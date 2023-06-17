CD Projekt Red unveils exciting Witcher-themed items in upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

CD Projekt Red continues to expand the universe of Cyberpunk 2077, offering gamers new opportunities to enhance their gaming experience. Following the game's not-so-successful launch back in 2020, the studio has been diligently working on regular updates to improve the overall quality and deliver on players' expectations.

Items for the Witcher expansion. (Image Credit: CD Projekt Red)

Now, with the forthcoming release of the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion on September 26, fans have even more to anticipate.

Phantom Liberty promises to bring a host of exciting features and content to the game. Critically acclaimed Hollywood actor Idris Elba will lend his talents to portray a new character, adding another layer of depth to the immersive world of Cyberpunk 2077. Plus, players can expect a fresh area addition to exploring, engaging storylines, and a plethora of new items to collect and enjoy.

To entice players further, CD Projekt Red has partnered with its own digital distribution platform, GOG, to offer exclusive Witcher-themed items as part of the Phantom Liberty DLC.

This collaboration celebrates CD Projekt Red's roots in The Witcher franchise, which amassed immense success and a devotee fan base. By owning the Phantom Liberty DLC, players can unlock the Rarog Vest, while those who also own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will have access to a Wild Hunt jacket and the iconic Gwynbleidd sword.

Plus, players who own both the DLC and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will receive a Scorch gun and a stylish Gwent t-shirt.

While these Witcher-themed items are not the first crossover elements in Cyberpunk 2077, they undoubtedly add an extra layer of excitement for fans of both franchises. CD Projekt Red's integration of these items reflects their commitment to celebrating their past successes while providing compelling content for their players.

Alongside the ongoing development of a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, the studio has a series of plans for The Witcher franchise. A complete remake of the first Witcher game is in the works, promising a fresh take on the beloved story that started it all. And, a brand-new Witcher game is set to launch, intended to kick off a new saga within the franchise.

These announcements indicate that CD Projekt Red is devoted to delivering captivating experiences to its dedicated fan base for years to come.

As September draws near, Cyberpunk 2077 enthusiasts can eagerly prepare themselves for the arrival of the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion.

Witcher items

Rarog Vest - Own Phantom Liberty

Wild Hunt Jacket - Own Phantom Liberty and Own Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Gwynbleidd - Own Phantom Liberty and Own Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Scorch - Own Phantom Liberty and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Gwent T-Shirt - Own Phantom Liberty and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

