwoofer Samsung HW-T42E 150W 2.1 Wired Sony HT-S20R 400W 5.1 External LG S40T 300W 2.1 Wired JBL SB271 220W 2.1 Wireless boAt 5000D 500W 5.1 External GOVO 880 ~120W 2.1 Wired LG S65TR 600W 5.1 Wireless Zebronics 9200 DWS ~200W 2.1 Wired boAt 3600/3500 500W 5.1 External GOVO 800 ~100W 2.1 Wired

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FAQs Do Dolby Digital soundbars improve dialogue clarity? Yes, they enhance voice separation so conversations in movies and shows sound clearer.

Are these soundbars easy to install? Most models are simple to set up and connect directly to a TV within minutes.

Do they support Bluetooth connectivity? Many Dolby Digital soundbars allow wireless audio streaming from smartphones and tablets.

Is a subwoofer included with soundbars? Some models include a dedicated subwoofer while others rely on built in bass drivers.

Are these soundbars suitable for small living rooms? Yes, many models are designed to work well in compact spaces while still improving sound quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amit Rahi ...Read More For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read Less

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