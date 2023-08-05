Chandrayaan-3 nears moon: Lunar orbit entry set for today evening | LIVE Updates
- Chandrayaan-3 countdown: India's third lunar mission is going to enter the moon orbit today.
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has covered two-thirds of its voyage to the moon, with the significant Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) scheduled for August 5 at approximately 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 10:36 AM
India's ISRO mission latest updates: What are Chandrayaan-3's objectives?
Chandrayaan-3 aims to accomplish almost the same objectives as its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2:
1) Successfully demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.
2) Showcase the mobility of the Rover on the Moon's terrain.
3) Conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the lunar surface.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 10:30 AM
Chandrayaan-3 moon mission LIVE Updates: ISRO confirms spacecraft's moon orbit entry today
“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the moon. Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) set for Aug 5, 2023, around 19:00 Hrs. IST,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted on Friday. Here's the live feed of India's third moon misson.