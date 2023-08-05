Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandrayaan-3 nears moon: Lunar orbit entry set for today evening | LIVE Updates

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Aug 05, 2023 10:36 AM IST

  • Chandrayaan-3 countdown: India's third lunar mission is going to enter the moon orbit today.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has covered two-thirds of its voyage to the moon, with the significant Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) scheduled for August 5 at approximately 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, on board the LVM-3 rocket. (ISRO)(HT_PRINT)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 05 Aug 2023 10:36 AM

    India's ISRO mission latest updates: What are Chandrayaan-3's objectives?

    Chandrayaan-3 aims to accomplish almost the same objectives as its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2:

    1) Successfully demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

    2) Showcase the mobility of the Rover on the Moon's terrain.

    3) Conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the lunar surface.

  • Sat, 05 Aug 2023 10:30 AM

    Chandrayaan-3 moon mission LIVE Updates: ISRO confirms spacecraft's moon orbit entry today

    “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the moon. Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) set for Aug 5, 2023, around 19:00 Hrs. IST,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted on Friday. Here's the live feed of India's third moon misson.

