Buying a new OLED TV? Don’t make these costly setup errors

A new OLED TV often feels ready to use the moment it comes out of the box. Many viewers switch it on, get a picture, and stop there. But a few setup choices can shape how well the screen performs. If you want your new OLED to deliver its full potential, avoid these common mistakes. Here’s how to set up your new OLED TV correctly to avoid common mistakes that affect performance.(Pixabay)

Mistake 1: Setting it up alone

Most OLED TVs look light and easy to handle. Their thin panels can make them appear simple to lift. But these screens flex, and a slight bend can cause damage. Unless you are setting up a 42-inch or 48-inch model, ask someone to help you lift the TV out of the box and onto a flat surface. After you attach the stand, moving it becomes easier. The risky part is the first lift.

Mistake 2: Using the default picture mode

Most TVs ship with picture settings that do not reflect accurate output. To get a more balanced image, switch to modes such as Filmmaker, Cinema, Movie or Professional, depending on the brand. These options may look slightly warm at first, but your eyes adjust. If you still do not prefer the look, pick the mode that works best for you.

Mistake 3: Leaving ambient light control turned on

Almost every new TV adjusts brightness automatically based on room lighting. OLED TVs already limit brightness via the Automatic Brightness Limiter, so letting the light sensor run can dim the picture further. Disable settings such as 'Energy Saving Step', 'Brightness Optimisation' and 'Ambient Optimisation'. Also, check the eco mode, which sometimes controls the same feature.

Mistake 4: Running pixel cleaning immediately

Pixel cleaning or pixel refresh helps even out the panel when you notice banding or image retention. But this heavy process is not needed right away. Use it only if the screen shows irregular patterns out of the box. Most OLED TVs run a lighter version of this feature automatically when switched off.

Mistake 5: Ignoring the OLED protection settings.

Modern OLED TVs come with tools that protect the display from long-term wear. On models like LG’s C5, you will find options such as Pixel Cleaning, Screen Move and Logo Brightness adjustment. Samsung and Sony offer similar protection menus and screensavers. Some settings are activated by default, but you should confirm them during setup.

These features keep OLED panels stable over time. Using them from the start helps your TV maintain consistent performance for years.