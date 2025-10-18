BSNL launches festive bonanza: Get daily 2GB data, unlimited calls, and more at just Re 1

BSNL has rolled out its Diwali Bonanza 2025, which allows new users to access 4G services for just Re 1. The limited-time offer, available from October 15 to November 15, 2025, gives customers a chance to try BSNL’s 4G network almost free for the first month. The plan includes unlimited voice calls, 2GB of daily data, and a free SIM card upon completing KYC formalities. BSNL is offering a new Diwali plan with 2GB daily data and unlimited calls for new users.(HT)

BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: Key Benefits

New customers can activate a BSNL 4G connection for Re 1. The plan provides unlimited calling across all networks and 2GB of high-speed data every day for 30 days. This short-term validity allows users to explore BSNL’s upgraded services without committing to long-term prepaid or postpaid plans. After the initial month, subscribers can choose from standard BSNL plans.

How to Activate the Offer

To avail the plan, customers need to visit a nearby BSNL Customer Service Centre or authorized retailer, complete the KYC process, and request the Diwali Bonanza Re 1 SIM. Once activated, 4G services can be used immediately. The offer is valid only during the festive period, and users must activate the SIM before November 15 to enjoy the benefits. BSNL’s helpline (1800-180-1503) and official website (bsnl.co.in) offer guidance for activation and queries.

BSNL’s Recent Performance

BSNL has reported strong growth in recent months, adding 1.3 million new subscribers in August 2025, its highest monthly increase in over a year. The telecom operator posted back-to-back quarterly net profits of ₹262 crore in Q2 FY25 and ₹280 crore in Q3 FY25. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the state-owned provider has made progress but still faces work on customer satisfaction, CRM solutions, and transitioning from 4G to 5G. No timeline has been announced for the 5G rollout.

The Diwali Bonanza reflects BSNL’s push to expand its 4G user base and attract new customers during the festive season while showcasing its improved network and growing subscriber base.