Buy Vivo's Y22 at discount of 19%. See details

Vivo is running an offer on its official website for its budget smartphone, the Y22. According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the device has a listed maximum retail price of ₹17,990 on the website. However, by availing the offer, customers can buy it for ₹14,499, a discount of 19.4 per cent.

Also, if you pay for the smartphone with a credit/debit card of HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank, you get an additional, instant discount of ₹750.

Features and specifications of Vivo's Y22

(1.) Y22 comes with a 6.55-inch full HD+ display, which has a resolution of 1,600*720 pixel. MediaTek's G70 chipset in present in the handset as its processor.

(2.) For photography, the device has a pair of cameras, each with an LED flash, and on the rear end. The camera setup includes a primary 50MP lens, and a 2MP bokeh camera.

(3.) Meanwhile, for selfies, the phone is equipped with an 8MP front camera. Also, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast-charging.

(4.) Priced at ₹16,499, it comes with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Available in the Starlit Blue and Metaverse Blue colour options, it runs on the Funtouch OS 12 operating system.

(5.) For connectivity, the product has features such as dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Near Field Communication (NFC), Global Positioning System (GPS), FM radio, On-The Go (OTG) support etc.

