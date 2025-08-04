BSNL hits Airtel, Jio with massive offer: Unlimited calls, 2GB daily data at just Re 1

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the government-owned telecom operator, has introduced a promotional Freedom Offer that provides unlimited voice calls, 2GB of 4G data per day, and 100 SMS per day, all for just Re 1. The offer is valid until 31 August 2025 and is only available to new BSNL subscribers. BSNL’s Freedom Offer is part of the company’s initiative to promote its indigenous 4G network.(BSNL)

Offer Details and Eligibility

BSNL’s Freedom Offer is part of the company’s initiative to promote its indigenous 4G network, which is being rolled out under the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat programme. The offer includes:

-Unlimited local and STD voice calls

-2GB of 4G data per day

-100 SMS messages per day

-A new SIM card at Re 1

The data speed will be reduced to 40kbps after the daily 2GB limit is exhausted, in accordance with BSNL’s fair usage policy (FUP).

The offer is applicable only to new customers, meaning existing BSNL users are not eligible. Customers must visit nearby BSNL retailers or Common Service Centres (CSCs) to avail of the offer. It remains unclear whether the plan will be available via BSNL’s SIM home delivery service.

BSNL CMD on the Launch

BSNL’s Chairman and Managing Director, A Robert J. Ravi, said the initiative is aimed at showcasing BSNL’s fully indigenous 4G technology to Indian consumers. “With BSNL’s 4G - designed, developed, and deployed under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission - we are proud to be putting India among a select group of nations that have built their own telecom stack,” he said in a statement.

He added that BSNL is in the process of deploying 100,000 4G towers across the country, which will enhance mobile connectivity in rural and remote areas.

The Freedom Offer comes at a time when private telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea offer similar bundled plans starting from ₹349 to ₹399. In comparison, BSNL’s Re 1 offer is a limited-time entry plan targeting first-time users and aiming to highlight the capabilities of its 4G infrastructure.