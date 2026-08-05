Buying an Android tablet in 2026? These 5 models will keep getting updates for years

When buying tablet, display, battery life and processor are the key factors that most people look at. Besides these factors, there is another key feature that a lot of buyers often ignore: software support. While the hardware determines performance, it's the software that brings that performance to life. Simply put, you can put a flagship Qualcomm or MediaTek chip in a tablet, but if the software on that device is not optimized right, you will never be able to push that tablet to its limit.

Top Android tablets with highest software support in India. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Software support also matters as it brings new features and more importantly security updates that help the device, and consequently your data, to stay safe and secure. So, a tablet that receives Android OS upgrades and regular security updates for years will not only stay secure but also deliver new features, better app compatibility, and improved performance long after you buy it. In contrast, a device with limited software support can start feeling outdated much sooner, even if its hardware is still capable.

The good news is that Android tablet makers have stepped up their game. Samsung now offers up to seven years of software support on its latest Galaxy Tab models, while brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Lenovo have also extended their update commitments on select devices. This means you can buy a tablet today knowing that it will remain reliable for work, entertainment, gaming, note-taking, and everyday use well into the future.

With that in mind, here's the list of top Android tablets that offer the longest software support.

Top Android tablets with longest software support

The Samsung tablet features a slim Armor Aluminum body, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and it includes an S Pen in the box. It features a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2800 × 1752 (WQXGA+) resolution and it is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor that effortlessly handles multitasking and gaming. Its 10,090mAh battery easily lasts a full workday, while Samsung's commitment to software support until October 2031 makes it one of the best long-term Android tablet investments.

Specifications Display 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, WQXGA+ (2800 × 1752), 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage Battery 10,090mAh with 45W Super Fast Charging Software Support 7 years of OS support Reasons to Buy Vivid colours & sharp visuals Excellent performance Lightweight design Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the tablet's immersive AMOLED display, fast performance, long battery life, and premium build quality. Many reviewers highlight that the 12.4-inch screen is perfect for streaming, creative work and note-taking.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and performance.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Xiaomi tablet comes with a 11.2-inch 3.2K ImmersiView display that delivers sharp visuals with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and 68 billion+ colours for enhanced colour accuracy and realistic image quality. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which handles multitasking, gaming and content creation smoothly. Its massive 9,200mAh battery offers extended usage, while Xiaomi HyperOS 3 brings AI-powered features, improved multitasking and seamless device connectivity.

Specifications Display 11.2-inch 3.2K ImmersiView Display, 144Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Battery 9200mAh battery with 45W Turbo Charging support Software Support Up to 4 Android OS upgrades Reasons to Buy Good display and sound Great performance Value for money Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's flagship performance, smooth operation, and value for money. Its display and sound quality have also received positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.

This OnePlus tablet features a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, which deliver vibrant visuals, smoother animations and improved colour accuracy. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which handles demanding apps, multitasking and gaming effortlessly. It gets 12,140mAh battery that supports long usage sessions, while OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 brings AI-powered productivity features.

Specifications Display 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform RAM & Storage Up to 16GB RAM + 512GB storage Battery 12,140mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC Software Support 3 Android OS upgrades Reasons to Buy Sharp display Great performance Solid build Reasons to Avoid Large size may not suit everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this tablet for its display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and premium build quality. Buyers also that this tablet feels fast and smooth during gaming, video streaming, multitasking and productivity tasks.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and performance.

This Samsung tablet comes with a 10.9-inch LCD display that offers a sharp WQXGA resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and enhanced colour reproduction for smoother visuals and accurate tones while streaming videos. It is powered by the Exynos 1580 processor, that delivers reliable performance for multitasking, gaming and everyday productivity. Its 8,000mAh battery supports long usage hours, while Android 15 with One UI 7 provides AI-powered features, improved multitasking and long-term software support.

Specifications Display 10.9-inch WQXGA LCD Display Processor Exynos 1580 processor RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Battery 8,000mAh battery with fast charging support Software Support 7 Android OS upgrades Reasons to Buy Sharp display Great performance Premium build and S Pen experience Reasons to Avoid LCD instead of AMOLED display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this table for its balanced combination of display quality, performance and productivity features. Customers highlight the smooth user experience, premium design, S Pen functionality and Samsung’s reliable software ecosystem as major advantages.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and performance.

This tablet features a large 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support that delivers sharper visuals, vibrant colours and improved colour accuracy for movies, gaming and content creation. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, which offers smooth multitasking and powerful performance. Its 10,200mAh battery supports extended usage, while Android 14 with Lenovo ZUI provides AI-powered features, productivity tools and future software updates.

Specifications Display 12.7-inch 3K LCD Display, 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Battery 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support Software Support Android 14 with Lenovo ZUI Reasons to Buy Great display Great performance Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Software experience needs improvement

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the tablet's performance excellent, with a processor that runs smoothly and no lag in day-to-day tasks. They praise its display quality. The battery life has also received good reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, battery and performance.

Top features of the Android tablets in India

MODEL SOFTWARE SUPPORT DISPLAY BATTERY Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Up to 7 Android OS upgrades + 7 years security 12.4-inch AMOLED 10,090mAh OnePlus Pad 3 3 Android OS upgrades + 6 years security updates 13.2-inch LCD 12,140mAh Xiaomi Pad 8 Up to 4 Android OS upgrades + 6 years security updates 11.2-inch LCD 9,200mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Up to 7 OS upgrades + 7 years security 10.9-inch LCD 8,000mAh Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Up to 3 Android OS upgrades + 4 years security 12.7-inch LCD 10,200mAh

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen tablets and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, performance, battery life and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying an Android tablet in India Is an Android tablet better than an iPad? Android tablets offer more flexibility, expandable storage options, better device compatibility and more affordable choices across price segments.

How much battery life should I expect from an Android tablet? A good Android tablet should offer 8 to 12 hours of mixed usage on a single charge.

Is 5G necessary in an Android tablet? A 5G tablet is useful for users who frequently travel or need internet connectivity without relying on Wi-Fi.

How important are software updates when buying an Android tablet? Software support is extremely important because it affects security, performance and device lifespan. Tablets with longer Android version updates and security patches remain useful for more years.

What should I check before buying an Android tablet in India? Before purchasing an Android tablet, check important factors such as display quality, processor performance, RAM, storage, battery capacity and software support. Look for features like a high-refresh-rate display, stereo speakers, expandable storage, stylus compatibility and a powerful chipset.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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