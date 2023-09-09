Chandrayaan 3 update: ISRO's new image shows Vikram lander resting on Moon

The Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander, which entered sleep mode on Monday, has been pictured by the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter. It can be seen resting on the lunar surface near the Moon's South Pole, anticipating the arrival of sunrise. The hope is that when sunlight returns, the lander can reawaken, given that it withstands the ongoing harsh cold conditions.

Chandrayaan 3 update: ISRO shares new image of Vikram lander.(ISRO)

The image of Chandrayaan 3's lander shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was taken by the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter on Wednesday.

Scientists at ISRO are hoping Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover to tolerate the instruments-freezing cold and start functioning when the Sun rises again on the Moon, expected around September 22.

Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter captured Vikram Lander even during lunar night!

The orbiter utilises a SAR instrument that transmits microwaves within the L- and S-band frequencies and receives the reflected signals from the surface. As a radar-based system, ISRO explained in a statement that it can target and capture images without relying on sunlight. The space agency added that this technology can provide both the distance and physical characteristics of target features.

SAR technology has various applications, including remote sensing of Earth and other celestial bodies.

ISRO noted, "DFSAR state-of-the-art instrument provides the highest resolution polarimetric images currently available in any planetary mission."

The longer radar wavelength of DFSAR enables it to examine lunar subsurface features down to depths of a few meters. Over the past four years, DFSAR has consistently provided high-quality data through its imaging of the lunar surface, with a primary focus on lunar polar science."

Chandrayaan 2 mission: A partially successful mission

The Chandrayaan 2 mission, launched in 2019, had a similar objective as the Chandrayaan 3, but the lander crash-landed during its soft landing attempt. Nevertheless, the orbiter remains fully operational, as recent data demonstrates. The orbiter also played a crucial role in supporting the third lunar mission by aiding in landing procedures and facilitating two-way communication for the Vikram lander to connect with ground stations.