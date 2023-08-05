Chandrayaan-3 nears moon: Lunar orbit entry set for today evening | LIVE Updates

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has covered two-thirds of its voyage to the moon, with the significant Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) scheduled for August 5 at approximately 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!

