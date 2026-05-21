Building a smarter home? Start with these reliable smart door locks with fingerprint, Wi-Fi, and camera features

For many people, the biggest reason to switch to a smart door lock is simple: no more checking pockets for keys or wondering if the front door was locked before leaving home. Over the last few years, smart locks have moved from niche gadgets to practical home upgrades, especially for apartments and urban homes where visitor access, deliveries, and remote monitoring matter more than ever.

Smart door locks now offers fingerprint access, remote control, and visitor management for safer daily home security.

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

Modern smart locks now support multiple access methods including fingerprint unlock, PIN codes, RFID cards, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi control, OTP access, and physical backup keys. Most are designed for wooden doors and also bring features like auto-locking, remote access sharing, visitor logs, and emergency power support.

To help buyers narrow down the options, we reviewed user feedback, specifications, installation support, long-term usability, and security features across several models. Here are some smart door locks currently worth considering.

The Atomberg Azhero Smart Door Lock focuses on flexibility. It supports six unlocking methods including fingerprint, PIN, NFC access card, mobile app control, remote OTP, and mechanical keys. The lock is designed for single wooden doors and uses stainless-steel bolts for physical protection.

One practical feature here is role-based PIN management. Users can create permanent PINs for family members, temporary access for guests, and one-time passwords for deliveries or domestic staff. Remote OTP sharing through SMS, WhatsApp, or email also makes visitor handling easier when no one is home.

The lock also includes encrypted communication support through the companion app and comes with a compact installation setup suitable for most residential doors.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Mygate Smart Door Lock SE supports fingerprint unlock, PIN access, RFID cards, OTP access, manual keys, and app-based controls. The company has focused heavily on visitor management and remote access scheduling.

Users can generate permanent, recurring, timed, or one-time access codes directly through the mobile app. That makes it useful for homes with domestic workers, tenants, or regular visitors.

The lock uses an aluminum body with stainless-steel deadbolts and supports wooden doors between 32mm and 65mm thick. It also includes low battery alerts, auto-locking, privacy mode, and emergency power support in case the battery runs out. Another advantage is after-sales support. The lock comes with free installation, a three-year warranty, and extended service coverage.

For buyers planning a broader home security setup, the Qubo Essential Smart Lock and Video Doorbell combo combines access control with live visitor monitoring. The smart lock itself supports fingerprint access, PINs, RFID cards, app unlock, and physical keys. The aluminum alloy construction is paired with a scratch-resistant finish designed for regular daily use.

What makes the combo more useful is the included Wi-Fi video doorbell. Users receive motion alerts, live video feeds, and two-way audio support directly through the mobile app. The system also allows remote unlocking from the video call interface, making it easier to verify visitors before granting access.

For apartments and gated communities where deliveries are frequent, this setup adds another layer of visibility without needing separate apps or devices.

The MyGate Lock Pro 2 targets users who want better awareness of door activity rather than just keyless entry. Along with fingerprint unlock, anti-peep PINs, RFID cards, app control, OTP sharing, and backup keys, the lock also includes a built-in door sensor.

Unlike many smart locks that only detect lock status, this model can notify users if the door remains physically open or if tampering is detected. That feature becomes useful for households with children, elderly family members, or frequent visitor movement.

The lock is built using aluminum alloy with reinforced stainless-steel deadbolts and includes a Wi-Fi gateway for real-time app alerts. Additional features include child lock support, emergency USB-C charging, and automatic locking.

The Qubo Optima Black Smart Door Lock focuses on visitor access management and long battery life. Built with aluminum alloy and stainless-steel bolts, the lock supports up to 100 fingerprints along with PINs, RFID cards, and app-generated access credentials.

One useful feature is timed visitor access. Through the app, homeowners can generate scheduled codes for support staff or temporary OTPs for guests. The lock also includes spy-safe PIN functionality that allows users to enter random digits before or after the actual code to reduce shoulder-surfing risks.

The company claims battery life of up to 12 months under standard usage conditions. A USB emergency power option is also available in case the batteries drain unexpectedly.

The NATIVE Lock Pro combines smart lock functionality with a built-in camera and doorbell system. It supports seven unlocking methods including fingerprint recognition, passcodes, RFID cards, app control, visitor codes, and physical keys.

The main highlight is the integrated 1080p camera with BellConnect support. When someone rings the doorbell, the lock captures an image and sends a remote unlock request directly to the user’s phone. This allows homeowners to visually confirm visitors before opening the door remotely.

The system uses a steel mortise setup with four stainless-steel deadbolts and also includes an independent privacy latch for nighttime locking. Power comes from eight AA batteries, with USB-C emergency charging support available when needed. Urban Company also bundles free installation and a three-year warranty, which may help first-time smart lock buyers who want installation assistance and ongoing support.

Yale YDME 50 Pro is a practical smart lock for users who want keyless entry without overcomplicating home security. It supports PIN code, RFID tag, and mechanical key override, and it also offers one-time codes for shared access.

Built as a mortise lock, it fits door thicknesses from 40–95 mm and uses four AA alkaline batteries. Yale lists dimensions of 70 x 170 x 20 mm, while the product page also notes support for up to 100 user PIN codes, making it worth considering for families or rental use.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Smart Door Lock

1. Door Compatibility

Check whether the lock supports your door thickness, material, and single or double-door setup before purchasing.

2. Unlock Methods

Choose a lock that offers multiple access options like fingerprint, PIN, app control, RFID cards, and backup keys for convenience during emergencies.

3. Battery Backup and Emergency Access

Look for features like low battery alerts, USB emergency power support, and mechanical key access in case the lock runs out of charge.

4. App Features and Remote Access

If you want remote unlocking or visitor management, verify whether the lock supports Wi-Fi or requires a separate gateway device.

5. Installation and After-Sales Support

Prefer brands that offer professional installation, warranty coverage, and reliable customer support for long-term usage.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs Are smart door locks safe for homes? Yes, most smart door locks include encryption, auto-locking, tamper alerts, and backup access methods for added security.

Can smart locks work without Wi-Fi? Yes, many smart locks support fingerprint, PIN, RFID, and Bluetooth access even without an internet connection.

What happens if the smart lock battery dies? Most smart locks provide low battery alerts and support emergency charging through USB ports or physical key access.

Can smart locks be installed on existing wooden doors? Most smart locks are designed for wooden doors, but buyers should still check door thickness and compatibility before purchase.

Is a fingerprint smart lock better than a traditional lock? Fingerprint smart locks offer faster access, remote management, and visitor controls, which traditional locks do not provide.