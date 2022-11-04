Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Buy iPhone 11 at discount of nearly 50%. Here's how

Updated on Nov 04, 2022 04:35 PM IST

Under the offer, which is available on Flipkart, customers can buy the 64GB and 128GB variants at a discounted price.

FILE PHOTO: CEO Tim Cook presents the iPhone 11 at an Apple event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you want to buy an iPhone, then this Flipkart offer is for you. Under the offer, customers can purchase iPhone 11 at a discount of nearly 50 percent.

The offer is applicable on iPhone 11's 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The 64GB variant is priced on Flipkart at 43,990; it is available at 40,990 at a flat discount of 3,000. However, if you exchange your current device for iPhone 11, you save 17,500 on the discounted price, reducing the iPhone's cost to 23,490 or 46.6 percent of the original cost.

Additionally, if you pay for the device using an Axis Bank debit or credit card, you will save 5 percent on 23,490, taking the final discounted price to 22,315 or 49 percent of the initial cost.

Meanwhile, the 128GB variant is available on Flipkart at 48,900. Under the offer, customers can get it for 28,490, a discount of nearly 42 percent.

Launched in September 2019, iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch liquid retina HD display. For photography, the device comes with a pair of 12MP camera on the rear, and a 12MP camera on the front. It also has an A13 bionic chipset.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

apple inc. apple iphone 11 flipkart
