Capture the beautiful smile, not the blur, with these 5 camera-first smartphones for every date

Smartphone cameras have quietly become the third wheel on every date. They capture everything from candlelit dinners and golden-hour portraits to spontaneous selfies in seconds. The latest camera-focused smartphones combine larger sensors, smarter image processing, and versatile zoom lenses to deliver consistently impressive results. Some are known for natural-looking portraits, while others stand out for excellent zoom or cinematic video recording. Better still, you no longer have to compromise on everyday performance to get a great camera.
If you want your photos to look their best, choosing the right phone makes all the difference. To help narrow your search, here are five of the best camera phones currently available on Amazon. They range from premium flagships to feature-packed upper-mid-range options:
If you're looking for one of the best camera-focused smartphones under ₹45,000, the OPPO Reno14 5G deserves a place on your shortlist. Its triple-camera system, led by a 50MP telephoto lens, delivers impressive portraits and detailed zoom shots. AI-powered editing tools further enhance your photos, while the vibrant AMOLED display and long-lasting battery life make it a well-rounded companion for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Excellent portrait camera
Bright AMOLED display
Long battery life
Reasons to Avoid
Average ultra-wide camera
No wireless charging
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Whether you're capturing a candlelit dinner, city lights, or a scenic backdrop, the Motorola Signature is built to make your date memories look their best. Its cameras produce pleasing, natural colours, while the 50MP ultra-wide camera captures expansive scenes with impressive sharpness throughout the frame. The 50MP periscope telephoto lens is equally capable, delivering flattering portraits and detailed zoom shots without making your photos look overly processed.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Excellent colour reproduction
Sharp ultra-wide and telephoto cameras
Great value flagship
Reasons to Avoid
Moto AI still evolving
The OnePlus 13 remains a compelling buy despite being last year's flagship. It is among the most affordable smartphones with Hasselblad colour tuning and is the last OnePlus phone to feature the brand's signature colour science. Expect natural-looking photos, flattering portraits, and detailed zoom shots from its 50MP telephoto camera, backed by battery life that comfortably lasts through day-long outings.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Hasselblad-tuned cameras
Excellent battery life
Great flagship value
Reasons to Avoid
No expandable storage
Wireless charger requires a magnetic case
The vivo X300 Pro shines when the sun goes down, making it a fantastic companion for dinner dates and evening outings. Its camera captures bright, detailed low-light photos with ease, while the 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto lens delivers stunning portraits. Videos look equally impressive, with natural-looking background blur that lends your memories a cinematic touch.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Exceptional low-light camera
Outstanding telephoto portraits
Cinematic portrait videos
Reasons to Avoid
Large camera module
OriginOS may take time to get used to
If you want your date photos to look straight out of a DSLR, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is hard to beat. Its Leica-tuned camera favours dramatic colours, rich contrast, and striking tones, making every frame feel more expressive. The new 1-inch LOFIC sensor captures impressive low-light photos with excellent highlight control, while the 200MP telephoto camera delivers stunning portraits and detailed zoom shots.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Stunning Leica colour science
Excellent telephoto camera
Outstanding low-light photography
Reasons to Avoid
Expensive
Large camera module
HyperOS may not appeal to everyone
How Do These Phones Stack Up?
Product
Front Camera
Rear Camera
Battery
|OPPO Reno14 5G
|50MP autofocus
|50MP main + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide
|6,000mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC
|Motorola Signature
|50MP autofocus
|50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom)
|5,200mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless
|OnePlus 13
|32MP
|50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom)
|6,000mAh, 100W wired, 50W wireless
|vivo X300 Pro
|50MP autofocus
|50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP ZEISS APO periscope telephoto
|6,510mAh, 90W wired, 40W wireless
|Xiaomi 17 Ultra
|50MP autofocus
|50MP Leica main (1-inch LOFIC) + 50MP Leica ultra-wide + 200MP Leica telephoto
|6,000mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless
Also Read:
Monsoon making your home damp? These gadgets can make daily life easier
Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Review: It checks nearly every box, but not without imperfections
Not everyone needs an iPad Pro! These premium Android tablets deserve your attention instead
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Get your
next Purchase
Based on your credit profile