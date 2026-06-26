Buying a new TV? Most Indians choose the wrong size: Here's how to get it right

Many TV buyers make the same mistake: they start with the biggest screen their budget allows. In reality, screen size alone does not determine viewing quality. A TV that is too large for a room can be as uncomfortable as one that is too small. The better approach is to match the display size with the distance between the screen and your seating area.

How choosing the right TV size for your room can save money and improve viewing comfort. (Unsplash)

For homes where viewers sit around 6 to 8 feet from the TV, a 43-inch or 50-inch model is usually enough. If the seating distance is between 8 and 10 feet, a 55-inch screen often delivers a balanced experience. Larger options, such as 65-inch or 75-inch TVs, make more sense in bigger rooms where viewers sit farther away. Choosing a larger display for a compact space often increases the cost without adding much value.

Before making a purchase, measure your room carefully. Check the wall or TV unit dimensions and note the viewing distance. Also, compare factors such as resolution, refresh rate, operating system, audio output, and app support. These features can influence day-to-day usage more than screen size alone.

Here are five TVs that cater to different room sizes and budgets.

This TV suits bedrooms, study rooms, and compact living spaces. The QLED panel helps deliver better colour reproduction compared to standard LED panels, while the Google TV platform provides access to popular streaming services and apps. The TV also includes 26W speakers with Dolby Audio support, making it suitable for casual viewing without requiring external speakers.

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Buyers looking for a budget-friendly smart TV can consider this model. The bezel-less design helps maximise screen space, while the Linux-based operating system offers access to streaming platforms such as YouTube and Prime Video. The 20W speaker setup with Dolby Audio support provides clear sound for everyday entertainment.

For medium-sized living rooms, this 55-inch model strikes a practical balance between screen size and viewing comfort. The 4K panel supports HDR10, while MEMC technology helps reduce motion blur during sports and fast-moving scenes. Google TV integration, voice controls, and built-in storage add convenience for users who rely heavily on streaming services.

Samsung's 32-inch offering is designed for smaller spaces where a compact display works best. Running on the Tizen platform, the TV offers access to apps, streaming services, and free channels. Features such as PurColor technology, voice controls, and built-in security tools make it a suitable option for users looking for a trusted smart TV ecosystem.

This model is aimed at buyers with large rooms and longer viewing distances. The 75-inch QLED panel supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for sports, movies, and gaming. The 80W speaker system with Dolby Atmos support reduces the need for an external sound system in many setups.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a TV

1. Viewing Distance and Screen Size

Choose a TV size based on how far you sit from the screen. A larger TV is not always better. Matching the screen size to your room can improve comfort and help avoid unnecessary spending.

2. Display Resolution

Check whether the TV offers HD Ready, Full HD, or 4K resolution. For larger screens, 4K resolution usually provides better detail, especially when watching high-quality content.

3. Smart TV Platform

Look at the operating systems, such as Google TV, Tizen, or Linux. A good smart platform should offer access to popular streaming apps, regular updates, and an easy-to-use interface.

4. Audio Performance

Built-in speakers vary across models. Compare speaker output and features such as Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos if you prefer watching movies, sports, or shows without adding a separate sound system.

5. Connectivity and Features

Check the number of HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi support, voice control options, refresh rate, and casting features. These factors can affect how easily you connect gaming consoles, streaming devices, and other accessories.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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