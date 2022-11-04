Buy iPhone 11 at discount of nearly 50%. Here's how

If you want to buy an iPhone, then this Flipkart offer is for you. Under the offer, customers can purchase iPhone 11 at a discount of nearly 50 percent.

The offer is applicable on iPhone 11's 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The 64GB variant is priced on Flipkart at ₹43,990; it is available at ₹40,990 at a flat discount of ₹3,000. However, if you exchange your current device for iPhone 11, you save ₹17,500 on the discounted price, reducing the iPhone's cost to ₹23,490 or 46.6 percent of the original cost.

Additionally, if you pay for the device using an Axis Bank debit or credit card, you will save 5 percent on ₹23,490, taking the final discounted price to ₹22,315 or 49 percent of the initial cost.

Meanwhile, the 128GB variant is available on Flipkart at ₹48,900. Under the offer, customers can get it for ₹28,490, a discount of nearly 42 percent.

Launched in September 2019, iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch liquid retina HD display. For photography, the device comes with a pair of 12MP camera on the rear, and a 12MP camera on the front. It also has an A13 bionic chipset.

