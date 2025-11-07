CERT-In issues high-risk alert for these Android phones…

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which operates under the MeitY, has released a high-severity advisory (CIVN-2025-0293) which reveals several vulnerabilities in the Android operating system developed by Google. These security flaws could allow attackers to gain elevated access or execute arbitrary code on affected devices, putting user data and device security at risk. If you own an Android phone, it might be time to check for updates. (Pexels)

Affected Devices and Android Versions

According to CERT-In, the issue impacts Android versions 13, 14, 15, and 16. This means most modern smartphones and tablets could be exposed to potential threats. Devices from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, Vivo, Oppo, and Google Pixel may all be affected.

The vulnerabilities are linked to components developed by hardware and software vendors, including Qualcomm, MediaTek, NVIDIA, Broadcom, and UNISOC. These components are commonly used across Android-powered smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices. The flaws were identified in Google’s November 2025 Android Security Bulletin and could be exploited to gain administrative control, install malicious apps, or access private data.

What are the Potential Impacts

CERT-In has classified the issue as high risk. Bad actors could exploit these vulnerabilities to steal personal or financial data, access cloud accounts, or compromise entire systems. Devices without the latest security updates are at the highest risk, which make timely patching essential. The warning extends beyond phones to include Android-powered smart TVs and other connected devices.

How to Stay Safe

CERT-In recommends that users should:

Install the latest security updates as soon as they become available.

Avoid downloading applications from third-party or unverified sources.

Keep automatic system and app updates enabled.

Use Google Play Protect to scan for security threats.

Avoid opening suspicious links or attachments in emails or text messages.

CERT-In’s advisory underscores the importance of timely updates and cautious online behaviour to prevent exploitation of these vulnerabilities.